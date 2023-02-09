India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 80 % Chance of Winning AUS 20 % Bet Now! Get ready for an exciting series between India and Australia as Kangaroos will tour India in February-March to play Test and ODI series. Much awaited and most rivalry 4 test Border-Gavaskar Trophy will take place from 9th Feb. The ICC World Test Championship, which runs from 2021 to 2023, will include the four-match Test series. As the championship is in its final round and Australia and India are now in first and second place, respectively, this Test series is essential for both teams. India would like to win 3 out of 4 tests to confirm their entry in the WTC final. After Ashes (Australia-England) this is one of the exciting rivalry series between two teams. First big encounter will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

Facts Australia will have to face the spin challenge against India as Indian pitches are spin friendly and India has top spin bowlers.

In Border-Gavaskar Trophy India Won 22 matches whereas Australia got victory in 19 matches.

Last three Border-Gavaskar trophies have been won by team India.

India is unbeaten from the last 15 test series played at their home conditions.

India vs Australia Chance of winning

India is looking to overshadow Australia for various reasons. Records are in the favor in India on Indian soil, Team has a strong batting line up as well as world class spin attack. Players like Pujara, Gill, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav are outstanding. India has 57% chances on the other hand Australia has 24% chances of victory. There are another 17% chances of draw as well.

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India vs Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Border-Gavaskar Trophy is always a thrilling contest as it is awaited by the crores of cricket lovers all around the world. This is the second most rivalry test encounter after the Ashes Series. This tournament is very-very crucial as it will affect the WTC ranking of both the teams. As the championship is in its final round and Australia remains on the top by defeating the West Indies and South Africa whereas India is at nd position. India would like to win 3 out of 4 tests to confirm their entry in the WTC final.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubhman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav are some favorite picks from Indian side, on the other hand David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Ushman Khwaja, Nathon lyon are some top players to bet and put some money on.

India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Pitch at Nagpur has no more cracked and broken surface so we expect high scores on this pitch. Little bit challenging for pacers but Spinners may get some turn on the 4th and 5th day of the test. After winning the toss team would love to bat first and put some lead on the board.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted in Nagpur throughout these five days. Temperature is expected to be around 27 to 29 degree celsius. Sun will shine brightly here. Humidity will be around 30%.

India Player List

India will miss Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyash Ayyar. Again the team will be led by senior player Rohit Sharma. Ravindra Jadeja may be a part of the playing eleven.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shubman Gill Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman KL Rahul (WK) Batsman Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Shreyas Iyer Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara Batsman Ravindra Jadeja All Rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler

India squad for the test series:Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (subject to fitness), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

India Team Form

India has been playing Test cricket in outstanding form. They just defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match series. In 2022, they also played a 5-match Test series with England, which ended in a 2-2 tie.

Australia Player List

As Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood ruled out, Scott Boland should take the final spot in the playing eleven. Cameron Green is also not available for the series.

Australia Probable Playing XI

Player Role David Warner Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Alex Carey Batsman Steve Smith Batsman Ashton Agar All Rounder Travis Head Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Pat Cummins (c) Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Australiasquad for the test series:Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Australia Team Form

Australia has recently been playing fantastic test cricket. They just defeated South Africa 2-0 in a three-match Test Series. Before that, Australia won a two-match series against the West Indies by a score of 2-0.

India vs Australia Head to Head

Both teams played each other in 102 test matches in which India won 30 test matches and Australia had the upper hand in 43 test matches. 1 match was Tie and 28 matches ended with a draw.

Total Test Matches played – 102

India won – 30

Australia won – 43

Tie– 1

No Result - 28

India vs Australia Betting odds

India is once again the favourite side for bookmakers, with their track record and performance in the most recent test matches mostly at home soil. As a result, they are offering 1.72 odds for team India to win, while Australia is receiving hefty odds of 4.00. At Indian spin friendly pitches Australia may have trouble so putting some money on them is a gamble.

India to win @ 1.72

Australia to win @ 4.00

Draw @ 5.75

India vs Australia Top Team Batsmen

Cheteshwar Pujara is the key batsman as far as test format is concerned. He played well in the recent series against Bangladesh and England. He has smashed 7014 runs in 98 matches with highest 206 not out. Shubhman Gill is another top batsman who has been fantastic in the recent ODI series against New Zealand by smashing a double ton as well.

Australia also has a deep batting line but David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Ushman Khwaja are countable players for Australia. David Warner has scored 8132 test runs in 101 matches. Steve Smith made 8647 runs in 92 matches.

India vs Australia Top Team Bowler

Looking at the spin dominating pitch at Nagpur Ravichandran Ashwin will be the key bowler for India. Ashwin has picked 449 wickets in 88 matches with an average of 24.30. Ravindra Jadeja may also trouble Australia with his spin bowling. In Pace bowling Mohammad Siraj may be effective in this series.

Australia will have its faith on Nathan Lyon to command their spin attack. In absence of Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Mitchell Swepson will do the job for Kangaroos.