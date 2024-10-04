RSA (South Africa Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction
RSA
60%
Chance of Winning
WI
40%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- The first 9 matches played between the two sides were won by West Indies.
- Explosive batter Deandra Dottin, who calls herself the ‘World Boss’, made a u-turn on her retirement decision for the tournament.
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning
South Africa Women are fresh off a 2-1 series win in Multan against Pakistan Women. Prior to that, they won a match and lost another against India in Chennai. The warm-up matches, however, were not the ideal preparation for the African nation as they lost both their games. A drubbing by New Zealand was followed by another convincing loss to India. However, they have a good record against their opponents on Friday and will come into the match with confidence.
West Indies Women, too, suffered twin losses in the warm-up phase ahead of the Women’s 2024 T20 World Cup. They failed to chase a 141-run target India Women had set in the first game before falling short against the mighty Australians in their most recent match. In competitive matches this year, however, they have won series in both, Sri Lanka (2-1) and Pakistan (3-1). With a good record in Asia, West Indies Women could pull off a surprise at the tournament.
- South Africa Women’s chances of winning - 60%
- West Indies Women’s chances of winning - 40%
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
South Africa Women have, in recent history, had the better of their opponents, having won four of the last five matches against West Indies. Both the teams are struggling for form at the moment and we’re not expecting a high-quality encounter from Dubai. South Africa come in as favourites thanks to the performances of big hitters Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp. Their bowlers have not been able to find their rhythm and could cost the team against better opponents.
West Indies Women are heavily dependent on Hayley Mathews in both departments. She is the most in-form player for them, contributing with both bat and ball. While she stands alone in the batting line-up, she is expected to play second fiddle to talented leg spinner Afy Fletcher with the ball.
Match Prediction Best Odds
More Fours: South Africa Women
Higher Opening Partnership: West Indies Women
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted five women’s T20I matches. Teams batting first have defended their total twice while thrice the teams chasing have come up on the winning side. Interestingly, the three successful chases have been hugely dominant - either by 8 or 9 wickets. With the match being played during the day, dew is also not expected to come into play and hence, the wicket is unlikely to favour either team. We expect the captain who wins the toss to bowl first in order to know the target in mind.
Weather Report
Although October is a relatively cooler month in Dubai due to the end of summer, it is expected to be warm. A gentle breeze is likely to help keep the temperature in check, which is expected to hover around 38 degrees. No cloud cover is predicted but humidity of 48% could mean the players are in for a sweltering afternoon.
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women News & Player List
South Africa Women Player List
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Anneke Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Sune Luus
|
All-rounder
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Annerie Dercksen
|
All-rounder
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
|
Mieke de Ridder
|
Wicket-keeper
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Seshnie Naidu
|
Bowler
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Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
|
Ayabonga Khaka
|
Bowler
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa Women have won two and lost two of the last five matches they have played. The two wins, however, came in their last three matches which helped them win the bilateral series against Pakistan.
West Indies Women News & Player List
West Indies Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Qiana Joseph
|
Batter
|
Shemaine Campbell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chedean Nation
|
Batter
|
Deandra Dottin
|
Batter
|
Chedean Nation
|
Batter
|
Ashmini Munisar
|
All-rounder
|
Zaida James
|
All-rounder
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Aaliyan Alleyne
|
Bowler
|
Shamilia Connell
|
Bowler
West Indies Women Team Form
West Indies Women’s last competitive match was a nail biter as they beat Sri Lanka with just 1 ball remaining. Their warm-up matches didn’t go according to plan and the team will be hoping to pull off an upset in their tournament opener.
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head
The Head-to-Head record of the two teams is a very interesting read. West Indies were hugely dominant at the start, winning the first 9 matches they played between 2009 and 2013. Since then, South Africa has won seven and lost 5 matches with three matches not seeing any result or being abandoned.
Head to Head
South Africa Women: 7
West Indies Women: 14
No Result / Abandoned: 3
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds
Neither team’s opening wicket partnerships have been consistently good
Both West Indies Women and South Africa Women haven’t been able to set the stage alight with their openers consistently. South Africa have rotated their top 3 players in the warm-up matches as the openers but neither pairing clicked. They are expected to continue with Wolvaardt and Brits.
West Indies are set with Mathews and Joseph at the top of the order, but the pair has been hit or miss so far. Against Australia, they put up 68 runs for the first wicket but India sent both batters packing with scores of 0 and 1.
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters
Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter
South Africa’s opening batter and captain is our choice to be the team’s best player in the match. Wolvaardt has scored 329 runs in her last 9 matches, at an average of 36.5 and a brisk strike rate of 139. Her record gets better against West Indies, scoring 232 runs in 9 matches including a half-century as well.
Hayley Mathews to be West Indies Women’s top batter
The team’s fortunes rest firmly on Hayley Mathews’ shoulders. If she clicks, West Indies have a chance, but if she falls, that’s curtains for the side. Her form indicates that she is likely to be up there among the best players in the match. In her last 10 matches, she has scored 524 runs, scoring at a strike rate of over 143.
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers
Seshnie Naidu to be South Africa Women’s top bowler
Seshnie Naidu, who is considered to be a rising star in South African cricket, is all set to make her World Cup debut. The 18-year-old leg break bowler made her debut in September this year and is expected to be a key weapon for South Africa with her flight and deception.
Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’s top bowler
The 37-year-old Fletcher will be aiming to use her wealth of experience to help his side progress in the tournament. The spinner’s record against South Africa isn’t great, but she will be eager to fix that in spin-friendly conditions in Dubai. The leg spinner, who is possibly playing in her last World Cup, is expected to shine in her team’s opening match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa Women
- South Africa Women to win @ 1.65 (PariMatch)
- West Indies Women to win @ 2.16 (PariMatch)
Parimatch