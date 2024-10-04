RSA (South Africa Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction RSA 60 % Chance of Winning WI 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women begin their 2024 ICC Women’s T20I World Cup campaign against West Indies Women at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Oct 04 at 03:30 PM IST.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

South Africa Women are fresh off a 2-1 series win in Multan against Pakistan Women. Prior to that, they won a match and lost another against India in Chennai. The warm-up matches, however, were not the ideal preparation for the African nation as they lost both their games. A drubbing by New Zealand was followed by another convincing loss to India. However, they have a good record against their opponents on Friday and will come into the match with confidence.

West Indies Women, too, suffered twin losses in the warm-up phase ahead of the Women’s 2024 T20 World Cup. They failed to chase a 141-run target India Women had set in the first game before falling short against the mighty Australians in their most recent match. In competitive matches this year, however, they have won series in both, Sri Lanka (2-1) and Pakistan (3-1). With a good record in Asia, West Indies Women could pull off a surprise at the tournament.

South Africa Women’s chances of winning - 60%

West Indies Women’s chances of winning - 40%

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South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

South Africa Women have, in recent history, had the better of their opponents, having won four of the last five matches against West Indies. Both the teams are struggling for form at the moment and we’re not expecting a high-quality encounter from Dubai. South Africa come in as favourites thanks to the performances of big hitters Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp. Their bowlers have not been able to find their rhythm and could cost the team against better opponents.

West Indies Women are heavily dependent on Hayley Mathews in both departments. She is the most in-form player for them, contributing with both bat and ball. While she stands alone in the batting line-up, she is expected to play second fiddle to talented leg spinner Afy Fletcher with the ball.

Match Prediction Best Odds More Fours: South Africa Women 1.77 Bet on Batery Higher Opening Partnership: West Indies Women 1.80 Bet on Batery

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted five women’s T20I matches. Teams batting first have defended their total twice while thrice the teams chasing have come up on the winning side. Interestingly, the three successful chases have been hugely dominant - either by 8 or 9 wickets. With the match being played during the day, dew is also not expected to come into play and hence, the wicket is unlikely to favour either team. We expect the captain who wins the toss to bowl first in order to know the target in mind.

Weather Report

Although October is a relatively cooler month in Dubai due to the end of summer, it is expected to be warm. A gentle breeze is likely to help keep the temperature in check, which is expected to hover around 38 degrees. No cloud cover is predicted but humidity of 48% could mean the players are in for a sweltering afternoon.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Mieke de Ridder Wicket-keeper Seshnie Naidu Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have won two and lost two of the last five matches they have played. The two wins, however, came in their last three matches which helped them win the bilateral series against Pakistan.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews All-rounder Qiana Joseph Batter Shemaine Campbell Wicket-keeper Chedean Nation Batter Deandra Dottin Batter Chedean Nation Batter Ashmini Munisar All-rounder Zaida James All-rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Aaliyan Alleyne Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women’s last competitive match was a nail biter as they beat Sri Lanka with just 1 ball remaining. Their warm-up matches didn’t go according to plan and the team will be hoping to pull off an upset in their tournament opener.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head

The Head-to-Head record of the two teams is a very interesting read. West Indies were hugely dominant at the start, winning the first 9 matches they played between 2009 and 2013. Since then, South Africa has won seven and lost 5 matches with three matches not seeing any result or being abandoned.

Head to Head

South Africa Women: 7

West Indies Women: 14

No Result / Abandoned: 3

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Neither team’s opening wicket partnerships have been consistently good

Both West Indies Women and South Africa Women haven’t been able to set the stage alight with their openers consistently. South Africa have rotated their top 3 players in the warm-up matches as the openers but neither pairing clicked. They are expected to continue with Wolvaardt and Brits.

West Indies are set with Mathews and Joseph at the top of the order, but the pair has been hit or miss so far. Against Australia, they put up 68 runs for the first wicket but India sent both batters packing with scores of 0 and 1.

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South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter

South Africa’s opening batter and captain is our choice to be the team’s best player in the match. Wolvaardt has scored 329 runs in her last 9 matches, at an average of 36.5 and a brisk strike rate of 139. Her record gets better against West Indies, scoring 232 runs in 9 matches including a half-century as well.

Hayley Mathews to be West Indies Women’s top batter

The team’s fortunes rest firmly on Hayley Mathews’ shoulders. If she clicks, West Indies have a chance, but if she falls, that’s curtains for the side. Her form indicates that she is likely to be up there among the best players in the match. In her last 10 matches, she has scored 524 runs, scoring at a strike rate of over 143.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Seshnie Naidu to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

Seshnie Naidu, who is considered to be a rising star in South African cricket, is all set to make her World Cup debut. The 18-year-old leg break bowler made her debut in September this year and is expected to be a key weapon for South Africa with her flight and deception.

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’s top bowler

The 37-year-old Fletcher will be aiming to use her wealth of experience to help his side progress in the tournament. The spinner’s record against South Africa isn’t great, but she will be eager to fix that in spin-friendly conditions in Dubai. The leg spinner, who is possibly playing in her last World Cup, is expected to shine in her team’s opening match.