Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction GGW 30 % Chance of Winning DCW 70 % Bet Now! Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will take on each other in the 9th match of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on April 11, 2023 (Saturday), 7:30 PM IST. It is going to be a very important match for Gujarat Giants, who have lost two games in three matches so far in the tournament to ensure their chances are not gone up in smoke. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have won two games already and a win would put them at the top.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Even though Gujarat Giants have lost their first two games, in their third match, they got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore to prove that they have enough firepower to get the better of Delhi Capitals, who suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians. But considering the brand of cricket that DC have played so far, our affiliate partner Melbet is siding with them for the win, with odds being 1.81 as compared to GG’s 2.01.

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Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Betting Tips

Gujarat Gianst were at the bottom of the table and made some improvement after winning their last bout against RCB. That makes it clear that the game would be a terrific one to watch. We have found multiple trends, which you would explore as you trod along, hence winning good bucks through our affiliate channels.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Four matches played here in this competition, two games have had scores of 200+ in the first innings, and both matches were won comfortably. Two games where teams struggled to score in the first innings were chased down. The average first-innings score at this venue is 173 runs and the average first-innings winning score is around 209 runs. Hence, batting first would be a good idea.

Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather in March has always been about sapping humidity and that causes a considerable amount of concern during the daytime. But given this is an evening game, here, the weather will be slightly pleasant with only a 5% chance of rain predicted. But for the evening, the weather seems to be clear.

Delhi Capitals Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Meg Lanning Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Taniya Bhatia WK Alice Capsey All-rounder Laura Harris All-rounder Marizzane Kapp All-rounder Shikha Pandey Bowler Poonam Yadav Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals won their first two games so far, but when they came face to face against Mumbai Indians, things proved to be really different. In the first two games, Delhi have batted first to post over 200 runs and that virtually killed the game then and there. With this match being against Gujarat, Delhi will be on hoping to do an encore of things once again.

Gujarat Giants Player List

Sneh Rana (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Sabbineni Meghana All-rounder Harleen Deol Batter Ashleigh Gardner Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Kim Garth All-rounder Sneh Rana All-rounder Annabel Sutherland Bowler Mansi Joshi Bowler Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Monica Patel Bowler

Gujarat Giants Team Form

Gujarat Giants came into the third encounter after losing two straight games but managed to beat a depleted RCB side who were eager to put that behind for a win. The win would have brought some confidence back for the side who would aim for a win to keep their hopes for a direct qualification alive.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Head-To-Head

This is the first encounter between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League - one that promises to have many memorable games in the future. Then from all fairness, you could expect a game to be cracking right from the start.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League, set to take place on Saturday.

GG to score under 45.5 runs @ 1.81 (Melbet)

Gujarat Giants’ 5.2 run rate in the initial 6 overs is the worst run rate for a team in the competition. Their top order has struggled to get going in the powerplay and leaves a lot of work for the batters to play. While bowling Gujarat starts well in the beginning and goes for an economy rate of only 6.6. But it is in the final five overs that they concede a lot of runs and has an economy rate of 13.9 which is the worst among all the teams in the competition. Hence, it would be prudent to go for an under-par total here.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Best Batters

Lanning to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

Meg Lanning’s fine run of form continues and she was the leading run scorer for Delhi in their last game against Mumbai Indians. She has scored the most number of runs in WPL and has scored more than 40 runs in 4 of the last 5 Innings in WT20. She loves playing in India and has an average of 65.7 at an SR of 123. There is no reason to believe that Lanning wouldn’t recreate that again.

Hemalatha to be GG’s best batter (Melbet)

28-year-old Indian all-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha has shown promise with her batting performance in the two matches so far, despite Gujarat losing both. The batter has not been dismissed even once in WPL 2023 and can play the role of a finisher aptly if supported by the rest of the middle order. Hemalatha has been especially effective in the WT20s when chasing a target, where she has maintained an average of 23.4 in comparison to her average of 11.2 while batting first.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Best Bowlers

Jonassen to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Jess Jonnasen went wicket-less in her first match of the tournament, but proved effective in the second game, scoring 42 runs in just 20 balls scoring three fours and as many sixes also picking three wickets in the chase earned her first player of the match. She could be the best bowler in the tournament and that’s the reason why I am picking her as one of the best bets for DC’s bowling unit.

Garth to be GG’s top bowler (Melbet)

After Deandra Dottin’s exit from the WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants roped in Australian-Irish pacer Kim Garth as a replacement. The pacer delivered in the very first match as she picked up a five-wicket haul. In 2010, Garth made her debut for the Irish team at the age of just 14 years and 70 days, making her the youngest Irishwoman to debut, third-youngest overall. Garth moved to Australia in 2020 and made her international debut for the Aussies in 2022. The right-arm medium-fast bowler has picked up 108 wickets in 108 WT20 matches at a decent economy of 6.2.