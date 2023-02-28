South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction SA 80 % Chance of Winning WI 20 % Bet now! West Indies tour to Australia will commence from 28th February when both the teams will face each other in 1st test at Centurion. West Indies will play 2 test matches and as many ODI and T20s in this most awaited tour after a long time. Previously both the teams encountered each other in a test series where South Africa had defeated the West Indies by 2-0. The West Indies haven’t won a Test series against South Africa since 1992. Temba Bavuma will lead the South African Test squad in this series in place of Dean Elgar, while Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the West Indies.

South Africa vs West Indies Chance of winning

At the home ground South Africa is comparably more strong against the Caribbean team. Although they lost against Australia but situation is different and all action will take place at their home conditions. Team has star players like Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje on the other hand West Indies Consists Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph.

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South Africa vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Looking at the squad and the records, tournament prediction is in favor of the home team. South Africa is at number 4 in WTC ranking. They would like to win this series and secure their 2nd or 3rd position. If SA wins both the test and India loses the next two test matches against Australia, in this scenario they can do so. In this particular tournament we anticipate a 2-0 victory for South Africa.

West Indies have a strong line up with Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, and Shannon Gabriel, on the other hand SA has Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer and in bowling they have Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

A total of 27 Test matches have been played in this Centurion so far. During this, the team batting first won 12 matches. At the same time, the team bowling first could win only 11 matches. In Test format here the average score in first innings is 329, second innings 321, third innings 235 and fourth innings 163 runs. Pitch looks a balanced one and after winning the toss team would like to bat first.

Weather Report

It would be a clear sky and bright sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday but the last three days of the test have a 40-50% chance of rain. Temperature is expected to be around 27-29 degree celsius in these 5 days and Humidity will be 50%.

South Africa Player List

South Africa is about to play with mostly a new test squad where players like Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi will not be part of the series.

South Africa Probable Playing XI

Player Role Dean Elgar Batsman Aiden Markram Batsman Tony de Zorzi Batsman Temba Bavuma (C) Batsman Keegan Petersen Batsman Heinrich Klaasen Batsman Marco Jansen All Rounder Keshav Maharaj All Rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa squad for the Test series:Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wk)

South Africa Team Form

The South African squad is looking forward to winning against West Indies at home after losing to Australia in the most recent test series. Before the Australian assault, South Africa's batters struggled throughout the series. The squad was able to draw the third test match against the Australians after losing the first two against them. Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, and Kagiso Rabada are key players for them.

West Indies Player List

Nkrumath Bonner is not available in this series. Alick Athanaze may replace him. Team management may decide to include Gudakesh Motie instead of Kemar Roach.

West Indies Probable Playing XI

Player Role Kraigg Brathwaite (c) Batsman Jermaine Blackwood Batsman Alick Athanaze Batsman Devon Thomas Batsman Kyle Mayers All Rounder Tagenarine Chanderpaul Batsman Joshua Da Silva Batsman Jason Holder Bowler Alzarri Joseph All Rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Shannon Gabriel Bowler

West Indiessquad for the Test series:Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas

West Indies Team Form

West Indies recently named the 2 test series against Zimbabwe with 1-0. Team has high confidence. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Gudakesh Motie are in excellent form.

South Africa vs West Indies Head to Head

In the head-to-head Test statistics, South Africa leads the West Indies. South Africa has the upper hand in 20 of the 30 head-to-head Tests played thus far, while the West Indies have won just 3. There have been 7 draw tests. The hosts have prevailed in 12 of the last 15 Test matches played on South African soil.

Total Test Matches played – 30

South Africa won – 20

West Indies won - 3

Draw - 7

South Africa vs West Indies Betting odds

It is quite tough to beat South Africa at their home ground. Team has a strong side in both bat and bowl. Records are also in their favor. So bookies predict an easy game for the home team and give them winning odds of 1.22, whereas Caribbeans have victory odds of 6.50.

South Africa to win @ 1.22

West Indies to win @ 6.50

Draw @ 11.50

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

South Africa will rely on Captain Bavuma and Dean Elgar. Bavuma has scored 561 runs at an average of 40.07 from 8 Tests played in 2022. He has 2797 runs under his belt from 54 Tests he has played so far since making his debut back in 2014. In a three match long Test series vs AUS Bavuma smashed 185 runs at an average of about 37.00. Dean Elgar also scored 445 runs in the last 10 test matches.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul are reliable for West Indies. Brathwaite has played 83 Tests and has smashed 5303 runs at an impressive average of 35.59. He has struck 12 centuries and 28 fifties so far in his international career. In the recent two match long Test series against Zimbabwe, he is the highest scorer with 214 runs in just three innings at an impressive average of about 71.33. Last year debutent Tagenarine Chanderpaul also scored 258 runs in the last 3 innings and became just the tenth player from the West Indies to convert his maiden century into a double-ton.

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Bowler

For South Africa Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje has the ability to put Caribbean players on the track. Both the players bowled brilliantly well in the series against Australia. Rabada picked 11 and Nortje grabbed 7 wickets in the series.

Gudakesh Motie and Kemar Roach are the key bowlers for South Africa. In the recent series vs Zimbabwe he took 19 wickets to become a player of the series. Experienced Kemar Roach, who has also taken 23 wickets in the previous 8 matches.