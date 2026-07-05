1st Place

1st Place

Country:United Arab Emirates
Country Code:UAE
Gender:Men

Another teams

SF2

SF2

SF1

SF1

X2

X2

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

2nd Place

2nd Place

Noakhali Express

Noakhali Express

4th Place

4th Place

Finalist 2

Finalist 2

Finalist 1

Finalist 1

SF3

SF3