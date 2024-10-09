SCO (Scotland Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction
RSA
92%
Chance of Winning
SCO
8%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- This is the first meeting between the two sides in any format, let alone the shortest format of the game.
- With their 10-wicket win over West Indies Women, South Africa became the first team in the history of the women’s T20 World Cup to register 10-wicket wins more than once.
Scotland Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning
Scotland Women have lost both the matches they’ve played in their debut World Cup so far. Bangladesh registered a 16-run win over the Scots in the first match of the tournament while West Indies chased down a 100-run target with 6 wickets in Dubai. Their hunt for the elusive win gets even tougher with South Africa up next.
South Africa Women laid down the marker with a commanding win over West Indies in their opening match. They performed admirably in their next match against England, but a 64-run third wicket partnership for the English took the game away from South Africa. They will be eager to get back to winning ways and keep their knockout hopes alive. The match against T20 World Cup debutants Scotland is the ideal game to do so.
- Scotland Women’s chances of winning - 8%
- South Africa Women’s chances of winning - 92%
Scotland Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
South Africa have had a good tournament so far, especially their batters with the opening partnership clicking in both matches. They remained unbeaten on 119 against the West Indies and scored a run-a-ball 31 against England. With the form Laura Wolvaardt and Tasmin Brits are in, we feel odds of 1.87 for the South African opening pair to score more than 21 runs for the first wicket are a good bet.
Scotland batters have been unable to go big in either of their matches. They’ve especially struggled to find the fence with 5 and 6 fours in their first and second games, respectively. With an in-form South African bowling attack up next, odds of 1.92 for the Scots scoring fewer than 8 fours in the match look good to us.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Runs in the Match Under 209.5
Higher Opening Partnership: South Africa Women
Scotland Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted 9 women’s T20 internationals. Teams batting first have won just thrice while ones chasing have emerged victorious on six occasions. We expect the captain that wins the toss to opt to field first.
Weather Report
After two days of no day matches, we’re back with an afternoon game in Dubai. The weather can be unforgiving at the start of the game with temperatures of 37 degrees expected at the time. It would get cooler by the time the match ends but teams are expected to be in for a hot afternoon.
Scotland Women vs South Africa Women News & Player List
Scotland Women Player List
Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack-Brown, Ailsa Lister (wk) Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saskia Horley
|
Batter
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Sarah Bryce
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Wicket-keeper
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Lorna Jack-Brown
|
Batter
|
Ailsa Lister
|
Batter
|
Darcey Carter
|
All-rounder
|
Kathryn Bryce
|
All-rounder
|
Katherine Fraser
|
All-rounder
|
Priyanaz Chatterji
|
All-rounder
|
Olivia Bell
|
Bowler
|
Rachel Slater
|
Bowler
|
Abtaha Maqsood
|
Bowler
Scotland Women Team Form
Scotland Women have lost both their matches in the Women’s T20 World Cup so far. Prior to the tournament, they had won two of their last three matches. They need a miracle against South Africa to keep their hopes of staying in the tournament alive.
South Africa Women News & Player List
South Africa Women Player List
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Anneke Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Sune Luus
|
All-rounder
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Annerie Dercksen
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
|
Sinalo Jafta
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
|
Ayabonga Khaka
|
Bowler
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa Women have won three of their last five matches. They come into the game against Scotland on the back of a win and a loss in the T20 World Cup so far still with a decent chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.
Scotland Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head
Scotland and South Africa have never played against each other in any format in women’s cricket.
Head to Head
Scotland Women: 0
South Africa Women: 0
Scotland Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds
South Africa batters expected to keep up their good form
Despite losing one of their two matches, the South Africans lead both the bowling and batting charts. Laura Wolvaardt is the top scoring batter in the tournament while Nonkululeko Mlaba has bagged five wickets so far.
While only three of their bowlers have been among the wickets, the batters have collectively been in great touch. They have lost just 6 wickets across both matches at a run rate of over 6 so viewers can expect plenty of runs from their innings.
Scotland Women vs South Africa Women
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Scotland Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters
Kathryn Bryce to be Scotland Women’s top batter
The Bryce sisters have shared the run scoring burden of the team in the tournament. Sarah scored an unbeaten 49 in the opening match while Kathryn scored 25 against West Indies. The older sister, Kathryn, has been in great touch this season, with 213 runs in seven innings. Only once in the last five matches, she scored less than 25 runs, a run which includes two fifties.
Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter
South Africa’s opener and captain Laura Wolvaardt has been in sensational form in UAE so far. After scoring an unbeaten half-century against West Indies, she scored 42 runs against England to become the first player at the T20 World Cup to cross 100+ runs in the tournament.
Scotland Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers
Olivia Bell to be Scotland Women’s top bowler
20-year-old Olivia Bell hasn’t looked out of place in her debut appearance at the T20 World Cup. She is the only bowler from her team to have taken wickets in both matches so far. With 3 wickets in two matches, the offspinner has impressed and we back her to continue her good form against South Africa.
Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s top bowler
Nonkululeko Mlaba has been in great form so far in the tournament. She picked four wickets in the opening match against West Indies and followed that up with a wicket against England. We are expecting the left-armer to continue to be among the wickets when she goes up against Scotland.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa Women
- Scotland Women to win @ 6.66 (PariMatch)
- South Africa Women to win @ 1.09 (PariMatch)
Parimatch