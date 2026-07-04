Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan are up against New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series between the two nations. The first match of the series ended in a draw and the series decider has kicked off on January 2 at 10:30 AM IST in Karachi.

Bet on WTC

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

With New Zealand crossing the 300-run mark on the first day of the Test, the visitors are the favourites to win according to bookmakers. Also, New Zealand might have won the first game with the kind of explosive batting they were doing in the second innings while chasing a target of 138. Considering all the factors, betting operators have backed New Zealand to win the series with decent odds of 2.37 while the hosts have been assigned the winning odds of 3.74. Also the bookmakers have assigned the odds of 2.745 for the possibility of the game ending in a draw.

Our Prediction

Pakistan’s inexperienced bowling attack continues to struggle in front of Blackcaps. Hasan Ali has been added to the team but he was also not threatening enough to trouble the opposition batters. Plus, it will be a battle between both the batting units as there is no assistance for the bowlers on the pitch and New Zealand boasts a strong set of batters. So, we back the visitors to win the series with a scoreline of 1-0.

PAK to win @ 3.74 (Melbet)

NZ to win @ 2.37 (Melbet)

Draw @2.745 (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

PAK vs NZ Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

After suffering a defeat in the Test series against England, Pakistan displayed a much better effort in the first Test of the series against New Zealand. They were courageous enough to declare the second innings with a target of 138 for the opposition but might have lost with the way Pakistan bowlers were taking a beating before the play stopped. Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq have been consistent with the bat but the bowlers have been dismal with their line and lengths. The inexperienced bowling attack has been a big problem for the team throughout the series and it was again evident on the first day of the second Test as New Zealand crossed the 300-run mark with the loss of six wickets.

New Zealand, on the other hand, were clinical as their top order fired with the bat. Kane Williamson scored a double century in the game while followed it up with 36 runs in the first innings of the ongoing game. Openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham have notched up a century and a half-century each across three innings in the series so far. Also, Ish Sodhi was lethal with the ball in the previous encounter taking a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

PAK vs NZ Match Toss Prediction

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first in the game considering it will be a tough challenge to bat in the last couple of days with assistance for spinners. Also, Ish Sodhi utilised the spin conditions very well in the previous encounter and they would hope for the same kind of performance from the leg-spinner.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the match will be played in a sunny and pleasant environment throughout the five days. With no chance of rain playing the spoilsport, the fans might see a quality exhibition of spin bowling.

PAK Player List

PAK squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Zahid Mehmood

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batsman Imam-ul-Haq Batsman Shan Masood Btasman Babar Azam Batsman Saud Shakeel Batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed Batsman and Wicket Keeper Salman Ali Agha All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Mir Hamza Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

PAK Team Form

Pakistan are in absolute poor form winning none of their last four Tests played after the T20 World Cup. However, they would like to bounce back in the second Test with an improved performance.

NZ Player List

NZ squad: Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batsman and Wicketkeeper Devon Conway Batsman and Wicketkeeper Kane Williamson Batsman Henry Nicholls Batsman Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Tom Blundell Batsman and Wicketkeeper Michael Bracewell All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler

NZ Team Form

New Zealand played a draw in the last match against hosts but they would like to win the contest this time around and take a series win home. New Zealand can reap the benefits of facing a young bowling attack and emerge as the winner.

PAK vs NZ Head to Head

Both the teams have played 61 games against each other and Pakistan have performed better than their counterparts. The ‘Men in Green’ have managed to win 25 matches while losing 14. The remaining 22 fixtures ended in a draw.

Matches played - 61

Pakistan - 25

New Zealand - 14

Draw - 22

PAK vs NZ Betting Odds

NZ to win @2.37

With the kind of batting performance New Zealand have displayed on the very first day of the second Test they are the favourites to win the contest, Plus bowling in the second innings of Pakistan where the pitch will start to turn is an advantage in their favour. So, one can keep faith in New Zealand to emerge on the winning side of the contest.

PAK vs NZ Top Team Batsmen

Babar Azam to be PAK’s top batter

Babar Azam is one of the world’s best batters and he proved it in the recent England series scoring 348 runs from the six innings with an average of 58. Further, he followed it up with a knock of 161 runs in the first innings of the first Test. Considering the kind of form Babar is in, he is likely to be the team’s top batter in the encounter.

Devon Conway to be NZ’s top batter

After playing a knock of 92 runs in the first Test, Conway continued his scoring momentum with an innings of 122 runs on the first day of the second Test. Conway has been taking full advantage of the flat surface in the series so far and he is likely to be the top batter for the visitors.

PAK vs NZ Top Team Bowlers

Abrar Ahmed to be PAK’s top bowler

Although, Abrar Ahmed was expensive on the first day and went back to the dugout with only one dismissal to his name, he can still excel with the ball as the game will progress. The youngster picked a five-wicket haul in the previous encounter and would like to register another in this fixture as well.

Ish Sodhito be NZ’s top bowler

Ish Sodhi was lethal with the ball in the second innings of the first Test when he troubled the opposition batters with variations in the spin. Sodhi picked eight wickets in the game and he is likely to wreak havoc once again when the visitors will bowl in the second innings.