SCO (Scotland Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction WI 90 % Chance of Winning SCO 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.213 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Scotland Women and West Indies Women will face-off on Sunday in the Women’s T20 World Cup looking to put the ghosts of their opening match losses behind them. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Oct 06 from 07:30 PM IST.

Scotland Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

Everything that could go wrong went wrong for the West Indies in the opening match against South Africa. Put in to bat, the West Indians could never get going, losing wickets at regular intervals. A target of 119 was easily chased down by the South Africans.

The team from the Caribbean islands, however, are expected to bounce back against Scotland. The Scots failed to make a splash in their T20 World Cup debut, losing convincingly to Bangladesh. They were unable to find the fence regularly, managing just 5 boundaries throughout their innings.

Scotland Women’s chances of winning - 10%

West Indies Women’s chances of winning - 90%

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Scotland Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

A 10-wicket loss to South Africa would have surely dented West Indies’ confidence and they will be eager to bounce back soon. They lost wickets on regular intervals with their highest partnership coming for the seventh wicket. We’re expecting them to fix that against Scotland.

We expect Hayley Mathews to go big in the match. She has really come into her own as an opener in the last two years. In 2023, she scored 700 runs in 14 matches at an astonishing average of 63.53 while she has scored 323 in 9 matches so far this year.

We also expect Deandra Dottin to go big against Scotland. Despite a 2-year self-imposed exile before returning to action, she is West Indies’ second highest run getter in T20Is with 2694 runs. The hard-hitting batter smashed three boundaries in the 11 balls she faced against South Africa. Although she couldn’t stay on the pitch for long, we expect her to announce her return to the biggest stage with a big score against Scotland.

Match Prediction Best Odds Higher Opening Wicket Partnership: West Indies Women 1.67 Bet on Batery More Runs in Powerplay: West Indies Women 1.47 Bet on Batery First Dismissal Method Caught 1.57 Bet on Batery

Scotland Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

The first afternoon match in Dubai saw South Africa register a 10-wicket win after putting West Indies in to bat. The West Indies captain had also admitted that she would have wanted to bowl first. With a bit of grass cover on the pitch, the captain that wins the toss will be looking to bowl first and have her bowlers restrict the opponents to a low score.

Weather Report

A hot Dubai afternoon is in store for the teams with temperature expected to be in the mid 30s. There is no prediction of rain, which means we can expect a full match.

Scotland Women vs West Indies Women News & Player List

Scotland Women Player List

Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack-Brown, Ailsa Lister (wk) Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Saskia Horley Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Lorna Jack-Brown Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Darcey Carter All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Katherine Fraser All-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Olivia Bell Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Scotland Women Team Form

Even after including the opening day loss to Bangladesh, Scotland Women have won three of the last five matches. Prior to this tournament, Scotland had won six of the eight matches they have played this year, but all of their wins during this period came against lower quality opponents.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews All-rounder Qiana Joseph Batter Shemaine Campbell Wicket-keeper Stafanie Taylor All-rounder Deandra Dottin Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Zaida James All-rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

Prior to their loss to South Africa, West Indies Women had won 6 out of their last 8 matches. They had come into the tournament on the back of two series wins away to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. They will, however, be sweating over the fitness of Zaida James, who went off the pitch after the ball hit her on the chin, and Stafanie Taylor, who battled through knee soreness in the last match.

Scotland Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head

The two teams have never faced each other in T20 internationals. Their only competitive match in limited overs cricket was back in 2003 when West Indies beat Scotland by 10 wickets.

Head to Head

Scotland Women: 0

West Indies Women: 0

Scotland Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

West Indies batters expected to come to the fore

Despite losing miserably to South Africa, West Indies batters scored 50 of their 119 runs in boundaries. They smashed 11 fours and a six against South Africa’s potent bowling attack. Against an inferior bowling unit in Scotland’s, we expect the West Indians to have a field day with the bat.

Scotland will be dependent heavily on the Bryce sisters to get the runs for them. Against Bangladesh, Sarah scored an unbeaten 49 while none of her teammates scored more than 11. If West Indies bowlers can keep Sarah and Kathryn Bryce quiet, it’ll be an easy victory for them.

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Scotland Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be Scotland Women’s top batter

The older of the Bryce sisters couldn’t get going against Bangladesh, where her sister Sarah scored the bulk of the team’s runs. However, Kathryn has been in great touch in 2024, scoring 188 runs in just 6 matches at an average of over 62, including two half-centuries.

Hayley Mathews to be West Indies Women’s top batter

Mathews lost her wicket early against South Africa after missing an easy shot from a wayward short ball from Marizanne Kapp. She, however, will be eager to show her quality against Scotland. Mathews averages over 35 this year, which includes three fifties in the 9 matches she has played in 2024.

Scotland Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Rachel Slater to be Scotland Women’s top bowler

With 11 wickets in 7 matches, Slater is Scotland’s leading wicket taker this year. Prior to the match against Bangladesh, she had taken 6 wickets in three matches. We are expecting the medium pacer to get some purchase from the grass on the wicket and emerge as her team’s best bowler.

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’s top bowler

37-year-old Afy Fletcher has taken 16 wickets in the 9 matches she has played this year. The match against South Africa was the only match in 2024 where she failed to pick up a wicket. We are expecting the leg spinner to be among the wickets once again against Scotland.