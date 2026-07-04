Australia vs South Africa Match Prediction

After smashing the visitor team in 2 test matches back to back, now Australia is ready to sweep South Africa in series when they play 3rd test of the series on 4th January 2023 at Sydney. South Africa never looked to combat Australia at their home ground as they lost the first test with 6 wickets and second test with 182 runs.

Bet on WTC

The Australian team is doing well in the captionship of Pet Commins, previously they beat England and West Indies.

Australia vs South Africa Chances of Winning

The Australian team is in amazing form, by winning 6 test matches continuously the team's confidence is at high. Marnus Labuschagne has scored 100+ runs in 3 of his last 4 innings. Recently David Warner smashed a double ton. Travis Head, Steven Smith, Alex Carey played some good knocks in the series. Looking at the current form Australia have high chances to win this last test.

Our prediction

Our prediction is in the favour of the home team as the team has been in fantastic form in recent test and ODI matches. In the leadership of Pat Cummins the team is doing very well by showing overall performance with bat and ball. As being the favorite team of bookies, the team has 85% chances of winning the game and getting 1.20 odds for victory. On the other hand South Africa is far behind with higher odds of 4.75 with a winning chance of 21%.

Australia to win @ 1.20

South Africa to win @ 4.75

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Australia vs South Africa Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Australia is looking to white wash South Africa in this test series. Team is in tremendous form as we saw in the first two test matches and the series against England and West Indies. We expect some good knocks from David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and for South Africa Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee and Temba Bavuma. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams can do a good job with their line and length.

If we talk about the WTC points table, Australia is at the top of the rankings with 132 points. On the other hand South Africa is at 4th position with 72 points. So South Africa has no hope to play in the WTC Final next year.

Australia vs South Africa toss prediction

Sydney cricket ground has a high scoring pitch so the team batting first will get the advantage of it. Spinners will get a little bit of turn there. In this series South African batsmen had trouble against Kangaroo bowlers so Australia is looking to win the toss, elect to bat first and take a high lead.

Weather report

There are 70% chances of rain on the first day of the test match. On the 2nd day there are 40% chances of rain. From the 3rd day the weather will be good. Temperature is expected to be 19 to 22 degree celsius. Humidity will be around 65 to 74%. Wind speed is expected to be 20 kmph.

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Australia Player List

Australia Possible XI

David Warner Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Alex Carey Batsman Steve Smith Batsman Cameron Green All Rounder Travis Head Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Pat Cummins (c) Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Squad for Test series - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Marcus Harris

Australia Team Form

After beating England in the ODI series, Australia kept the same momentum and defeated West Indies by 2-0 in the test series. Marnus Labuschagne showed an outstanding performance continuously by scoring a double ton and a ton in the first Test match. Last victory against the Caribbean team was a huge difference of 419 runs, so the overall team looks in funtastic knock.

South Africa Player List

South Africa Possible XI

Dean Elgar (c) Batsman Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Sarel Erwee Batsman Temba Bavuma Batsman Theunis de Bruyn Batsman Heinrich Klaasen Batsman Marco Jansen All Rounder Keshav Maharaj All Rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Squad for Test Series - Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams

South Africa Team Form

South Africa is not in good form. They have lost the series as Australia have already led the series with 2-0. South Africa has touched 200+ mark in just one inning in this test series. They scored 189 and 204 respectively in the 2nd test match on the other hand Australia scored a decent total of 575 runs in the same match. So South African batting totally failed in the series. Same story continues in the bowling section also.

Australia vs South Africa Head to Head

Australia and South Africa have faced each other in 100 matches in Tests. Out of these Australia got 54 victories whereas South Africa have come out victorious on 26 occasions. 20 matches ended in a draw.

Total Test Matches played - 100

Australia won - 54

South Africa won - 26

Draw - 20

Australia vs South Africa Betting Odds

Having an eye on Australia’s magical performance continuously bookies have their on the victory of the home team. Looking at the Strong batting line up, tremendous bowling attack and home ground bookies expecting a clean sweep of South Africa in this series, so Australia’s winning odds are at 1.20 whereas South Africa is getting such high odds of 4.75.

Australia to win @ 1.20

South Africa to win @ 4.75

Australia vs South Africa Top Team Batsmen

David Warner showed his class with a double ton in the 2nd test match. Steven Smith scored more than 800 runs in the last 8 innings. Marnus Labuschagne is another key player who scored 204 and 104 in the previous two innings. Team may count on Alex Carey and Travis Head, who played some knocks in this test series.

Wicket Keeper batsman Kyle Varreynne smashed two high centuries in this series. Temba Bavuma made 65 runs in the last test match. If we talk about records D. Algar smashed more than 5000 runs in 81 tests.

Australia vs South Africa Top Team Bowlers

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are the most successful bowlers for Australia in this series. Pat Cummins picked 7 wickets in the 1st test with a punch of 5 wickets in 2nd innings. Mitchell Starc grabbed 8 wickets in the 1st test and 3 wickets in 2nd test.

Kagiso Rabada picked 4-4 wickets in both the innings of the 1st test match and grabbed 2 wickets in the 2nd test. He has an outstanding record with 267wickets in 57 matches. Marco Janson also showed his all round performance and did well with bat and bowl.