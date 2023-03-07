Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Match Prediction DCW 70 % Chance of Winning UPWW 30 % Bet Now! Three matches already. We now know why the Women’s Premier League was a much-needed tournament to bolster the profile of Women’s cricket in India and worldwide. After two games that saw the batting first teams posted above 200 runs, the third match of the tournament saw UP Warriorz mesmerizing everyone with a kind of run-chase that would leave the best of the teams gasping for air. On Tuesday, UP Warriorz would once again take the field against Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday) at 7:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Chance of Winning

From the way Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning batted in Delhi’s first match of the tournament, posted an opening partnership of 162 runs in a shade over 14 overs, it goes on to show the kind of trend they want to set early on in the tournament. Rightfully, Delhi Capitals are given odds of 1.81 by our affiliate partner Melbet whereas UP Warriorz have been given odds of 2.01 to satiate the bet.

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Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Betting Tips

In the WPL auction last month, UP Warriorz spent their entire purse before completing the entire slot of 18 players and settled with the minimum players they managed to fill in. Their squad size is the least among the five teams in this year’s WPL. Hence, a lot of things need to be kept in mind before latching onto the idea of providing betting tips. Hence, we have gathered all the betting tips you need to get the maximum earnings out of this match.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Match Toss Prediction

The opening match of the WPL and the first two matches of the Australia tour of India that happened in December 2022 were played at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The team winning the toss opted to field first on all three occasions. Though two previously played games favoured the chasing side, the result of the last game would give a different indicator as the team batting first won the match after posting a huge total. Hence, batting second perhaps would be an ideal call.

Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather in March has always been about sapping humidity and that causes a considerable amount of concern during the daytime. But given this is an evening game, here, the weather will be slightly pleasant with no chances of rain predicted.

Delhi Capitals Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Meg Lanning Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Taniya Bhatia WK Alice Capsey All-rounder Laura Harris All-rounder Marizzane Kapp All-rounder Shikha Pandey Bowler Poonam Yadav Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals secured a dominating 60-run win in their opening game of the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Looking at the individual performances of some of their players, it is easy to see why Delhi are considered one of the best teams in the league and would look to dominate against UP Warriorz as well.

UP Warriorz Player List

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa HealyWicket-keeper

Shweta Sehrawat Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Grace Harris Batter Simran Shaikh All-rounder Devika Vaidya Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

UP Warriorz Team Form

For the majority of the game against Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz were in the backfoot but they made amends in the last phase to turn the game around. They won the game with a ball to spare and that tells you why winning the game against Delhi Capitals would be the key to success for UP Warriorz.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Head-To-Head

This is the first encounter between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League - one that promises to have many memorable games in the future.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, set to take place on Tuesday.

DC to score over 45.5 runs @ 1.95 (Melbet)

A mammoth 162-run stand involving openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, in which Shafali struck a 45-ball 84 ensured Delhi had a strong start against UP Warriorz in their first game of the league. Shafali’s knock included 10 fours and 4 sixes while Lanning laced her 72 off 43 with 14 boundaries. The way the duo batted you could be assured that Delhi will score over 45.5 runs in the first six overs against UP Warriorz.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Best Batters

Lanning to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

Meg Lanning etched an astounding opening partnership in the first match for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023, as the Australian skipper scored 72 runs at a strike rate of 167, adding 162 runs for the first wicket along with Indian opener Shafali Verma. Recently, Meg Lanning led Australia to the T20 World Champions title and became the captain with the most ICC trophies to her name. Lanning overtook legends like Ricky Ponting & MS Dhoni to achieve this feat. The form and confidence that she has, it would be impossible not to score more.

Healy to be UPW’s best batter (Melbet)

Alyssa Healy didn’t have the greatest of start in the Women’s Premier League, but her returns are set to grow soon. She was the fourth-highest run scorer in the recently concluded World Cup having scored 189 runs at an average of 47.3. She also scored two fifties in this World Cup. As far as her performance in India is concerned, Healy has played 20 innings in India and has scored 393 runs at an average of 21.8 in WT20s. She has scored two fifties in India, which would keep her in good stead.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Best Bowlers

Marizzane Kapp to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Marizzane Kapp has been a legend of South African cricket and played a huge role in South Africa’s qualification for the finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup last month. With 198 wickets, she is fourth on the list of all-time highest wicket-takers and that says a lot about her quality. Then what are you figuring out? Go, take the plunge and make the world your oyster.

Deepti Sharma to be UP’s best bowler (Melbet)

Deepti Sharma had a good outing with the ball and took two wickets and only went for 27 runs in her four overs in their opening match. She has been amazing with the ball since 2022 and has picked up 56 wickets at an economy of 6.3 in the WT20s. She is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in this period. She loves playing in India and has taken 39 wickets from 32 innings in the WT20s at an average of 19.9. She has controlled the flow of runs and has an economy of under 7 in India.