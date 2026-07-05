Finalist 1

Finalist 1

Country:India
Country Code:IND
Gender:Men

Another teams

4th Place

4th Place

2nd Place

2nd Place

Y2

Y2

1st Place

1st Place

Y3

Y3

X2

X2

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Y4

Y4

Noakhali Express

Noakhali Express

3rd Place

3rd Place