WI (West Indies Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction NEW 57 % Chance of Winning WI 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.641 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The second semi-final of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup will take place between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 18 at 07:30 PM IST with a place in the final at stake.

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

West Indies took time to get going in the tournament, but once they did, they did so in style. The team from the Caribbean islands lost their first match to South Africa by 10 wickets before registering wins against Scotland and Bangladesh. They saved their best for the last match of the group stage. Staring at a group-stage exit, the 2016 edition winners chased England’s impressive target of 142 with two overs to go and with 6 wickets in hand to finish top of Group B.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women started with a bang by registering a dominating win over one of the favourites for the title, India. While they lost miserably to Australia, they beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan to finish on 6 points. India had a better net run rate but they failed to beat the Australians which saw the Kiwis finish second in the group.

West Indies Women’s chances of winning - 43%

New Zealand Women’s chances of winning - 57%

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West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

West Indies batters know only one way to bat - aggressively. With 48 fours and 12 sixes in four matches, they have been one of the biggest entertainers at the World Cup. New Zealand batters, on the other hand, have hit 36 fours and just two sixes in their four matches at the tournament. We’re backing the West Indies to score more fours and sixes than New Zealand batters in the match.

New Zealand batters have been impressive in powerplay overs at the World Cup so far, losing just one wicket. The West Indies, however, have lost four wickets but have scored 30 more runs than their opponents. They have smashed almost double the boundaries (28 vs 15). Despite losing wickets, they continue batting aggressively. Hence, odds of 1.96 on Parimatch for West Indies to outscore New Zealand in the powerplay seem like a great bet to us.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership Score: New Zealand Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fifty to be Scored in the Match: Yes 1.80 Bet on Parimatch More Fours Scored: New Zealand 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

Sharjah has been unbiased at the World Cup with 5 wins and as many losses each for teams batting first. New Zealand like to bat first while West Indies prefer to chase with both teams opting to do what they do best on the two occasions they’ve each won the toss. We expect the Kiwis to bat first irrespective of who wins the toss.

Weather Report

The heat has eased a bit as the tournament has progressed. However, the temperature is still expected to be around the 30 degrees mark. With little to no rain expected, expect a full match with humidity rising as the match progresses.

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews All-rounder Qiana Joseph Batter Shemaine Campbell Wicket-keeper Stafanie Taylor/Ashmini Munisar All-rounder Deandra Dottin Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Chidean Nation Batter Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Ashmini Munisar All-rounder

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have won four of the last five matches they’ve played. Their form this year has been quite good with just three losses in 12 matches. At the World Cup, they’ve won their last three games.

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Sophie Devine All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Maddy Green Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Fran Jones Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

In 17 matches so far this year, New Zealand have managed just four wins. They, however, faced two of the best teams on the planet in Australia and England prior to coming to the UAE. The positive for the Kiwis is that three of those four have come at the World Cup.

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

New Zealand Women have a dominant head-to-head record against West Indies Women. In the 23 matches the two teams have played, they’ve only lost five times, emerging victorious on 15 occasions. West Indies have only won one match against New Zealand since April 2016, a period where the two teams played 9 times.

Head to Head

West Indies Women: 5

New Zealand Women: 15

Tied: 2

No Result: 1

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

New Zealand openers expected to outscore the West Indies’ opening pair

New Zealand’s performances in the powerplay with both bat and ball have been the secret of their side reaching the semi-final. They have lost the least wickets (1) and taken the most (10) in the first six overs at the World Cup. West Indies, on the other hand, have lost four wickets in the powerplay and managed to take just six wickets in the first six overs with the ball in their four matches.

Even in matches their conservative openers haven’t got a great start, their bowlers ensure they get an early breakthrough. We’re backing the stats that are so heavily skewed in favour of the Kiwis in the powerplay. Hence, we’re expecting New Zealand’s opening pair to outperform the West Indies’ openers in the match.

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West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Hayley Mathews to be West Indies Women’s top batter

The West Indies Women’s team captain showed her class when it truly mattered with a fast-paced half-century against England in the last match. She is the only batter from her team to have crossed the 100-run mark.

Georgia Plimmer to be New Zealand Women’s top batter

The 20-year-old middle order batter has been New Zealand’s best batter so far at the tournament with 108 runs. Her highest score of the World Cup came at Sharjah when she smashed 54 runs against Sri Lanka.

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’s top bowler

The 37-year-old is a permanent fixture in this section, having been hugely impressive with the ball at the tournament. While she has a tendency to go for runs, she has picked up 8 wickets in the last three matches after returning empty-handed in the first when the entire team failed to pick up any wicket.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

The leading wicket-taker of the group stage at the World Cup with 10 wickets is our pick to be New Zealand’s top bowler in the second semi-final. At Sharjah, Amelia Kerr has taken 6 wickets so far in two games, including a 4-wicket haul against the indomitable Australians.