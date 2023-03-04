Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction GGW 30 % Chance of Winning MIW 70 % Bet now! And the much-awaited Women’s Premier League is here. The demand for the tournament started almost seven years ago, and now that we are just a couple of days away from the first match of the tournament to begin, the excitement can’t be put into a box. In the opening game of the tournament, Gujarat Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, and Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Companies Ltd, will take on each other at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on March 4, 2023 (Saturday) at 7:30 PM IST. The game promises to be an exciting encounter, with all tickets for the game sold out already.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Be it men’s or women’s, Mumbai Indians have a process in place that takes care of their leverage. Like in the Women’s Premier League, Mumbai Indians are given a winning odds of 1.725 by our affiliate partner Melbet whereas Gujarat Giants are given odds of 1.95. That tells you what you need to know here.

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Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips

What a match this is set up to be! Two teams, with several individuals performing well with bat and ball for both teams, ensuring the markets that are on the offer have an enticing bid attached to it. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. When India and Australia played two matches at the venue last year, the chasing teams won the games quite convincingly. In totals, men’s T20s included, chasing teams have won 78% of the encounters at the DY Patil Stadium and hence betting on batting second teams would be a good idea.

Weather Report

The winter is gone in Mumbai and summer is slowly taking over the base. Given it is Mumbai, it would be extremely hot from this week onwards, hence you could expects the cracks to develop pretty early on. Not much rain would be on offer but the evenings will not be pleasant. As per the weather predictions, the sky is expected to be clear on Saturday evening, which is a great sign for the supporters flocking into the stadium for the first match of the tournament between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Giants Player List

Beth Mooney (c), Sneh Rana (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Batter Sabbineni Meghana All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Ashleigh Gardner Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Harleen Deol All-rounder Sneh Rana All-rounder Annabel Sutherland Bowler Mansi Joshi Bowler Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Monica Patel Bowler

Gujarat Giants Team Form

This is the first time that Women’s Premier League is set to take place and Gujarat Giants, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Sportsline, will be the first team to play in the league when they take on Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The form would hardly matter here, but how the teams carry their dignity throughout to maintain a level of equanimity.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Amanjot Kaur Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Yastika Bhatia Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Sonam Yadav Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

As discussed earlier, this is the first match in the history of the Women’s Premier League and there is no previous record to bank on. But with the kind of batters and all-rounders they have accumulated this season, don’t be surprised if they would be the team to enforce the call.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head

This is the first encounter between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League - one that promises to have many memorable games in the future.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai to score more powerplay runs than Gujarat

The kind of squad that Mumbai assembled in the upcoming season of the tournament, it would be a surprise if they don’t get off to a good start. Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, and Hayley Mathews have all equipped to bat faster than many batters in the world and that determines how things proceed further. Hayley Mathews has a powerplay strike rate of 143, which further adds to the impetus. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans don’t have a stable top-order beyond Beth Mooney and depending on her to do the heavy-lifting would be difficult to adapt.

GG vs MI Best Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be Mumbai’s best batter (Melbet)

One doesn’t need to follow women’s cricket closely enough to understand Harmanpreet Kaur’s brilliance as a T20 batter. In 220 matches, she has 4811 runs at an average of 31.24 with 20 fifties and one century. That tells you why trusting her to be Mumbai Indians’ best batter is a good idea. With Melbet offering odds of 3.10, you can be rest assured of the outcome.

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat’s best batter (Melbet)

Bethany Mooney is a legend in Australian cricket and not for nothing that she has been appointed the skipper for Gujarat Giants. With 6472 runs at an average of 43.72 and a strike rate of 123.3 in her T20 career, there is a great deal of success awaiting for us if we bet on her. In 15 matches in India, Mooney has an average of 43.12 with three half-centuries, which further goes on to show that there is a perfect chance for us to capitalise on.

GG vs MI Best Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland to be GG’s best bowler

Gujarat Giants have assembled a good overseas squad, and the touch of Rachael Haynes as a mentor is clearly visible. Annabel Sutherland is one of the quickest and most successful bowlers in the Women’s Big Bash League, picking 12 wickets at an average of 18.72 in the last season. Which is making sure that things have been quite steadfast for her. Then you have a definitive chance at making things work for you if you bet on Annabel Sutherland to be GG’s best bowler.

Pooja Vastrakar to be MI’s best bowler

Pooja Vastrakar is unassuming and possess a great deal of self-cofidence without exuding any of it. When she has the ball in hand, she believes that she could conquer anything and that helped her pick 11 wickets at an average of 15.23 in the last 7 games. Don’t be surprised if she walks away with the tag of MI’s best bowler.