Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Prediction LKA 90 % Chance of Winning IRE 10 % Bet Now! The second match of a two-match series between the Sri Lankan and Irish cricket teams will take place on Monday, April 24 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka easily defeated Ireland by an inning and 280 runs in the opening match. Dumuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis, the captains of Sri Lanka, gave outstanding performances that proved to be too much for the Irish team to handle. In the game, four Sri Lankan batters hit centuries, and the bowlers did a great job of holding the team to a modest total. The Irish team will try to learn from their mistakes and play better against Sri Lanka in the second game. They did not perform up to the Sri Lankan team's standards, and they will enter the field hoping for a better result with the intent of counterattacking and turning the game around.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka played ruthless cricket in the first Test match, outplaying the visitors and taking the series lead. The visitors, however, will strive to perform significantly better in the second Test. Even so, Sri Lanka is regarded as the overwhelming favourite going into the second game. Sri Lanka is predicted to take the series 2-0 thanks to a composed and assured squad.

The home team put on some amazing performances in the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland. Dimuth Karunaratne (179), Kusal Mendis (140), and Dinesh Chandimal (102*), who were all century-makers, helped Sri Lanka post a massive total of 591-6 before declaring their innings. Curtis Campher of Ireland was able to claim two wickets, but the Sri Lankan batsmen were too powerful for the foreigners. In retaliation, Ireland had a difficult time in their first innings and was dismissed for just 143. Prabath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka was the game's star bowler, weaving a web around the Irish batsmen to claim seven wickets.

Sri Lanka forced the follow-on with a 448-run lead after the first inning. While Harry Tector top-scored with 42, Ireland was once again bowled out cheaply for 168, losing the match by an inning and 280 runs. Ramesh Mendis was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, taking four wickets, while Jayasuriya contributed three.

Overall, Sri Lanka put forth an excellent all-around performance to easily win the first Test. The hosts will be looking to replicate their performance in the second test. To tie the series, Ireland will need to play with more poise and a better temperament against the spinners from Sri Lanka.

While Ireland's odds are currently at 10.00, the betting odds are completely in favour of Sri Lanka, the home team, which says a lot about the match's chances.

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Sri Lanka and Ireland Match Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

According to the betting odds, the match between Sri Lanka and Ireland is predicted to be a one-sided affair. After sweeping the first Test thanks to centuries from Dimuth Karunaratne (179), Kusal Mendis (140), Dinesh Chandimal (102) and Sadeera (104), Sri Lanka enters this match with a lot of confidence. Several wickets were taken by their spinners, who were led by Prabath Jayasuriya (10 Wickets) and Ramesh Mendis (5 Wickets). However, Angelo Matthews, a star player, was out after only three balls and was not called upon to bowl in either inning.

Harry Tector (76), who played in both innings of the first Test, led Ireland in scoring. To even the series, their batsmen will need to be more tenacious against the spinners from Sri Lanka. Every other batter was limited to either of the innings, so Harry was the only one who showed some aggression by scoring this many runs. The bowling onslaught was completely ineffective as Curtis Campher took 2 wickets at an economy of 4.00 while 4 other bowlers each took one wicket.

Due to several favourable factors, including their home-field advantage and the presence of seasoned players in their lineup, Sri Lanka is likely to continue their dominant play. The betting odds clearly point to a straightforward victory for the home team, and spectators can anticipate a performance similar to that of the first test match, which was over in three days.

Sri Lanka and Ireland Match Toss Prediction

Because of the Galle pitch's well-known spin-friendliness and tendency for the ball to grip off the surface, spinners were essential to the test's success. Batsmen must keep their focus at all times because even a brief lapse could spell disaster. However, once they adjust to the circumstances, they can take advantage of them and profit greatly.

On this track, historically, teams batting first have prevailed, with an average first innings score of 361. In the 42 games that have been played at Galle, the team batting first has won 23 times, and the team batting second has won 13 times. Sri Lanka took advantage of the conditions in the first Test, as the field began to exhibit more grip and turn on Days 1 and 2. Ireland had trouble adjusting to the circumstances and only managed to score 143 and 168 in their two innings. In addition, the team that won the toss won 24 of the 42 games that were played on this field.

