India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning AUS 30 % Bet Now! A crucial yet thrilling encounter of Border-Gavaskar Trophy will take place on Friday 17th Feb at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. India is already leading the series with 1-0. Previous match total a bowlers howl where Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadega put Australia on the knee. They both picked 8 and 7 wickets respectively. The Australian batting attack totally failed against the Indian bowling attack. Rohit Sharma was the highest run scorer for India with 120 runs. For Australia Labuschagne made highest 49 runs and Todd Murphy picked 7 wickets. Now action is shifting to the national capital Delhi for the next five days. Again a spin friendly pitch of Arun Jaitley Stadium may be a thing of concern for Kangaroos.

Facts India is unbeaten for the last 36 years in New Delhi. They won the last 15 test series played at their home conditions.

India lost just 1 match in the last 22 matches at home ground.

Australia will have to face the spin challenge against India as Indian pitches are spin friendly and India has top spin bowlers.

In Border-Gavaskar Trophy India Won 23 matches whereas Australia got victory in 19 matches.

Last three Border-Gavaskar trophies have been won by team India.

Ashwin and Jadeja may again catch Australia in their spin’s net.

India vs Australia Chance of winning

India is looking to overshadow Australia for various reasons. Records are in the favor in India on their home soil, Team has a strong batting line up as well as world class spin attack. Players like Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadega are outstanding. India has 70% chances on the other hand Australia has 20% chances of victory. There are another 10% chances of draw as well.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is always an exciting series since millions of cricket fans worldwide await it. After the Ashes Series, this test series has the second-highest level of rivalry. The outcome of this competition will have a significant impact on both teams' WTC rankings. As the competition enters its last round, Australia maintains its lead by defeating South Africa and the West Indies, while India is in second place. To guarantee their place in the WTC final, India would like to win three of the four tests.

Gamblers may pick some top players like Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja from Indian side, on the other hand David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Ushman Khwaja, Nathon lyon and Todd Murphy are some top players to bet and put some money on.

India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Australia will witness a pitch where the ball will turn more than the Nagpur pitch. On the other hand this stadium has short boundaries and a fast outfield so batsmen love to play here some big innings. After winning the toss team would love to bat first and put some lead on the board.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 28-30 degree celsius in Delhi. Sun will shine brightly here. Humidity will be around 55-59%. No rain obstacle is predicted for this game.

India Player List

India will miss Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyash Ayyar. Ravindra Jadeja came back from the last match and again will be the part of playing XI. Srikar Bharat and Surya Kumar Yadav had their test debut from the previous test match.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman KL Rahul Batsman Srikar Bharat Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara Batsman Ravindra Jadeja All Rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All Rounder Axar Patel Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Mohammad Sami Bowler

India squad for the test series:Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (subject to fitness), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

India Team Form

Team India is in tremendous form. If we look at the records they have never lost a test match from the last 36 years in Delhi. India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match series. In 2022, they also played a 5-match Test series with England, which ended in a 2-2 tie. In the previous encounter team India dominated in every spare game against Australia.

Australia Player List

Team management may include Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI. We can see Lance Morris also in the middle.

Australia Probable Playing XI

Player Role David Warner Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Alex Carey Batsman Steve Smith Batsman Matthew Renshaw All Rounder Peter Handscomb Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Pat Cummins (c) Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Australiasquad for the test series:Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Australia Team Form

Australia defeated South Africa 2-0 in a three-match Test Series. Before that, Australia won a two-match series against the West Indies by a score of 2-0. But batting is a big concern for the team, in the previous their strong batting line were decimated by Indian Spinners. To have an upper hand against India Kangaroos should work hard to play on a turning surface.

India vs Australia Head to Head

India and Australia played each other in 103 test matches in which India won 31 test matches and Australia had the upper hand in 43 test matches. 1 match was Tie and 28 matches ended with a draw.

Total Test Matches played – 103

India won – 31

Australia won – 43

Tie– 1

No Result - 28

India vs Australia Betting odds

India is once again the favourite side for bookmakers, with their track record and performance in the most recent test matches mostly at home soil. As a result, they are offering 1.50 odds for team India to win, while Australia is receiving hefty odds of 9.20. At Indian spin friendly pitches Australia may have trouble so putting some money on them is a gamble.

India to win @ 1.50

Australia to win @ 14.00

Draw @ 6.75

India vs Australia Top Team Batsmen

Jadeja and Axar patel did well with the bat and bowl and Rohit Sharma smashed 120 runs at Nagpur. Cheteshwar Pujara is the key batsman as far as test format is concerned. He played well in the recent series against Bangladesh and England. He has smashed 7014 runs in 98 matches with highest 206 not out. So India may rely on these batsmen.

Australia will keep believe on Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. They both have an excellent record against India and have experience of playing in the Indian subcontinent. Steve Smith made 8647 runs in 92 matches. David Warner also has the ability to crush any bowling attack. He smashed 8132 test runs in 101 matches.

India vs Australia Top Team Bowler

Again Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravinra Jadega will be the key bowlers for India as they both picked 15 wickets in the previous test at Nagpur. Ashwin has grabbed 457 wickets in 89 matches with an average of 24.30. At the turning surface of Arun Jaitely Stadium Ravindra Jadeja may also trouble Australia with his left arm spin.

Looking at the surface in Delhi, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy are expected to be reliable bowlers for Australia. Todd Murphy picked 7 wickets in the first test match. At Indian spin pitches Nathan Lyon is reliable spin bowler for Australia.