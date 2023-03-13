Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Prediction DCW 70 % Chance of Winning RCBW 30 % Bet Now! After their power-packed performance in the previous encounter en route to a record win against Gujarat, the Delhi Capitals would be hoping to emulate another such performance when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on March 13. The women in red are yet to win a game since their establishment as a franchise and look unlikely to break the duck come Monday given the quality of the opposition.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning

Despite being pipped as one of the favourites ahead of the tournament given a successful auction that saw them record the most expensive buy in the WPL in the form of Smriti Mandhana for INR 3.4 crores, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed miserably in keeping up with expectations. They kicked off the long-anticipated with a big loss against the Delhi Capitals themselves and have since gone on to lose three more games on the trot. Their upcoming opponents, meanwhile, sit pretty in second place in the standings and are simply the outright favourites to run riot come Monday.

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Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Both sides have played four games in the tournament so far, post which Bangalore sit at the bottom of the standings while Delhi Capitals are second. RCB have lost all their four matches and their net run rate reads a shambolic -2.648, while the Capitals have emerged victorious on three occasions taking them six points clear of their rivals and with an impressive net run rate of 2.338.

The contrast between the two sides can be understood from their performances in their respective previous games itself. The Capitals, taking on Gujarat Giants, restricted the Sneh Rana-led side to 105/9 on a batting haven before rushing to the total in a record 7.1 overs while losing no wickets at all. RCB, on the other hand, were involved in a similar game but were on the opposite end of the bargain. Smriti and co. folded out for 138 against the UP Warriorz before an Alyssa Healy masterclass inflicted a 10-wicket loss on the Royal Challengers as her side reached the target with seven overs still to spare.

The two teams have already met once in the first half of the tournament in what was incidentally the first-ever official fixture for both franchises. Batting first, DC had set a comprehensive target of 224 on the back of Meg Lanning’s 72 and Shafali Verma’s unbeaten 84 before restricting Bangalore to a relatively paltry 163/8 as Tara Norris starred with a five-wicket haul.

Given the present circumstances, it would be no surprise if Dehi emerge victorious by an even bigger margin than 60 runs on Monday, making their odds of 1.58 look too good to be true, especially when compared to RCB’s 2.384.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction

In the five WPL matches that have taken place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, three have ended in favour of the team chasing, including Delhi Capital’s recent demolition job against Gujarat Giants. With previous matches seeing the ball sticking to the pitch a bit in the first innings, as well as teams opting to bat first in the last two encounters at the venue, expect the trend to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

The players are expected to experience slightly warm weather in Mumbai with the temparature hovering in the late 20s and early 30s degree centigrades, as perworldweatheronline.The wind is expected to gradually die down from around 8 km/h to 4 km/h by night and even though the humidity would rise beyond 50%, there is no prediction for rainfall throughout the day.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals squad:Meg Lanning (C), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI:

Meg Lanning (C) Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Laura Harris Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Taniya Bhatia Wicket-keeper batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Minnu Mani Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Tara Norris Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have won three of their four WPL encounters, including a 60-run thrashing of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They emerged victorious in their latest fixture against Gujarat Giants in 10 wickets, thus bouncing back handsomely from a loss against Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bangalore News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad:Smriti Mandhana (C), Disha Kasat, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Poonam Khemnar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI:

Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Sophie Devine Batsman Ellyse Perry All-rounder Kanika Ahuja All-rounder Heather Knight All-rounder Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Erin Burns All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper batter Komal Zanzad Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Sahana Pawar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only franchise in the Women’s Premier League yet to register a win, having succumbed to losses in all their four matches so far. Their latest encounter against the UP Warriorz saw the side be humiliated by 10 wickets after setting a paltry total of 139.

DC vs RCB Head to Head

The two sides played each other for the first and only time to date in Brabourne on March 5, where the Delhi Capitals had come out triumphant comfortably by 60 runs.

Head to head meeting(s) – 1

Delhi Capitals – 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 0

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have an opening partnership grater than 25.5 runs @ 1.91

In Meg Lanning, the Delhi Capitals have one of the most experienced and prolific batters in T20 cricket history with seven World Cups under her belt across the two white-ball formats. Thus, it is no surprise that youngster Shafali Verma has thrived under the tutelage of the Australian skipper, the duo forming a dangerous up top for Delhi. Their partnerships so far have been worth 162, 67, 8 and an unbeaten 107 runs respectively, taking the average for the first wicket stand to a mind-boggling 114.67. In fact, their highest partnership of 162 came against Bangalore themselves in the two sides’ tournament opener and given the previous match saw the side put up 107 in just 7.1 overs, expect Shafali and Meg to smash the bookmakers ask of 25.5 runs by a mile to earn punters handsome returns against odds of 1.91.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Top Team Batters

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter @ 3.24

The captain of Delhi Capitals is yet to fail in the tournament so far, having not been dismissed for under 40 in any of the four matches. The 30-year-old kicked off her campaign with a flamboyant 72 against upcoming opponents Bangalore and followed it up with another rapid 70 against the UP Warriorz. Mumbai Indians managed to scalp her wicket for a relatively cheap 43, given the Australian skipper’s otherworldly standards, before an unbeaten 21 was enough for Lanning to take the side to an ideal victory against Gujarat. Even though Shafali Verma has been belligerent and in red-hot form as well, she still averages a good seven runs lower than her fellow opener and there is little point comparing anyone with Lanning’s consistency given her brilliant T20I average of 36.61. Thus, punters can reliably bet on her in anticipation of excellent returns of 3.24X.

Sophie Devine to be Royal Challengers Bangalore’s top batter @ 3.6

Smriti Mandhana’s lull in form at the WPL, which has seen her just fetch 80 runs from four games, has placed Sophie Devine at the centre of attention in RCB’s batting lineup. The Kiwi struggled in her first two games, only managing scores of 14 and 16, but has roared back to life in the last two encounters. The 33-year-old first struck a handsome 66 against the Gujarat Giants before her 36 was crucial in taking the team to a competitive total against the UP Warriorz. Thus, with nearly 3,000 T20I runs to her name, there is no reason to bet against Sophie Devine and her exceeding expectations once again on Monday.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Top Team Bowlers

Shikha Pandey to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler @ 3.3

Even though the Indian veteran is yet to have a headline performance in the tournament, Shikha Pandey has been the most consistent bowler for the Delhi Capitals. She has been the only player to scalp wickets in at least three of the four matches DC have played so far and has only been outshadowed due to a five-wicket haul each by Marizanne Kapp and Tara Norris. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old’s tally reads five wickets at an impressive average of 21.40 and her three-wicket haul in the previous game would be expected to act as a major confidence boost heading into Monday’s fixture.

Heather Knight to be Royal Challengers Bangalore’s top bowler @ 8

With the much hyped Renuka Singh failing to match expectations, Heather Knight has emerged a saviour with the ball for red brigade in the WPL. The English international has four wickets in three innings at an excellent average of 16.50. In fact, she is only of two RCB bowlers to have taken multiple wickets, with Shreyanka Patil averaginga shambolic 50 against her two wickets in four games. Boasting a sub-six economy in WT20Is, there seems to simply be no challenge for Knight in the race to be her team’s top bowler.