India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning AUS 30 % Bet now! India would be hoping to seal their spot in the World Test Championship final with another series victory against bitter rivals Australia when they take on the Kangaroos at the Holkar Stadium in Indore in the third Test beginning March 1 at 09:30 AM IST. The hosts have already retained the Border Gavaskar trophy by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series but would be eager to go above and beyond in their own backyard.

UAE vs Nepal Chance of Winning

With five wins in their last five matches, Nepal are outright favourites to win this fixture against the UAE. Thus, the bookmaker have rewarded the UAE with lucrative odds of 1.464 compared to Nepal’s 2.71.

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UAE vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In their previous fixture, the UAE put up a disappointing show altogether. After putting PNG to bat first, they did not get the start they would have hoped for, as the Assad Vala-led side raced to 173/2 after 29.2 overs. However, their bowlers, inspired by Karthik Meiyappan, triggered a collapse from there on before eventually knocking them over for 262 in 49.1 overs.

Coming to chase, the UAE batters never seemed comfortable at the crease, as none of their batters managed to touch 25 runs. They lasted 34.2 overs and could only muster 131, with Muhammad Waseem top-scoring 17-ball 24.

Unlike the UAE, Nepal bowled brilliantly against Scotland in their last game, folding them for 212 in 46.1 overs. Sandeep Lamichhane spun a web around them, taking four wickets for 45 while Karan KC gave the support he required, claiming 3/35. Then, despite receiving little support, Rohit Paudel’s unbeaten 105-ball 95 got the job done with two wickets to spare. He was ably assisted by Karan KC, who remained not out on 31 off 37 balls to rescue Nepal from 138/8.

UAE vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

In the last three matches in Dubai before the UAE versus PNG fixture, teams batting second ended up emerging victorious on all three occasions. So, although PNG defeated UAE at this venue just before this contest, whichever team win the toss is expected to opt for chasing.

Weather Report

As per worldweatheronline, there will be a temperature of 24°c at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and have a probability of 34% cloud cover, which is quite unusual in the UAE. The percentage of humidity forecast is 63, and there is no chance of rain throughout the day. So, expect a full 50-over game without any interruption.

UAE Player List

UAE squad:Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, Rahul Bhatia, Sabir Ali Rao, Aayan Afzal Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Aryan Lakra All-rounder Vriitya Aravind Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chundangapoyil Rizwan Captain and Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Asif Khan Batsman Alishan Sharafu All-rounder Hazrat Bilal Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

UAE Team Form

Prior to PNG fixture, UAE had three defeats and two wins in their previous five ODIs. While they had one win and one loss against Namibia, they had two defeats and a solitary triumph over Nepal.

Nepal Player List

Nepal squad: Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Surya Tamang

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh Batsman and Wicketkeeper Gyanendra Malla Batsman Rohit Paudel Captain and Batsman Kushal Malla All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sundeep Jora All-rounder Sompal Kami Bowler Karan KC Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Having won five of their last five matches, Nepal have been in a red-hot streak lately. They last beat PNG by four wickets, which followed after a hard-fought two-wicket victory over Scotland, and a thrilling three-wicket victory over Namibia.

UAE vs Nepal Head to Head

The UAE and Nepal have played nine ODIs so far, of which the former had the last laugh on five occasions. Nepal, on the other hand, had four victories, while none of their fixtures ended in no result.

Matches played - 9,

UAE - 5

Nepal - 4

UAE vs Nepal Betting Odds

Chundangapoyil Rizwan to score over 19.5 runs

Ahead of their previous fixture against PNG, Rizwan had tallied 544 runs in 22 innings in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League Two. Of them, 239 runs came from his last 10 outings, where he averages 29.75. He had hit an unbeaten 60 against Namibia just a few days ago, suggesting that he could go big against Nepal as well. Hence, this should be a safe bet for the punters.

UAE vs Nepal Top Team Batsmen

Vriitya Aravind to be UAE’s top batter

Aravind, UAE’s wicket-keeper batter, has been in good touch with the bat in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, aggregating 863 runs in 27 innings to find himself at the top of the runs chart among his teammates. Although the 20-year-old, fell without scoring when last played against Nepal in November, he has a good chance to improve his numbers this time considering his current form. In his last 10 outings before the recent PSG fixture, he tallied 364 runs at an average of 40.44. Therefore, Aravind can be the key for the UAE in order to get to a massive total. In fact, he looked confident while batting on 23 off 36 balls against PNG in their last contest, but an unfortunate run out did not allow him to score anything massive.

Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter

By amassing 784 runs from 26 innings at an average of 37.33, Paudel tops the run-scorers chart among the Nepal players. The 20-year-old recently made headlines by hitting an unbeaten 95 against Scotland over a week ago, which helped his side chase down a target of 213 with two wickets to spare. Although he departed cheaply against PNG in their previous encounter, scoring only 20 runs, he could be well and truly back to his same old form against the UAE.

UAE Volts vs Nepal Top Team Bowlers

Zahoor Khan to be UAE’s top bowler

Zahoor, UAE’s 33-year-old fast bowler, has scalped 11 wickets in their last eight matches, striking at 35.90 with an economy rate of 4.07. In all, he has snared 33 wickets in 20 matches, suggesting that he has been in spectacular form for a while. Thus, bank upon him to yield rich dividends.

Karan KCto be Nepal’s top bowler

Karan, one of the veterans of Nepal cricket, has bowled beautifully in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League, taking 47 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 20.27 and an economy rate of 5.12. Despite Sandeep Lamichhane’s presence, he is arguably the leader of the Nepal bowling attack. He returned figures of 7-0-36-1 when he last met the UAE in November, and this time around, given his stupendous form, he will, in all likelihood, is set to do more damage.

n their own backyard.

India vs Australia Chance of Winning

India steamrolled their way to a series lead with two dominant performances in Nagpur and Delhi. While the first win came by an innings and 132 runs, the men from Down Under showed greater resilience in the capital but it was nowhere enough as they ultimately succumbed to a six-wicket loss. Remarkably, neither encounter lasted even a full three days, further highlighting Rohit Sharma and his boys’ stronghold in familiar conditions. Thus, the hosts would start the encounter as overwhelming favourites with odds of 1.37 compared to 5.55 for the visitors.

Our Prediction

India last lost a Test series against Australia at home almost two decades ago and have lost only two Tests at home overall since the shambolic showing against England in 2012. Given they came away unscathed against the same opposition in the last two series Down Under, it seems only inevitable that Rohit and Co. will romp their way to another victory and end all speculation about which team has the strongest home frontier.

India to win @ 1.37 (Melbet)

Australia to win @ 5.55 (Melbet)

India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, India have arguably the best bowling trio in the world which suit home conditions. Astonishingly, all three are more than capable batters with 20 first-class centuries between them, the combo having already contributed with three-half centuries in total in the two Tests so far. Add that to the 32 of 40 scalps they have taken and it is easy to understand why India appear so invincible in their backyard.

Australia, meanwhile, are going through no less than a crisis as has often become the norm for any visiting opposition in India. It started with the mysterious dropping of Travis Head for the first Test only to bring him back for the succeeding encounter, followed by the inexplicable abandonment of Ashton Agar for the uncapped Matthew Kuhnemann. Now, the team is without veteran opener David Warner, skipper Pat Cummins, premier pacer Josh Hazlewood and a partially fit Mitchell Starc for the upcoming battle at hand.

The odds simply seem insurmountable for the Kangaroos and they would perhaps be better off embracing themselves for the criticism that would head their way when they lose the number one spot in the ICC Test rankings. Hence, no surprise that they have been assigned odds of 5.55, miles apart from India’s 1.37

India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Only two Tests have taken place at the Holkar Stadium with India emerging victorious on both occasions after batting first. While Bangladesh were subjected to a humiliating loss by an innings and 132 runs, New Zealand ended up the losers by a mammoth 321 runs too in their only Test at the venue. Thus, given the propensity of both sides to set a target given the helpful batting conditions on offer at the Holkar, the winning captain on Wednesday ought to opt to send the opponents into bat first.

Weather Report

A hot and sunny Wednesday would await the two teams in Indore as the temperature throughout the encounter is expected to hover in the early to mid-30s degrees centigrades, as perworldweatheronline. The cloud cover is estimated to be negligible with zero threats of rain and little humidity during the day, ensuring uninterrupted play for as long as the match lasts.

