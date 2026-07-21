B2

B2

Country:Pakistan
Country Code:PAK
Gender:Men

Another teams

B1

B1

Pindi Tigers

Pindi Tigers

B4

B4

Qf W4

Qf W4

A3

A3

Qf W3

Qf W3

Qf W1

Qf W1

Bahawalpur Stallions

Bahawalpur Stallions

A4

A4

A2

A2