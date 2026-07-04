India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Bangladesh yet again failed to improve their test record against India as they were defeated by visitors by 188 runs in the first test match. Now both teams are ready to take on each other for the 2nd test match on 22 December at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Bet on WTC

The home team never looked competitive in the 1st test. By scoring 90 and unbeaten 102 Cheteshwar Pujara again showed his class as a test player. Shubman Gill smashed his maiden Test hundred in the 2nd inning. Shreyas Ayyar made 86 and Rishabh Pant scored 46 in first inning after some fall of a couple of wickets too early in first inning.

Man of the match Kuldeep yadav impressed with his all round performance with bat and ball. He took a total 8 wickets in the match and scored 40 runs in the first inning to strengthen the lower order.

As far as Bangladesh batting is concerned, no batsman was successful except Zakir Hasan who scored maiden hundred in the 2nd inning.

India vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

In the 2nd test India is looking to overshadow Bangladesh for various reasons. Records are in the favor in India and team is in awesome form by which they managed a fantastic victory of 188 runs. Pujara, Gill and Kuldeep Yadav are outstanding so far. So India has a big chance to win the match and whitewash the home team.

Our Prediction

Bangladesh has failed to keep the ODI momentum in test series and lost the first match. Now after taking the 1-0 lead in the series, India looks quite confident to win the test series as well. Team India has star test players like Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kuldeep, Ashwin and Axar Patel. We hope for an easy match and series victory for India.

India to win @ 1.20

Bangladesh to win @ 4.74

Draw @ 5.24

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India vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In this two test match series we hope for a 2-0 clean sweep by team India. After winning the ODI series by 2-1, Bangladesh were looking to improve their test records against India but they failed to do so. Now India is on the driver's sheet.

This series will have an impact on the World Test Championship ranking. Australia remains on the top by defeating the West Indies and South Africa. Due to South Africa’s loss against Australia, India got the benefit in points. Since India won the first test, they came in at 2nd position in the WTC points table with 87 points. If India manage to win in the 2nd test, it will benefit India in WTC ranking.

India vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium has a high scoring pitch. Little bit challenging for pacers but Spinners may get some turn on the 4th and 5th day of the test. After winning the toss team would love to bat first and put some lead on the board.

Weather Report

It seems good condition for a test match as the sky is clear and temperature may vary from 27 to 29 degree celsius. We may expect humidity between 50 to 60%. Wind speed may be near about 10-15 kw/h. Although it's a clear sky throughout the test match, on the 5th day there are chances of rain.

India Player List

India may continue with the same squad that played in the first test. We hope for the comeback of Rohit Sharma in the upcoming match. In that case the team would not like Shubhman Gill out of the XI who smashed a maiden century in the first match. Team management may take Rishabh Pant out of the XI who is not in good touch.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shubman Gill Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman KL Rahul (WK) Batsman Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Shreyas Iyer Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara Batsman Axar Patel All Rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler

India squad for the test series:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jayadev Unadkat

India Team Form

Team India is in tremendous form as they showcased it in the first test. Star test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored 90 and 102 in both the innings respectively. Shubhman Gill smashed his first debut hundred. In the bowling department Kuldeep did well and picked a total 8 wickets in the 1st test match. Form of the top order, especially Virat Kohli’s form is a little concern for the team.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh may like to play with the same team they played in the last match.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shakib Al Hasan (C) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim Batsman Yasir Ali Chowdhury Batsman Zakir Hasan Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Narul Hasan (WK) Batsman Taijul Islam Bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the test series:Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hassan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque Bijoy

Bangladesh Team Form

In the ODI team was looking in good form but in the test they failed to keep the momentum. In the first inning of the first match they bowled out in just 150 runs. No batsman was successful except Zakir Hasan. In bowling Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are looking in good touch.

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Both teams played each other in 12 test matches in which India won 12 test matches and Bangladesh has never got a chance to defeat team India in any test match but managed to draw 2 Tests at their home grounds.

Total Test Matches played – 12

India won – 10

Bangladesh won – 0

Draw – 2

India vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Keeping the records in the sight and the performance in the last test match India is favorite for bookies as always. So they are giving 1.20 odds for team India’s victory, on the other hand Bangladesh is getting high odds of 4.74. Since Bangladesh has weak records against India, putting some money on the home team’s victory is just a gamble but everything is possible in the game of cricket.

India to win @ 1.20

Bangladesh to win @ 4.74

Draw @ 5.24

India vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Cheteshwar Pujara is the key batsman as far as test format is concerned. In the previous match he scored 90 and unbeaten 102. From the ODI series Shubman Gill is continuing the same good performance as he smashed debut century as well. Virat Kohli scored more than 8000 runs in 102 test matches.

Zakir Hasan was impressive in the last match with maiden hundred. Team may count on the star all rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz who scored more than 1000 runs in 36 tests and also grabbed 140 wickets. Shakib al Hasan showed his all round performance in test series as well. As far as records are concerned he smashed 4338 runs in 66 test matches.

India vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

In Bangladeshi spin pitches Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were most successful bowlers in the first test match. Kuldeep picked a punch of 5 wickets also. Young Pacer Umesh Yadav is also impressive with picking 160 wickets in 53 tests.

Ebadot Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam are the key bowlers for Bangaldesh as they picked couple of wickets in previous test match. Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked 140 wickets in 36 test matches.