Australia vs South Africa Match Prediction

On the cricket field, South Africa and Australia will face off in the 2nd test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Currently, Australia ranks 2nd in the World Test Championship table with 76.92 points, while South Africa lost their first test against Australia, which pushed them down in the points table. In the meantime, South Africa will aim to return to the 2nd spot of the table as the World Test Championship is ahead. Both teams can improve their chances of qualifying for the finals by winning this upcoming match.

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Australia vs South Africa Chance of Winning

It is Australia who is crushing every team in the test format, first, they whitewashed the West Indies and now they won their first test against South Africa. In order to maintain their first place in the World Test Championship points table, they must win the second test and win the series. Pat Cummins has led Australia brilliantly in the recent test series. Australia won both the first test match against West Indies and the first test match against South Africa under his leadership. On the other hand, South Africa has lost both their previous test series against England and now against Australia. As Australia has the home advantage, players are full of confidence and have winning momentum on their side. There is a greater chance of them winning the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

There has been a clear dominance by the Australian team over South Africa. We don't see any reason why Australia should lose the second test with Travis Head and Usman Khawaja. Although South Africa will also fight hard to level the series, their past performances and player forms make it difficult for them to win. Australia is our favourite to win the first test.

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Betting Tips

So far this year, Usman Khawaja has played 10 Test matches. 1079 runs in 19 innings are the most runs scored by an Australian in test matches this year. In the upcoming game, we expect him to score the most runs for Australia. Pat Cummins has picked 35 test wickets for team Australia this year and also was the highest wicket-taker for Australia in the previous test. We are expecting him to be the highest wicket-taker in the 2nd test match as well.

During the previous test, he also had the most wickets for Australia this year. He is anticipated to capture the most wickets in the second test match as well.

With 551 runs in 19 innings, captain Dean Elgar leads South Africa in runs scored in Test matches this year. We predict that he will score the most runs for South Africa in the forthcoming match. With 8 wickets in the previous test match, Kagiso Rabada led the bowling attack. He is our choice for South Africa's best wicket-taker.

Usman Khawaja has an average of 46.12 in the Test format, hence we choose him for the Player of the Match honour.

Australia vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

More batters than bowlers have benefited from the Melbourne Cricket Ground's playing surface. On this pitch, pacers can play a significant role but spinners won't have any impact because the pitch does not favour spinners. The first-inning score on this pitch would be considered to be anything between 300 and 310.

The analysis's conclusion is that the team that wins the toss in the first test match should choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The maximum temperature at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia, for the next 10 days is predicted to be 30°c/87°f on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the low will be 18 °C (62 °F). On Sun. 25 there will be 2.50 mm/ 0.10 inch of the most precipitation. On Friday, March 23, winds as high as 32 km/h (20 mph) are forecast. On the first day of the match, there is a risk of rain.

Australia Player List

Australia Squad - Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Pat Cummins (c)

Australia has added Michael Neser back to the squad and will hope to continue with him in the playing X1 as well.

Australia predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Pat Cummins Captain Alex Carey Wicket Keeper David Warner Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Steven Smith Batsman Travis Head Batting All-rounder Cameron Green Bowling All-rounder Scott Boland Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia is being led from the front by Pat Cummins. Australia has played four Test series this year, winning three of them. They are coming close to winning their fourth test series of the year. The two Australian players who have scored the most runs in 2022 are Usman Khawaja and Marus Labuschagne. The team appears to be in excellent shape and form to win the forthcoming game.

Although there have been changes in the bowling unit, bowlers are still taking the opponents' wickets even without Josh Hazelwood.

South Africa Player List

South Africa squad - Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Dean Elgar ©, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

South Africa Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dean Elgar Captain Kyle Verreynne Wicket Keeper Sarel Erwee Batsman Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Temba Bavuma Batsman Khaya Zondo Batsman Keshav Maharaj Bowler Marco Jansen Bowling All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Geral Coetzee Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa is currently on a losing trend in the test format, and it would greatly like to snap it in the upcoming test. The team's captain, Dean Elgar, and his teammates will want to win the second game in order to regain their winning form.

Australia vs South Africa Head to Head

There have been 79 test matches between Australia and South Africa. Almost all of the test matches have been won by Australia over South Africa.

Total Test Matches Played between Australia and South Africa - 79 Matches

Australia Win - 53 Matches

South Africa - 26 Matches

Australia vs South Africa Betting Odds

In their desire to occupy the top two positions of the World Test Championship table, both teams are anticipated to come out firing in this encounter. There is a captivating game in store for all cricket enthusiasts.

Australia is favoured in the betting odds after considering the team's performance and potential outcomes. Australia has odds of 1.17 to win, compared to South Africa's odds of 5.00. Based on the team's success in prior games, player records, the playing surface, and other variables, these betting odds have been computed.

Australia vs South Africa Top Team Batsmen

Usman Khawaja has excelled in the test format this year for team Australia. In the prior Test series against the West Indies, he was in excellent form. In the most recent test series, he amassed 178 runs at an average of 44.50. A sure bet from Australia's team is Usman Khawaja.

South Africa's previous Test series against England, which they lost 2-1, wasn't fantastic for them. With 127 runs, Sarel Erwee led all South African scorers in the series. In this game, we anticipate him to score a few runs and hit some beautiful shots.

Australia vs South Africa Top Team Bowlers

With 12 wickets and an average of 21.17, Nathon Lyon led the preceding test series in wicket-taking. In the second Test, he might capture two or more wickets for Team Australia.

As he did in the last game, Mitchell Starc from the Australia team is once more using his skills to influence the outcome in his favour. He is seen selecting some significant Australia wickets.

Kagiso Rabada, who has been leading South Africa's bowling assault in Test matches, simply cannot be ignored. He might demonstrate why he is South Africa's leading wicket-taker once more.