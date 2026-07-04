India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The 3 match ODI series was not as per the expectation for India, as the visitors played an average game. After losing the first two matches, India got a consolation victory in the last match. With the help of double hundred of young Ishan Kishan and hundred of Virat Kohli, team deny Bangladesh for a clean sweep. This victory will boost the team's morale a little.

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Now test series between both the nations will commence from 14th December 2022. First test will kick off from 14-18 December at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong and 2nd test match will be followed on 22nd December at Dhaka.

After a 2-1 victory in the ODI series hosts will have an eye on the test series as well but results are not in their favor. Bangladesh has never won against India in a Test match but they managed to draw 2 Tests at their home grounds. Out of a total 11 head to head Tests, India has won 9. It's gonna be an exciting test series as both the teams gearing up with their best sides.

India vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

Keeping a sight on the records India has many advantages over Bangladesh. Star Test player Cheteshver Pujara came into the side. Virat came back into the form in the previous ODI match, it's a very good news from India's point of view. Shubhman Gill has good test records. In bowling Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav also included in the team. Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur did well in the ODI series. So looking at the balance side guests looks to overshadow the hosts.

Our Prediction

Although Bangladesh is quite confident with the ODI victory and moving in the test series with a morale boost but team has never been successful in beating India in test matches. They never won against India in tests. Team India has star test players like Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin. As per our prediction India will take a lead in the series by winning this test match.

India to win @ 1.66

Bangladesh to win @ 4.62

Draw @ 4.96

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India vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Bangladesh want to improve their test records against India which is not so favorable. By naming the ODI series with 2-1 the team looks quite confident in the test series but conditions will be different in test matches, where patience is required till the end of 5th day. India has a strong side and records tell the story how visitors have more advantages over the home team. So we hope for a 2-0 whitewash by team India in this test series.

India vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Pitch of Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has a flat surface that is much favourable to the Indian Batsmen as we saw in the last match played here. India smashed more than 400 runs in the 50 over match. So after winning the toss India would like to bat first and take some decent lead against the home team. We expect more than 360 first inning total by the team playing first.

Weather Report

It seems good condition for a test match as the sky is clear and temperature may vary from 28 to 31 degree celsius. No chance of raining in these 5 days. We may expect humidity between 50 to 55%. Wind speed may be near about 10-15 kw/h. So it is going to be a high scoring match as conditions are perfect for batting. Bowlers may have a tough time without movement and seam. Spinners would love to take advantage of turns on the 4th and 5th day of the test match.

India Player List

Virat Kohli may lead India as Rohit Sharma left out from the series due to thumb injury. Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin came back into the side. Left arm pacer Jayadev Unadkat will replace the injured Mohammad Shami.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shubman Gill Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman KL Rahul (WK) Batsman Shreyas Iyer Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara Batsman Axar Patel All Rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler

India squad for the test series:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jayadev Unadkat

India Team Form

In the ODI series the team showcased an average performance except the last match played at Chittagong. Top order failed to make a strong start for the team. But in the last match, Virat came back in the form by smashing a fantastic hundred. Performance of KL Rahul and Shyreyas Ayyar was good in ODI matches, now they both are part of the test squad as well. Pujara, Ashwin, Umesh Yadav will also be the key players for team India.

Bangladesh Player List

Star pacer Taskin Ahmed, wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, and Yasir Ali have been recalled for the first Test against India, while left-handed young batsman Zakir Hasan may also be a part of playing eleven.

Mushfiqur Rahim was not a part of the team against West Indies due to visiting for Hajj, while Yasir Ali and star pacer Taskin were both injured.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shakib Al Hasan (C) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Batsman Yasir Ali Chowdhury Batsman Mominul Haque Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the test series:Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hassan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque Bijoy

Bangladesh Team Form

Team showcased fantastic form in the ODI series against the guests. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is outstanding so far with bat and ball, the team may count on him for keeping the same momentum in the test series as well. Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan are also in great touch.In bowling, the team comprises Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed and star fast bowler Taskin Ahmed.

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Bangladesh has never got a chance to defeat team India in any test match but managed to draw 2 Tests at their home grounds. Out of a total 11 head to head Tests, India has won 9 and 2 were ended with a draw.

Total Test Matches played – 11

India won – 9

Bangladesh won – 0

Draw – 2

India vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Although Bangladesh picked the ODI trophy by winning the series 2-1 but if we talk about test matches, records tell a different story. The Bangladeshi team never managed to win a single test match against India. So keeping these records and a strong Indian team in sight bookies put their odds to 1.66, On the other hand Bangladesh has winning odds of 4.62. If you want to test your luck on a draw, you will get some higher odds up to 4.96.

India to win @ 1.66

Bangladesh to win @ 4.62

Draw @ 4.96

India vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Shubman Gill looked in good form in the ODI series against New Zealand, and as far as test matches are concerned he scored 579 runs at an average of 30.47 in 11 Tests. Virat Kohli is yet another top batsman for India as he smashed 8074 runs in 102 test matches with an average of 49.53. Star Test Player Cheteshwar Pujara will also strengthen the Indian batting line up with his patience in slow overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the star of the ODI series and a reason behind the victory for Bangladesh in 2 ODI matches. Now he has geared up to show his all rounder performance in test matches also. As far as his record is concerned, in 35 test matches he scored 1089 runs and also picked 135 wickets. Shakib al Hasan is also a top all rounder for Bangladesh scoring 4251 runs in 65 test matches. In this format Mominul Haque is also impressive with scoring 3529 runs in 54 test matches.

India vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

In the 5 day test format, Ashwin has been a key player for India. Ashwin has taken 442 wickets and scored 2931 runs in 86 Tests. He is a top class spinner on subcontinent pitches and will play a crucial role turning spin friendly wickets of Bangladesh. Young Pacer Umesh Yadav is also impressive with picking 158 wickets in 52 tests.

For Bangladesh Ebadot Hossain and Mominul Haque are top bowlers as far as test format is concerned. Bangladesh may also count on their star all rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to continue the same momentum in the test series also.