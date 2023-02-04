Zimbabwe vs West Indies Match Prediction ZIM 20 % Chance of Winning WI 80 % Bet Now! Zimbabwe and West Indies will take on each other in a 2 match test series in Bulawayo. First test will be played from 4th to 8th February followed by 2nd test which will take place from 12th Feb. Zimbabwe has never won a single test against the West Indies. Zimbabwe will play a test series after 18 months as their last test was against Bangladesh in 2021 where they lost. Both the teams facing each other after 2017, at that time West Indies had the upper hand. Now West Indies is touring to Zimbabwe and they came here after facing the defeat against Australia and England.

Facts Both the teams facing each other first time after 2017.

Zimbabwe has never won a Test Match against the West Indies and lost 7 out of the 11 test matches.

Zimbabwe lost the last eight out of ten games.

West Indies lost the recent series against England and Australia.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Chance of winning

West Indies has a strong side in comparison to Zimbabwe. They have strong batting line up with players like Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, and Shannon Gabriel and consists players like Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Jason Holder in bowling segment. Guests have more winning chances over the home side.

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Zimbabwe vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Looking at the squad and the records, tournament prediction is in favor of visitors. West Indies have a strong line up with Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, and Shannon Gabriel so we may predict a 2-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe against them. Gamblers may put some money on Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, and Garry Ballance.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, has a pace friendly pitch which has much assistance for fast bowlers. They can make some trouble with the new ball. From 3rd day spinners will get the turn. After winning the toss, the team would like to bowl first.

Weather Report

There would be clouds of rain on 4th February at Bulawayo. Temperature is expected to be around 26 degree celsius but there may be very low sunshine and 75% humidity would make the playing conditions tough. Team batting first may score 350+ and spinners will love to bowl in these conditions.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sean Williams, Ryan Burl and all rounder Sikandar Raja are not available for the test series.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI

Player Role W Madhevere Batsman Craig Ervine (C) Batsman Innocent Kala Batsman Tanunurwa Makoni Batsman Gary Ballance Batsman Joylord Gumbie All Rounder Milton Shumba Batsman Wellington Masakadza All Rounder Chamu Chibhabha All Rounder Donald Tiripano Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Zimbabwe squad for the Test series:Gary Ballance, W Madhevere, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine (c), Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Wellington Masakadza, Kudzai Maunze, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Tafadzwa Tsiga.

Zimbabwe Team Form

Team just won the T20 and ODI series against Ireland but as far as test match form is concerned the team lacks in many ways. First they are in search of their first test victory against the Caribbean, second they lost 7 test matches back to back. Team has less experience, bowling is not challenging against the opponent.

West Indies Player List

Pacer Shannon Gabriel and Left-arm spinners Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican came back into the side. Jayden Seales and Anderson Philip are not part of the team due to injury.

West Indies Probable Playing XI

Player Role Kraigg Brathwaite (c) Batsman Jermaine Blackwood Batsman Nkrumah Bonner Batsman Devon Thomas Batsman Kyle Mayers All Rounder Tagenarine Chanderpaul Batsman Joshua Da Silva Batsman Jason Holder Bowler Alzarri Joseph All Rounder Kemar Roach Bowler Shannon Gabriel Bowler

West Indiessquad for the Test series:Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Devon Thomas, Jomel Warrican, Gudakesh Motie

West Indies Team Form

Although West Indies had a disappointing series against England and Australia but team has very good records against the home team. In the warmup match we saw some classic cricket by the team as Kraigg Braithwaite and Joshua Da Silva smashed their tons.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Head to Head

Zimbabwe and West Indies played 10 test matches in which Zimbabwe never won a single match. On the other hand West Indies got victory on 7 occasions. 3 matches ended with a draw.

Total T20 Matches played – 10

West Indies won – 7

Zimbabwe won – 0

No result - 3

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Betting odds

Looking at the records and less experienced Zimbabwe team bookies having their eyes on West Indies victory against the home team. For this one sided encounter Zimbabwe has high odds of 4.70.

Zimbabwe to win @ 4.70

West Indies to win @ 1.80

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

In the warm up match against Zimbabwe XI West Indies’ captain Kraigg Braithwaite smashed 116 off 170 not out. He has already scored 460 runs in seven matches, including four half centuries and one century. Joshua Da Silva also smashed a century in the warm up match.

Zimbabwe is more dependent on Gary Ballance who scored more than 1500 test runs with 4 test centuries. Innocent Kaia played well against Ireland. Captain Craig Ervine is another contable batter for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Top Team Bowler

Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel picked wickets for West Indies in the recent matches. Zimbabwe will believe in Milton Shumba and Tiripano as they both bowled well in the warm up match.