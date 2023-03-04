Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction
GGW
30%
Chance of Winning
MIW
70%
India
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy,
Facts
- In 15 matches in India, Gujarat Giants’ skipper Beth Mooney has an average of 43.12 with the bat.
- Sutherland picked 12 wickets at an average of 18.72 in the last season of the Women’s Big Bash League.
- Vastrakar has picked 11 wickets at an average of 15.23 in the last 7 games.
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Be it men’s or women’s, Mumbai Indians have a process in place that takes care of their leverage. Like in the Women’s Premier League, Mumbai Indians are given a winning odds of 1.725 by our affiliate partner Melbet whereas Gujarat Giants are given odds of 1.95. That tells you what you need to know here.
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips
What a match this is set up to be! Two teams, with several individuals performing well with bat and ball for both teams, ensuring the markets that are on the offer have an enticing bid attached to it. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. When India and Australia played two matches at the venue last year, the chasing teams won the games quite convincingly. In totals, men’s T20s included, chasing teams have won 78% of the encounters at the DY Patil Stadium and hence betting on batting second teams would be a good idea.
Weather Report
The winter is gone in Mumbai and summer is slowly taking over the base. Given it is Mumbai, it would be extremely hot from this week onwards, hence you could expects the cracks to develop pretty early on. Not much rain would be on offer but the evenings will not be pleasant. As per the weather predictions, the sky is expected to be clear on Saturday evening, which is a great sign for the supporters flocking into the stadium for the first match of the tournament between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.
Gujarat Giants Player List
Beth Mooney (c), Sneh Rana (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil
Predicted Playing XI
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Beth Mooney
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Batter
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Sabbineni Meghana
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All-rounder
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Sophia Dunkley
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Batter
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Ashleigh Gardner
|
Batter
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Dayalan Hemalatha
|
Batter
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Harleen Deol
|
All-rounder
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Sneh Rana
|
All-rounder
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Annabel Sutherland
|
Bowler
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Mansi Joshi
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Bowler
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Tanuja Kanwar
|
Bowler
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Monica Patel
|
Bowler
Gujarat Giants Team Form
This is the first time that Women’s Premier League is set to take place and Gujarat Giants, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Sportsline, will be the first team to play in the league when they take on Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The form would hardly matter here, but how the teams carry their dignity throughout to maintain a level of equanimity.
Mumbai Indians Player List
Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
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Amanjot Kaur
|
Batter
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Hayley Matthews
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Batter
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Yastika Bhatia
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Batter
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Harmanpreet Kaur
|
Batter
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Natalie Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
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Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
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Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
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Pooja Vastrakar
|
Bowler
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
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Sonam Yadav
|
Bowler
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Saika Ishaque
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
As discussed earlier, this is the first match in the history of the Women’s Premier League and there is no previous record to bank on. But with the kind of batters and all-rounders they have accumulated this season, don’t be surprised if they would be the team to enforce the call.
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head
This is the first encounter between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League - one that promises to have many memorable games in the future.
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai to score more powerplay runs than Gujarat
The kind of squad that Mumbai assembled in the upcoming season of the tournament, it would be a surprise if they don’t get off to a good start. Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, and Hayley Mathews have all equipped to bat faster than many batters in the world and that determines how things proceed further. Hayley Mathews has a powerplay strike rate of 143, which further adds to the impetus. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans don’t have a stable top-order beyond Beth Mooney and depending on her to do the heavy-lifting would be difficult to adapt.
GG vs MI Best Batters
Harmanpreet Kaur to be Mumbai’s best batter (Melbet)
One doesn’t need to follow women’s cricket closely enough to understand Harmanpreet Kaur’s brilliance as a T20 batter. In 220 matches, she has 4811 runs at an average of 31.24 with 20 fifties and one century. That tells you why trusting her to be Mumbai Indians’ best batter is a good idea. With Melbet offering odds of 3.10, you can be rest assured of the outcome.
Beth Mooney to be Gujarat’s best batter (Melbet)
Bethany Mooney is a legend in Australian cricket and not for nothing that she has been appointed the skipper for Gujarat Giants. With 6472 runs at an average of 43.72 and a strike rate of 123.3 in her T20 career, there is a great deal of success awaiting for us if we bet on her. In 15 matches in India, Mooney has an average of 43.12 with three half-centuries, which further goes on to show that there is a perfect chance for us to capitalise on.
GG vs MI Best Bowlers
Annabel Sutherland to be GG’s best bowler
Gujarat Giants have assembled a good overseas squad, and the touch of Rachael Haynes as a mentor is clearly visible. Annabel Sutherland is one of the quickest and most successful bowlers in the Women’s Big Bash League, picking 12 wickets at an average of 18.72 in the last season. Which is making sure that things have been quite steadfast for her. Then you have a definitive chance at making things work for you if you bet on Annabel Sutherland to be GG’s best bowler.
Pooja Vastrakar to be MI’s best bowler
Pooja Vastrakar is unassuming and possess a great deal of self-cofidence without exuding any of it. When she has the ball in hand, she believes that she could conquer anything and that helped her pick 11 wickets at an average of 15.23 in the last 7 games. Don’t be surprised if she walks away with the tag of MI’s best bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Mumbai Indians
Despite possessing the likes of Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, and Ashleigh Gardner, Gujarat Giants are extremely short on quality Indian resources. Imagine someone like Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, or Shafali Verma. That makes them a little handicapped in that regard, further putting a strand on it to deliver the required results. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have assembled one of the strongest squads in the entire competition with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Pooja Vastrakar, and Amelia Kerr having strong credentials to get the better of the opposition.
Gujarat Gianst to win @ 1.95 (Melbet)
Mumbai Indians to win @ 1.76 (Melbet)Bet now!