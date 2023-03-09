Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction DCW 30 % Chance of Winning MIW 70 % Bet Now! Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, led by Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively, are the two of the most dominant sides in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League. Both sides have won both their games already, thus making for a great narrative when they face off against each other on March 9, 2023, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Unlike other games in the tournament so far, this match would not be easy to predict. Their results give it away, but what makes the contest more enthralling is the approach taken by the teams. But considering the brand of cricket that Mumbai have played so far, our affiliate partner Melbet is siding with them for the win, with odds being 1.81 as compared to Delhi Capitals’ 2.01.

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Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips

With both teams occupying the top positions on the points table, we have a golden opportunity to cash in the right front. From our research, we have found multiple trends, which you would explore as you trod along, hence winning good bucks through our affiliate channels.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

The average 1st innings score at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai this Women’s Premier League is close to 200 run and both teams have already scored 200+ runs batting first at this venue. The pacers have taken 20 wickets at this venue in WPL in three games where as the spinners have picked 16 wickets. Hence, batting first wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather in March has always been about sapping humidity and that causes a considerable amount of concern during the daytime. But given this is an evening game, here, the weather will be slightly pleasant with only 5% chances of rain predicted. But for evening, the weather seems to be clear.

Delhi Capitals Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Meg Lanning Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Taniya Bhatia WK Alice Capsey All-rounder Laura Harris All-rounder Marizzane Kapp All-rounder Shikha Pandey Bowler Poonam Yadav Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have won both their games so far, and both times they have batted first to post over 200 runs. That virtually killed the game then and there. With this match being against Mumbai, Delhi will be on their toes to replicate the similar kind of performance in the Women’s Premier League.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika BhatiaWicket-keeper

Hayley Matthews Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Humaira Kazi Bowler Jintimani Kalita Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Two games and two convincing wins later, Mumbai Indians are entering the game against Delhi Capitals full of hope. They know they are the best team in the league and with the kind of conviction their players have shown in the ongoing WPL, they would be very much sure that toppling Delhi Capitals wouldn’t be a difficult proposition.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head

This is the first encounter between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League - one that promises to have many memorable games in the future.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League, set to take place on Thursday.

DC to score over 45.5 runs @ 1.81 (Melbet)

Delhi have been on top of their game since the start of the WPL season. They have now scored 200+ runs in both the matches they batted first. Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning tops the runs chart and has scored two fifties in both her games. Delhi Capitals have now scored more than 400 runs in two matches they have played and have recorded the most sixes hit so far in this tournament.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Best Batters

Lanning to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

Australian skipper Meg Lanning is the leading run-scorer in this WPL, with two fifties in two games she has played. She has an SR of 167.1 at an average of 71, she has 80.2% of the runs coming off of boundaries. That gives the belief that Lanning will be the top run-scorer for Meg Lanning in the ongoing season of WPL.

Matthews to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

Hayley Matthews is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament and scores at an SR of 180. She also contributed to the bowling and has taken three wickets in the tournament so far. She plays well in India and scores an SR of 130 in the WT20s. She has two fifties in India and has scored 430 runs.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Best Bowlers

Jonassen to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Jess Jonnasen went wicket-less in her first match of the tournament, but proved effective in the second game, scoring 42 runs in just 20 balls scoring 3 fours and 3 sixes also picking 3 wickets in the chase earned her first player of the match. She could be the best bowler in the tournament.

Saika Ishaque to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Saika Ishaque has been the find of the tournament so far and has taken 6 wickets and is the leading wicket-taker in WPL. She has only played 4 WT20 games and has taken 9 wickets at an 8.3 and that goes on to show why it is better to trust Saika Ishaque to be the best bowler in the tournament.