Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

The New Zealand tour to Pakistan will commence from 27th Dec as kiwis are going to play 2 test matches and 3 ODI matches against Pakistan at their home ground. First test will start from 27 December 2022 at National Stadium, Karachi and 2nd Test will be played in Multan from 3rd January. The New Zealand team is touring Pakistan after a long period of 20 years. Last time both the teams encountered each other in 2002.

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New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson’s resignation has shocked the cricket world as the team was performing well under his visionary leadership. Now Tim Southee will take charge of black caps in the absence of Kane Williamson. On the other hand Babar Azam will lead the home team.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of winning

Pakistan has lost 4 back to back tests at the home ground. They were just defeated by England with a shameful 3-0 in their domestic conditions. So the team will be in tremendous pressure when they will come to fight against the Kiwis. On the other hand New Zealand also faced 3-0 defeat in their last test series against England. By the way Pakistan has 54% chances of winning the game whereas New Zealand has 23% predictions of victory.

Our Prediction

This is going to be a smashing encounter between these two teams. If we talk about their previous matches both the teams are at the same level. Pakistan lost against England and New Zealand also lost against England. Pakistan will take advantage of local conditions. Spin attack is also a positive side for Pakistan as New Zealand players struggle against quality spin bowling. It's tough to predict the result of this test but we hope for a victory for Pakistan.

Pakistan to win @ 1.89

New Zealand to win @ 4.40

Draw @ 4.50

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

This two test match series will not make any big impact on the World Test Champion as both the teams are not going to qualify in WTC finals. Only Australia, India and South Africa will qualify for the same. Pakistan and New Zealand are at 7th and 8th Position in the points table respectively. So this two match series is not as crucial from that point of view.

In this series we hope for some innings from Captain Babar Azam, Abdullah and Shan Masood. Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan will show their patience in the middle order. In Bowling department Pakistan is mostly dependent on Abrar Ahmed.

For New Zealand Tom Latham and Will Young will start the inning followed by Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, and Henry Nicholls. In the middle order Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips will do the job. New Zealand bowling comprises Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, and Neil Wagner.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Karachi’s National Stadium has a balanced pitch which has equal opportunities for batsmen and bowlers. The team winning the toss would love to bat first. Initially Pacers may get success in some early break through but Spinners will have more advantage as the game will progress. We hope more than 300 runs for the team batting first.

Weather Report

The Temperature is expected to be around 26 to 28℃ in Karachi with humidity of 32%. No chances of rain and wind speed is anticipated to be 13 KMph. So overall its very good condition for a test match in Karachi Pakistan.

Pakistan Player List

Hasan Ali and Kamran Ghulam make a comeback into the squad. Imam ul Haq is likely to return from injury. Shan Masood also returned to the squad.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI

Player Role Babar Azam (c) Batsman Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Batsman Abdullah Shafique Batsman Shan Masood Batsman Iman-ul-Haq Batsman Faheem Ashraf All Rounder Nauman Ali Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Mohammad Waseem All Rounder Saud Shakeel All Rounder Mohammad Nawaz All Rounder

Pakistan squad for the test series:Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah

Pakistan Team Form

Overall Pakistan is not in good touch as they lost their recent matches against England and Australia. In batting they are mostly dependent on Babar Azam and on Bowling they are dependent on Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand may like to play with the same team they played in the last series..

New Zealand Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tom Blundell Batsman Kane Williamson Batsman Tom Latham, Batsman Devon Conway Batsman Glenn Phillips Batsman Henry Nicholls Batsman Will Young All Rounder Daryl Mitchell Batsman Matt Henry Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

New Zealandsquad for the test series:Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel

New Zealand Team Form

Team is not in very good form as they lost some previous matches. In absence of regular captain Kane Williamson, the team will be led by Tim Southee. Straggle against spin attack may create some trouble for the team.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head

Both teams played each other in 60 test matches in which Pakistan won 25 test matches and New Zealand defeated Pakistan 14 times. 21 matches ended with a draw.

Total Test Matches played – 60

Pakistan won – 25

New Zealand won – 14

Draw – 21

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting odds

Pakistan is the favorite team of bookies at their home ground so they are giving odds of 1.89 for the home team’s victory. New Zealand has 23% chances of winning the game so the team is getting odds of 4.40.

Pakistan to win @ 1.89

New Zealand to win @ 4.40

Draw @ 4.50

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsmen

If we talk about records Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are key players for Pakistan. Azhar Ali smashed 7142 runs in 97 matches with a top score of 302 not out. Babar Azam made 3470 test runs in 45 matches. Mohammad Rizwan scored 1373 in 27 test matches.

Kane Williamson smashed 7368 runs in just 88 test matches with highest of 251 runs Tim latham also has a good record with 4623 test runs with a top score of 264 not out runs. Nicholls and Southee are also countable players as far as this format is concerned.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowler

Current Pakistani team is lacking top bowlers with records. Team may count on Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim and Naseem Shah for a good bowling attack. Shah picked 38 wickets in 14 matches with an average of 36.94.

New Zealand’s pace bowling attack looks more experienced in comparison to Pakistan. Tim Southee picked 347 wickets in 88 with his best performance of 10/108. T. Boult 317 has also grabbed 317 wickets in 78 matches.