Weather Report

Temperatures between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius are predicted for the match's first day. However, the area is predicted to experience sporadic thunderstorms and rain, making it unlikely that the game will go off without any problems. The weather could also affect the pitch, which would complicate things even more.

Sri Lanka Player List

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dushan Hemantha, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dimuth Karunaratne (c) Captain/Batsman Nishan Madushka Batsman Kusal Mendis Batsman Angelo Mathews All-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper/Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk) Wicket-keeper/Batsman Prabath Jayasuriya Bowler Ramesh Mendis All-rounder Asitha Fernando Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

The first test match has been completely dominated by the Sri Lankan team. They have only had two victories in their last five games, one of which was the series' opening victory. However, their performance is likely to be dominant as well with bowlers like Prabath Jayasuriya, who has 43 wickets in 6 games. With the exception of his brilliant 179-run innings in the first match, Karunaratne has scored 89, 59, and 50 runs in the previous five games. The team has put on stellar performances, and no less is anticipated of them in the second game.

Ireland Player List

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Paul Stirling*, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role James McCollum Batsman Murray Commins Batsman Andrew Balbirnie (c) Captain/Batsman Harry Tector Batsman Curtis Campher All-rounder Peter Moor Wicket-keeper/Batsman Lorcan Tucker (wk) Wicket-keeper/Batsman George Dockrell All-rounder Andy McBrine All-rounder Mark Adair Bowler Benjamin White Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Only four test matches have been played by Ireland's cricket team, and they have yet to win a game in the longest format. With 196 runs in tests at an average of 49.0, Lorcan Tucker leads the squad, followed by Harry Tector with 182 runs at an average of 45.50. The bowling unit in the first test match was unable to make any significant contributions as Sri Lanka declared on 591 runs while Campher took a few wickets. They played one test against Bangladesh earlier this month, losing by seven wickets because the bowling unit struggled and the batsmen performed admirably in comparison. They played their final test match before this in 2019.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Head to Head

Total matches Played - 1 match

Sri Lanka Win - 1 match

Ireland Win - 0 Match

Draw - 0 Match

Abandoned - 0 Match

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Betting Odds

The current betting odds for the Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland heavily favour Sri Lanka, giving them odds of 1.05 to win versus 10.00 for Ireland. According to these odds, Sri Lanka is the clear favourite to win the series, while Ireland is a big underdog.

Sri Lanka Betting Odds: 1.05

Ireland Betting Odds: 10.00

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Top Team Batsmen

The Sri Lankan Test team has been anchored by Dimuth Karunaratne. They have gotten off to strong starts thanks to Karunaratne's use as the opening batsman. His 179-inning contribution was notable and laid the groundwork for a significant total. He has scored 6,409 runs at an average of 40.82 over the course of his Test career and has recently put on strong performances, having previously scored 89, 50, and 59.

Top batter bets for Dimuth Karunaratne - 3.75

Harry Tector displayed impressive composure in the first Test, scoring 34 and 42 runs in each of his respective innings. Even though he was unable to turn these starts into a significant score, it was a worthwhile learning opportunity. Given his current performance and his career Test cricket statistics of 182 runs at an average of 45.50, Tector will be essential for Ireland in the second Test.

Top batter bets for Harry Tector - 3.50

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Riders Top Team Bowler

Prabhat Jayasuriya has recently been in excellent form. He has taken over 43 test wickets with a 2.94 economy. By taking seven wickets in the first inning and three more in the second, he took the lead in the most recent game.

Top bowler bets for Prabath Jayasuriya - 3.45

For the Irish team in Test cricket, Andy McBrine has proven to be a valuable all-rounder, contributing with both the bat and the ball. He has demonstrated his ability to have an impact with the ball by taking 11 wickets in 4 Test matches. Although he only managed to take 1 wicket in the previous game, he is predicted to recover and show off his talents in the following game.

Top bowler bets for Andy McBrine - 2.35