Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction
DCW
70%
Chance of Winning
GGW
30%
India
Brabourne Stadium
Facts
- Meg Lanning is the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far with 221 runs.
- Delhi Capitals have posted 50-plus in the powerplay overs in four out of five games so far.
- Gujarat Giants have only won one game out of four so far.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Chance of Winning
Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for Delhi Capitals. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 2.11 for Gujarat Giants, while the odds are 1.736 for Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Delhi Capitals have found themselves at the second spot on the points table and will be looking to seal their spot in the next phase of the tournament with a win on Thursday. Gujarat Giants, who have been struggling to string wins together so far, are not altogether out of the equation though. But, they have to turn it around soon. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match Toss Prediction
The Brabourne Stadium has been a high-scoring venue in the last three years, with an average 1st innings score of 177. The split, in terms of the toss, has been equal, in general. So far, this year, teams batting second have won thrice, while the teams batting first have won twice. With the wickets tiring out, we think it is preferable to bet on the teams batting second.
Weather Report
There is a 2% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be partly cloudy and warm for the most part. The air will be very humid (74%), with winds as strong as 9 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.
Delhi Capitals Player List
Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.
Predicted Playing XI
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Meg Lanning (c)
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Batter
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Jemimah Rodrigues
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Batter
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Shafali Verma
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Batter
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Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
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Jess Jonassen
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Bowler
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Shikha Pandey
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All-rounder
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Radha Yadav
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Bowler
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Arundhati Reddy
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Bowler
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Alice Capsey
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All-rounder
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Taniyaa Bhatia (wk)
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Batter
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Tara Norris
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Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
The Delhi Capitals have been on a roll in the Women’s Premier League so far. In their five games so far, they have won four and only lost once. And that should tell you just how confident they would be ahead of this game.
Gujarat Giants Player List
Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabelle Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S. Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D. Hemlatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana (Cc), Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam MD, Kim Garth.
Predicted Playing XI
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Laura Wolvaardt
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Batter
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Sabbineni Meghana
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Batter
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Kim Garth
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All-rounder
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Sneh Rana (c)
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All-rounder
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Mansi Joshi
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Bowler
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Ashleigh Gardner
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All-rounder
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Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
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Dayalan Hemalatha
|
Batter
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Tanuja Kanwar
|
Bowler
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Harleen Deol
|
Batter
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Sushma Verma (wk)
|
Batter
Gujarat Giants Team Form
So far, at least, the Gujarat Giants have had a poor campaign in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. In their opening four games, they have won once and lost three.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Head to Head
Head-to-head, the Delhi Capitals hold the edge over the Gujarat Giants. In the reverse fixture on the 11th, the Capitals handed them a 10-wicket thrashing, mustering only 105 batting first.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Betting Odds
DC to score more than 48 in powerplay @ 1.81 (Melbet)
Of all the six teams at the 2023 Women’s Premier League, Delhi Capitals have been notorious for swashbuckling starts to their innings with the bat. On all occasions except one, they have notched up at least 50 in the powerplay. And that is down to the in-form opening duo of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma. Given those kinds of numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Best Batters
Meg Lanning to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)
Nicknamed "the Megastar", Meg Lanning has achieved an incredible amount in the game so far. Captaining Delhi Capitals in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, Lanning has led from the front with the bat. In their last five games, the Aussie batter has amassed 221 runs at an average of 55.25, with two half-centuries to her name. At this point, it is your loss if you do not bet on her excellence.
Harleen Deol to be GG’s best batter (Melbet)
Yes, Gujarat Giants have had a poor start to their life in the Women’s Premier League. But Harleen Deol has been an exception to that story. The 24-year-old has posted respectable numbers with the bat from the middle order. In the four games so far, she has scored 133 runs at an average of 33.25 with an impressive strike rate of 143. Of the names in the Giants’ line-up, this is the one to look out for.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Best Bowlers
Shikha Pandey to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)
In recent years, Shikha Pandey has taken her game to a different level. Introduced into the Indian setup as the probable heir to Jhulan Goswami, Pandey has shown that she can handle a more all-round role in the game. This year, at the Women’s Premier League, she has led the line for Delhi Capitals with eight wickets from five games at a healthy economy rate of less than seven per over. Those numbers alone should inspire you enough to take this bet head-on.
Kim Garth to be GG’s best bowler (Melbet)
Gujarat Giants have struggled for positives in their season so far. Besides Harleen Deol with the bat, Kim Garth’s bowling may be the only other bright spark so far. The 26-year-old has struck five times in three games for the Giants with her medium-fast deliveries. And though her economy rate is on the higher side, she is a fairly safe bet to make.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Delhi Capitals
On paper, this seems like a straightforward game to call. After all, Delhi Capitals are flying in second place in the league, with four wins to their name already. To boost, they have two of the most in-form players in the league in Meg Lanning and Shikha Pandey leading their campaign. As for Gujarat Giants, they will be playing for survival on Thursday. No doubt, the Giants had assembled a squad strong enough to topple their high-flying opponents, but four losses in five matches did’t help the cause.
Delhi Capitals to win @ 1.736 (Melbet)
Gujarat Giants to win @ 2.11 (Melbet)Bet Now!