India News & Player List

India squad:Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

India Predicted Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Shubman Gill Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Shreyas Iyer Batsman KS Bharat Wicket-keeper Batsman Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Mohammad Shami Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India have won four of their last five Tests and stand a chance to seal at least second spot in the World Test Championship with a victory in Indore. They have not lost the last 15 of their home Test series, winning 32 encounters while losing just two. They have already won the first two Tests in the series by commendable margins and look as dominant as ever in the subcontinent.

Australia News & Player List

Australia squad:Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Matt Kuhnemann.

Australia Predicted Playing XI:

Travis Head Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Steve Smith (C) Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Peter Handscomb Batsman Cameron Green All-rounder Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Batsman Mitchell Starc Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Matt Kuhnemann Bowler

Australia Team Form

After an astounding home Test series that saw them win five Tests on the trot against the West Indies and South Africa respectively, the Kangaroos succumbed to two losses in India to start the series. Their record in the subcontinent is dismal at best and four losses with no wins in the last five Tests against India do not paint a hopeful picture for the struggling visitors.

IND vs AUS Head to Head

The two sides have played each other in 104 Tests, with India quickly catching up to Australia’s tally of 43 victories having racked up 32 of their own already.

Total Tests played – 104

Matches Drawn – 29

India wins – 32

Australia wins – 43

India vs Australia Betting Odds

Travis Head to score above 22.5 runs @1.87

Travis Head’s counterattacking batting approach has earned him quite a few fans across the globe and the 29-year-old decided to stick to it when he got a chance against India in Delhi in the second Test. The flexible batter ended up with a flamboyant 43 that set the tone for the rest of the team, taking his career average to 44.51 in Test cricket. The South Australian even averages a decent 27.50 in India, well above the required mark set by bookies. In fact, Head has succumbed to a score of 22 or less only twice in his last 10 Test innings, making him one of the favourite picks for punters given odds of 1.87.

India vs Australia Top Team Batters

Rohit Sharma to be India’s top batter @4.50

After receiving heavy flak for his form and fitness across formats in recent times, Rohit Sharma seems to have finally rediscovered the old touch that made him one of the most fearsome batters of his generation. The skipper started off the year with a fine 83 in an ODI against Sri Lanka followed by two 30-plus scores in the next three outings. In his last two 50-over games, the Mumbaikar returned scores of 51 and 101 respectively against the Kiwis before breezing his way to 120 in the opening Test against Sri Lanka. With two more 30-plus scores in the second Test, taking his career Test average home to an astounding 71.96, Rohit Sharma is bound to trouble the Aussies and looks to be the best bet for punters given great odds of 4.5.

Peter Handscomb to be Australia’s top batter @7.80

A proven domestic player touted as a subcontinent specialist and brought into the squad specifically for the India series, Peter Handscomb proved his worth in the second Test with an unbeaten 72 to anchor along a valiant Australian effort. Given the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have struggled to tackle the Indian spin trio at the same time that Handscomb has tallied runs further highlights the quality the 31-year-old possesses. With an average of 30-plus in India in Tests, a lot of hopes will be pinned on the veteran’s shoulder to lead the side to a victory.

India vs Australia Top Team Bowlers

Ravichandran Ashwin to be India’s top bowler @2.66

With 36 wickets in his last nine matches at a sub-three economy, Ravichandran Ashwin has aged like a fine wine and retained his domination in the long forms of the game. He is currently the number two-ranked bowler in the world, scalping 14 wickets in the first two Tests against Australia. He averages a brilliant 20.85 in India and has an astounding 103 wickets against the Kangaroos with their left-handed batsmen-heavy lineup an ideal target for the off-spinners. Thus, Ashwin simply picks himself as the Indian bowler to watch out for in the third Test in Indore.

Nathan Lyon to be Australia’s top bowler @3.15

With 468 wickets to his name in Tests, Nathan Lyon is out and out an Australian legend and the onus to perform would be even greater on him in Indore given the absence of fellow strike bowler Pat Cummins. The Aussie delivered with a five-wicket haul in the first innings in Delhi and seemed to finally understand the rhythm behind bowling in India as he pitched the ball in the perfect spots at an ideal pace. With eight five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket haul against India in the format included in a tally of 102 wickets against India – the most for the offies against a country – Nathan Lyon would be expected to spearhead the attack and serve as the team’s primary wicket-taker in Indore.