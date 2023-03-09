India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning AUS 30 % Bet Now! India will take on Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from Thursday, March 9. The action will kick off from 9:30 AM IST. A win in the match will help India win the series 3-1 and qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

India vs Australia Chance of Winning

India might have lost the third Test against Australia by nine-wicket but they are likely to bounce back in style. India have won each of their two matches after the stadium in Motera was revamped and named Narendra Modi Stadium. Overall, the hosts have lost only two of the 14 Test matches at the Motera. They have emerged victorious six times.

A better batting track would be on offer and India batters would be hoping to score and win the crucial game for their side. Australia batting unit is also strong and the India bowlers will have to chip in to enforce a win. In the last Test match at the ground, India had thrashed England by an innings and 25 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel had picked five wickets each in the second innings. In the first innings, they picked three and four wickets respectively. Both the spinners are in the squad. Ravindra Jadeja is also in top form and has already picked up 21 wickets in the series so far. Mohammed Shami is likely to return for the all-important Test.

The India batters are also expected to come better prepared against the likes of Nathan Lyon. Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann. The trio bowled splendidly in the third Test. Australia's pace unit consisting of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green will further boost the bowling unit of the visitors.

A neck-to-neck contest is on cards but India are expected to emerge victorious because of a slightly superior batting unit and familiarity with the ground. Their last two wins at the venue have been big (innings and 125 runs, and 10 wickets) and India would also be taking inspiration from them. India had defeated England in 2021 at the same venue to qualify for the WTC final. The team finds itself in the same spot again. They will most probably prevail at their happy hunting ground.

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India vs Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

India are currently leading the 4-test series 2-1. With a likely win in the fourth Test, they look geared up to clinch the series 3-1.

India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

India won the last match at the venue by an innings and 125 runs after England won the toss and opted to bat first. In the match prior to it, India won the toss and elected to bat. Team winning the toss on Thursday will most likely opt to bat.

Weather Report

Bright sunshine is expected on all the five days of the Test match. The temperature is expected to go up to 38 degree celsius.

India Player List

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

India Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma Batsman Shubman Gill Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Shreyas Iyer Batsman Ishan Kishan (WK) Batsman and wicket-keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Axar Patel Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. In the second Test in Delhi, the hosts took 2-0 lead after registering a 6-wicket win. The third Test saw them lose by nine wickets. India's batting hasn't clicked and no other batter from the team apart from Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel have scored over 150 runs. Axar - their third spinner has failed to pick wickets.

Australia Player List

Australia Squad

Pat Cummins* (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc,

Australia Predicted XI

Travis Head Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Steve Smith Batsman Peter Handscomb Batsman Alex Carey All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia lost the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. In the second Test in Delhi, the hosts India took 2-0 lead after registering a 6-wicket win. The third Test saw them win by nine wickets. Australia's batting has found strength after the induction of Travis Head but the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are yet to hit a fifty. Alex Carey has also failed time after time. The spinners have done exceptionally well. Pace duo of Starc and Green have completed the fiery bowling line-up of the visitors.

India vs Australia Aces Head to Head

The two teams have played 105 Test matches against each other. India have won 32 and lost 44. 1 match has ended in a tie, while a draw has been enforced 28 times.

India vs Australia Betting Odds

India to win

A neck-to-neck contest is on cards but India are likely to pip Australia because of their familiarity with the revamped stadium where they have won their last two matches with big margins (innings and 125 runs, and 10 wickets). With reports suggesting better batting conditions, India batters are very likely to score big and take the game away from Australia.

The likes of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin picked 9 and eight wickets respectively in their last Test outing at the venue. With a spin-friendly wicket confirmed for the fourth Test as well, the pressure will be there on the Australian batters regardless of their performance in the third Test. Australia won the Indore Test by nine wickets but their last six wickets in the first innings fell for 11 runs only. A 96-run partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja after the former was bowled on a no ball and later a review which could have seen him go back to the pavilion for seven runs was not taken by India.

Also, the expected record crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium could also work in favour of Rohit Sharma's team.

India vs Australia Top Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli to be India's top batter

Former India captain Virat Kohli has got starts in the series but has failed to cross the 50-run mark in the series so far. In the first innings of the Indore Test, Kohli looked in fine touch during his 52-ball stay for 22 runs. Same was the case in the first innings in Delhi where he scored 44. A big knock is round the corner, one can feel it. Overall, he has scored 8230 runs in 107 Test matches at an average of 48.12. He has 27 centuries to his name in the format.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Australia's top batter

Australia's number three Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run-scorer for his team in the series. He has scored 178 runs in three matches at an average of 35.60. With no fifty in the tournament so far, the number one ranked Test batter would be hoping to end the Test series on a high. Overall, he has scored 3328 runs in 36 matches at an average of 57.37. He has 10 Test hundreds to his name.

India vs Australia top bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja to be India's top bowler

With two five-wicket hauls and two Player of the Match awards, Ravindra Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker in the series. The left-arm spinner has picked 21 wickets at an average of 13.90. The tally could have been 24 but he picked three wickets on no balls. With another spin-friendly pitch on offer, he is very likely to emerge as India's top bowler. He has picked 263 wickets in 63 Test matches.

Nathan Lyon to be Australia's top bowler

Eyes will again be on veteran Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon when he takes the field against India in Ahmedabad. He is just two wickets behind Jadeja after registering 19 scalps at an average of 17.94. His eight-wicket haul in the second innings of the Indore Test guided Australia to a nine-wicket win. Overall, he has picked 479 wickets in 118 Test matches.