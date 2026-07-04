Australia vs South Africa Match Prediction

After crashing England and West Indies, now Australia is all set to take charge against South Africa at their home soil. Last time both teams locked horns in 2018 at South Africa's home ground where the African team defeated the guests by 3-1. In 2014 Australia last beat South Africa and named the test series.

Bet on WTC

The 3-match Test series will begin with the 1st Test starting on 17th December at The Gabba in Brisbane followed by the next 2 Tests starting on 26th December in Melbourne and 3rd test on 4th January at Sydney.

The Confident Australian team will be led by Pet Commins and South Africa is on the tour of Australia under the leadership of Dean Elgar.

Australia vs South Africa Chances of Winning

Australia has heavy chances to win this test match looking at their outstanding form. They have won back to back 4 test matches in the last 5 test matches they played. Marnus Labuschagne has scored 100+ runs in 3 of his last 4 innings. They defeated West Indies with some decent differences recently, so having an eye on the current performance, home ground and records statistics, Australia has more advantages over South Africa.

Our prediction

Our prediction is in the favour of the home team as the team has been in fantastic form in recent test and ODI matches. In the leadership of Pat Cummins the team is doing very well by showing overall performance with bat and ball. As being the favorite team of bookies, the team has 81% chances of winning the game and getting 1.22 odds for victory. On the other hand South Africa is far behind with higher odds of 4.10 with a winning chance of 24%.

India to win @ 1.22

South Africa to win @ 4.10

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Australia vs South Africa Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Australia and South Africa are both the top teams in the WTC points table. So this series becomes more important for both the sides where the home team is looking to improve their points to enter in the final of WTC next year as the team is already on the top in points table with 75 points, whereas no. 2 South African team is behind Australia with 60 points.

If we talk about this particular 2 test match series, Australia may win it by 2-1 or South Africa would like to play for a draw as well. We expect some good knocks from David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and for South Africa Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee and Temba Bavuma. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams can do a good job with their line and length.

Australia vs South Africa toss prediction

With swing and pace, Brisbane Gaba ground may assist the bowlers and may create trouble for batsmen. In the slow overs of afternoon batsmen will have some advantage on this pitch. After winning the toss both teams will look to bat first.

Weather report

17th December, the day 1 of the test match will have a 40% chance of rain. From the 2nd day it will be partially cloudy but has 15% chances of distraction. Temperature may vary from 21 to 26°C and Humidity will be ranging from 60 to 80%. Wind may blow with the speed of 15-20 kmph.

Australia Player List

Due to injury Josh Hazelwood may be left out of the series and Pat Cummins returns to captain the side.Scott Boland performed well against West Indies, so team management would like to include him in the playing eleven.

Australia Possible XI

David Warner Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Alex Carey Batsman Steve Smith Batsman Cameron Green All Rounder Travis Head Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Pat Cummins (c) Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Squad for Test series - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Marcus Harris

Australia Team Form

After beating England in the ODI series, Australia kept the same momentum and defeated West Indies by 2-0 in the test series. Marnus Labuschagne showed an outstanding performance continuously by scoring a double ton and a ton in the first Test match. Last victory against the Caribbean team was a huge difference of 419 runs, so the overall team looks in funtastic knock.

South Africa Player List

South Africa Possible XI

Dean Elgar (c) Batsman Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Sarel Erwee Batsman Temba Bavuma Batsman Theunis de Bruyn Batsman Heinrich Klaasen Batsman Marco Jansen All Rounder Keshav Maharaj All Rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Squad for Test Series - Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams

South Africa Team Form

South Africa won the test series 2-1 against India and was also successful in playing a 1-1 draw against New Zealand. But the team lost the last series against England so on average the team played well in recent series played at home and away.

Australia vs South Africa Head to Head

Australia and South Africa have faced each other in 98 matches in Tests. Out of these Australia got 52 victories whereas South Africa have come out victorious on 26 occasions. 20 matches ended in a draw.

Total Test Matches played - 98

Australia won -52

South Africa won - 26

Draw - 20

Australia vs South Africa Betting Odds

Australia is always a tough side at their home conditions, so visitors just hope for some magic. That's the reason why bookies predict their 82% winning chances. Most of the bookies gave them winning odds of 1.22 whereas South Africa has odds of 4.10 for gambling lovers.

For Australia’s Victory - @ 1.22

For South Africa Victory - @4.10

For Draw - @ 6.95

Australia vs South Africa Top Team Batsmen

In the current Australian team Steven Smith is a key batsman for the team with his outstanding records. He scored 717 runs in just 6 test matches with an impressive average of 239. In the last match played a double ton knock and smashed 200 runs. Marnus Labuschagne is another key player who scored 204 and 104 in the previous two innings.

In present South African team Captain D. Algar and KA Maharaj have some good test records with bats. D. Algar smashed 4971 runs in 79 test matches, on the other hand Maharaj scored 1032 runs in 45 test matches.

Australia vs South Africa Top Team Bowlers

Looking at the amazing form in recent matches Australia may count on Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc. For South Africa Kagiso Rabada picked 257 wickets in 55 matches. All Rounder Keshav Maharaj grabbed 154 wickets in 45 test matches.