PAK vs ENG Match Prediction

Pakistan will be aiming to avoid a historic series whitewash when they take on England in the third and final Test at the National Stadium in Karachi beginning on December 17 at 10:30 AM IST. Even though the series is already decided, the contest still has a lot at stake in terms of history with England chasing a legendary first.

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PAK vs ENG Chance of Winning

A few expected the series to go down the way it has so far, but storms hardly come about without an eerie silence preceding them. After a despicable rut under Joe Root, England have roared to form under Ben Stokes with eight victories in their last nine matches. The country had won two Tests in Pakistan in their history ahead of the series, but have now doubled the tally in a mere fortnight. However, their aggressive style of play leaves them vulnerable at times and were nearly outplayed in both games, causing the bookmakers to label the hosts as favourites with odds of 2.11 as compared to England’s 2.64.

Our Prediction

Despite what the odds say, it seems like a foolish endeavour to predict the way ‘Bazball’ will play out in any given way. However, if recent results are to be believed, England is quite simply the best Test team at the moment with a stunning eight wins in their last nine games, that too against formidable sides such as New Zealand, India and South Africa. Even in the first two Test against Pakistan, Ben Stokes' methods were unconventional but astonishingly effective and given their soaring confidence at the moment, betting against England would be taking on fire while stuck in a house made of hay.

PAK to win @ 2.11 (Melbet)

ENG to win @ 2.64 (Melbet)

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PAK vs ENG Test Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

England have heralded a new revolution in Tests, threatening to completely reform the format and it makes little sense to discuss much else. The side has made scoring at rapid rates a norm, bold declarations a habit and unconventional bowling tactics a phenomenon in red-ball cricket. Stokes’ strategic brilliance has paid dividends as the side has calculated things to great precision in both matches to come up trumps by 26 and 74 runs perfectly.

Pakistan’s batting order has been a big reason behind their downfall, as no one has stepped up to pile on the runs with even skipper Babar Azam underwhelming compared to his usual high standards. Their bowling has been subpar as well, as injuries continue to plague the hosts. At the moment, they are missing a host of strike bowlers in the form of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Bar the sensational debut of Abrar Ahmad, their bowling was once again lacklustre in Multan, as the pacers failed to scalp even a single wicket in the first innings.

England, meanwhile, have been firing on all cylinders on all ends, with the perfect blend of youth and veterans delivering like a dream for them. Be it Harry Brook taking to Pakistan like a duck to water or James Anderson continuing to wield magic in his 40s. However, the bizarre approach of Brendon McCullum and co. is yet to win the favour of the bookmakers despite its obvious success, as Pakistan have been handed favourable odds of 2.11 as compared to England’s 2.64.

PAK vs ENG Match Toss Prediction

The National Stadium in Karachi has hosted 44 Tests to date, with the side fielding first emerging victorious on 18 occasions while the side batting first has only won seven games. Given England’s affinity to chasing down scores in Tests, something they have not been able to practice in the first two Tests, they are more than likely to end up fielding first. Pakistan, meanwhile, have also won 18 of their 23 Tests at the venue while fielding first and are thus likely to send England in to bat first as well.

Weather Report

The first Test is expected to be played in pleasant conditions with plenty of sunshine and no cloud cover. The temperature is predicted to hover around the late 20s and early 30s in degree centigrade, while the probability of precipitation is simply 0%.

PAK Player List

PAK squad for third Test:Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood

PAK Predicted Playing XI:





Abdullah Shafique Batter Imam-ul-haq Batter Babar Azam (C) Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper batter Agha Salman All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr. Bowler Zahid Mahmood Bowler Abrar Ahmad Bowler

PAK Team Form

Pakistan have now won just one of their last five Tests, losing the remaining four to Australia, Sri Lanka and England respectively. In fact, they are now winless in their last five encounters against England as well, having lost three and drawn two since August 2020.

ENG Player List

ENG squad for third Test:Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

ENG Playing XI:

Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ollie Pope Batter Joe Root Batter Harry Brook Batter Ben Stokes (C) All-rounder Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Ollie Pope All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

ENG Team Form

As the headlines in recent times have stated again and again, England have won eight of their last nine Tests, dominating the likes of New Zealand, South Africa, India and Pakistan. They are already 2-0 up in the series and are in as good a nick as a team can be at the moment.

PAK vs ENG Head to Head

The two sides have met in 88 Tests so far, with England holding an edge by triumphing in 28 games while Pakistan have emerged victorious in only 21 games. 39 encounters between the two sides have ended in a draw.

PAK vs ENG Betting Odds

England to hit more sixes

The sheer dominance of the English batters as compared to their rivals is staggering. Across the two Tests so far, the Europeans recorded 21 sixes across four innings. Pakistan, on the other hand, have only cleared the fence 14 times, averaging almost two sixes less per innings. Only once on the four occasions have they matched England’s corresponding tally, coming up short three times. Thus, England have a clear advantage when it comes to hitting the ball long distances, making it an easy opportunity for punters to earn big bucks.

PAK vs ENG Top Team Batsmen

Harry Brook to be England’s top batter in the first innings

The up-and-coming youngster is scaling the ranks at a rapid pace. After a breakthrough T20I series in the same country not so long ago, Harry Brook has got his Test career off to a sensational start as well following a disappointing debut in South Africa. In the two matches, the youngster has already recorded two centuries and a fifty, leading the run-scoring charts in the series by a huge margin of 87 runs. Even his average of 89.25 is leaps and bounds above the rest, with the next best being a mere 67.50. With nine first-class centuries to his name already at the age of 23, Brook is destined to be a future star and is as safe as bets come for punters.

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s top batter in the first innings

Even though Saud Shakeel has been impressive for the hosts as well, he has not been able to match Babar Azam’s exploits in the first innings of games. The Pakistan skipper has scores of 136 and 75 in the two games so far, taking his Test average against England to an impressive 59.87. Even more impressive is his average of 75.53 in Tests in Pakistan, registering five centuries and as many half-centuries in just 17 innings. Across his last 10 Tests, Babar has piled on 1,084 runs at an average of 63.76 and is by far Pakistan’s best chance of upsetting England, making him the obvious choice for punters.

PAK vs ENG Top Team Bowlers

Abrar Ahmad to be Pakistan’s top bowler

The youngster’s astonishing debut has shown that the spinner is destined for great things, joining an incredible list of bowlers with a 10-wicket haul in their first Test match. Following the first game where Pakistan bowlers were run ragged by the visitors, Abrar led the way for the hosts with figures of 7/114 and 4/120. The leg-spinner has a first class average of 25.02 and considering the team’s entire pace attack is injured, all Pakistani hopes will once again be pinned on the 24-year-old’s shoulders.

Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler

The England quick with his express pace enjoyed a triumphant return to Tests in Multan, plucking four wickets in the second innings to lead his side to a famous win. With two wickets in the first innings as well, Mark Wood ended up with a memorable six-wicket return, taking his Test numbers to 88 wickets in 27 matches at an average of 30.93. With James Anderson rested for the final Test and Jack Leach failing to reap the returns of even a spin-friendly pitch in the second game, Mark Wood is bound to be his team's spearhead in Karachi.