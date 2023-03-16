Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction DCW 70 % Chance of Winning GGW 30 % Bet Now! Two-thirds of the group stage of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League has passed us by. Up next, in the 14th match of the tournament, we have two teams who have had contrasting fortunes so far going against each other. Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on March 16, 2023 (Thursday) at 7:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for Delhi Capitals. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 2.11 for Gujarat Giants, while the odds are 1.736 for Delhi Capitals.

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Delhi Capitals have found themselves at the second spot on the points table and will be looking to seal their spot in the next phase of the tournament with a win on Thursday. Gujarat Giants, who have been struggling to string wins together so far, are not altogether out of the equation though. But, they have to turn it around soon. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match Toss Prediction

The Brabourne Stadium has been a high-scoring venue in the last three years, with an average 1st innings score of 177. The split, in terms of the toss, has been equal, in general. So far, this year, teams batting second have won thrice, while the teams batting first have won twice. With the wickets tiring out, we think it is preferable to bet on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 2% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be partly cloudy and warm for the most part. The air will be very humid (74%), with winds as strong as 9 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Delhi Capitals Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning (c) Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Shafali Verma Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Jess Jonassen Bowler Shikha Pandey All-rounder Radha Yadav Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Alice Capsey All-rounder Taniyaa Bhatia (wk) Batter Tara Norris Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

The Delhi Capitals have been on a roll in the Women’s Premier League so far. In their five games so far, they have won four and only lost once. And that should tell you just how confident they would be ahead of this game.

Gujarat Giants Player List

Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabelle Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S. Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D. Hemlatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana (Cc), Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam MD, Kim Garth.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Sabbineni Meghana Batter Kim Garth All-rounder Sneh Rana (c) All-rounder Mansi Joshi Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Harleen Deol Batter Sushma Verma (wk) Batter

Gujarat Giants Team Form

So far, at least, the Gujarat Giants have had a poor campaign in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. In their opening four games, they have won once and lost three.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Head to Head

Head-to-head, the Delhi Capitals hold the edge over the Gujarat Giants. In the reverse fixture on the 11th, the Capitals handed them a 10-wicket thrashing, mustering only 105 batting first.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Betting Odds

DC to score more than 48 in powerplay @ 1.81 (Melbet)

Of all the six teams at the 2023 Women’s Premier League, Delhi Capitals have been notorious for swashbuckling starts to their innings with the bat. On all occasions except one, they have notched up at least 50 in the powerplay. And that is down to the in-form opening duo of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma. Given those kinds of numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Best Batters

Meg Lanning to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

Nicknamed "the Megastar", Meg Lanning has achieved an incredible amount in the game so far. Captaining Delhi Capitals in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, Lanning has led from the front with the bat. In their last five games, the Aussie batter has amassed 221 runs at an average of 55.25, with two half-centuries to her name. At this point, it is your loss if you do not bet on her excellence.

Harleen Deol to be GG’s best batter (Melbet)

Yes, Gujarat Giants have had a poor start to their life in the Women’s Premier League. But Harleen Deol has been an exception to that story. The 24-year-old has posted respectable numbers with the bat from the middle order. In the four games so far, she has scored 133 runs at an average of 33.25 with an impressive strike rate of 143. Of the names in the Giants’ line-up, this is the one to look out for.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Best Bowlers

Shikha Pandey to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

In recent years, Shikha Pandey has taken her game to a different level. Introduced into the Indian setup as the probable heir to Jhulan Goswami, Pandey has shown that she can handle a more all-round role in the game. This year, at the Women’s Premier League, she has led the line for Delhi Capitals with eight wickets from five games at a healthy economy rate of less than seven per over. Those numbers alone should inspire you enough to take this bet head-on.

Kim Garth to be GG’s best bowler (Melbet)

Gujarat Giants have struggled for positives in their season so far. Besides Harleen Deol with the bat, Kim Garth’s bowling may be the only other bright spark so far. The 26-year-old has struck five times in three games for the Giants with her medium-fast deliveries. And though her economy rate is on the higher side, she is a fairly safe bet to make.