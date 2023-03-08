South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction SA 70 % Chance of Winning WI 30 % Bet Now! South Africa will take on West Indies in the second and last Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from Wednesday March 8. The action will kick start from 1:30 PM IST. Hosts South Africa defeated West Indies in the first Test by 87 runs. While South Africa will look for a 2-0 win, West Indies will aim to draw the series.

South Africa vs West Indies Chance of Winning

South Africa last lost a match against West Indie at home in 2007. In the last six matches at home against the West Indies, South Africa have won five. One match ended in a draw. Also, South Africa have won five back-to-back Test matches at home since January 22.

The West Indies batting unit has been a problem for a long time now and in the last match as well they scored 212 and 159 runs only. Against a strong South Africa pace attack which has a lot of variety in it, West Indies will again face a tough time.

South Africa batters might have failed to click together in the last match but they would surely look to bounce back this time. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram are high on confidence after scoring a fifty and a hundred respectively, and others including captain Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen are also expected to chip in this time.

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South Africa vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

South Africa look geared up for a 2-0 win over West Indies in the series. West Indies have never won a Test series against South Africa (home or away) till date.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

India won the match and elected to bat first in the last Test match at the venue. However, they ended up losing the match by seven wickets. Prior to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first but lost the match by 10 wickets against South Africa. In the third-last Test match at the venue, England won the toss and elected to bat first. They also thrashed South Africa by 191 runs. South Africa won the toss in the two matches prior to the match against England. They opted to bat on both the occasions. They also won both the matches against Pakistan and Australia respectively. The hosts are expected to do the same if they win the toss on Wednesday. However, West Indies could opt to bowl because of the expected rain on Tuesday.

Weather Report

No rain is on cards during the course of the five-day play. A day before the start of the second Test, it is likely to rain with a precipitation level of 40 percent. The temperature during the course of the play will hover around 26 to 29 degree celsius.

South Africa Player List

South Africa Squad

Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Anrich Nortje

South Africa Predicted XI

Aiden Markram Batsman Dean Elgar Batsman Tony de Zorzi Batsman Temba Bavuma (c) Batsman Keegan Petersen Batsman Heinrich Klaseen (wk) Batsman and wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy Bowler Marco Jansen Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa had lost three of their last four Test matches before the start of the series. Captain Dean Elgar was sacked and Temba Bavuma was given the charge of the Test team as well. He failed to open his account on both the innings but openers Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, and the bowling unit did enough to hand their team a win against West Indies. Elgar scored 71 in the second innings. Markram slammed a hundred in the first innings and 47 in the second. Anrich Nortje picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings, while Kagiso Rabada picked a six-wicket haul in the second innings to help South Africa defend 247 by 87 runs. Marco Jansen provided them excellent support in both the innings. 22-year-old pacer Gerald Coetzee also chipped in with three wickets in the match.

West Indies Player List

West Indies Squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas

West Indies Predicted XI

Karigg Brathwaite (c) Batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul Batsman Raymond Reifer Batsman Jermaine Blackwood Batsman Roston Chase All-rounder Kyle Mayers All-rounder Joshua Da Silva (wk) Batsman and wicket-keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Shannon Gabriel Bowler

West Indies Team Form

Just one win and three defeats in the last five matches, depicts the story of the West Indies Test squad. The bowling unit consisting of Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder and Roston Chase look comprehensive and did a decent job in the first Test, however, it's the batting department which has let the team down. West Indies got bundled out for 212 as Raymon Reifer was the only one to score a fifty in the first innings. In the second innings, West Indies were bundled out for 159. Jermaine Blackwood (79) scored almost half of the team's total. Almost the same has been the scenario in the previous defeats as well.

South Africa vs West Indies Aces Head to Head

South Africa have won 13 out of the 16 matches at home against the West Indies. In the remaining three matches, they lost one and two ended in draws. Overall, the two teams have locked horns 31 times. South Africa lead the head-to-head tally 21-3.

South Africa vs West Indies Betting Odds

South Africa to win

South Africa look set to beat an under-pressure West Indies at a ground they have dominated oppositions over the course of the last few years. Despite the absence of Nortje, the likes of Rabada and Jansen would look to run through the West Indies batting order once again. South Africa batters would count on Elgar and Markram once again but hope for others including captain Bavuma and Petersen to chip in as well.

South Africa haven't lost against the West Indies (home or away) since 2007. They have also won four out of their last five matches at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The fourth-ranked T20I team in the world looks set to beat eighth-ranked West Indies once again.

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

Aiden Markram to be South Africa's top batter

The South Africa opener Aiden Markram will be high on confidence after winning the Man of the Match award in the first Test. He scored 115 in the first innings and 47 in the second innings. He was South Africa's leading run-scorer in both the matches. Overall, he has scored 2171 runs in 34 Test matches at an average of 35.59. He has six hundreds to his name in the format.

Jermaine Blackwood to be West Indies' top batter

Jermaine Blackwood top-scored for his team in the previous match with 79 runs in the second innings. The 31-year-old would be aiming to carry on the good form and score high Johannesburg as well. Overall, he has scored 2829 runs in 53 Test matches at an average of 31.08. He has three hundreds to his name in the format.

South Africa vs West Indies top bowler

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa's top bowler

The South Africa pacer ran riot in the second innings of the first Test and picked six wickets to hand his team an 87-run win. In the absence of his partner Nortje the onus will be on him once again. He has 276 wickets in 59 matches at an average of 22.53 so far. He has a bowling average of 11.57 against West Indies.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies' top bowler

Young right-arm pacer Alzarri Joseph picked a five-wicket in the first innings of the first Test. In the second innings, he chipped in with two wickets. The conditions at Wanderers will support the lanky 26-year-old pacer. Overall, he has picked 79 wickets in 27 Test matches.