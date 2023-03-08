Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Prediction GGW 30 % Chance of Winning RCBW 70 % Bet Now! A game between two depleted outfits, Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on each other in the 6th game of the Women’s Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 8, 2023 (Wednesday). Both teams have lost their first two games of the season and thus winning the 6th game will be the key to their survival.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning

Even though Royal Challengers Bangalore have been handed a pasting at the hands of Mumbai Indians on Monday but they have been comparatively better than Gujarat Giants, who looked completely listless. Hence, it is not surprising that Melbet are giving Royal Challengers Bangalore odds of 1.675 for this encounter as compared to 2.21 by Gujarat Giants.

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Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Tips

With both teams still searching for a win, we have a golden opportunity to cash in the right front. From our research, we have found out multiple trends, which you would explore as you trod along, and hence basing it right from there.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction

Captain winning the toss on both occasions have batted first at the Brabourne Stadium and have also bowled first in this edition of the Women’s Premier League, both times they ended up being on the losing side. The average first innings score at this venue is 166 runs however the average first-innings winning runs are 193. The two games that took place at this venue for the WPL saw a 200+ score and a side that struggled to score 160+. The average 1st innings score in WPL at this venue is 189. Hence, you could figure out that winning the toss and batting first is perhaps a better solution.

Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather in March has always been about sapping humidity and that causes a considerable amount of concern during the daytime. But given this is an evening game, here, the weather will be slightly pleasant with no chances of rain predicted.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Indrani Roy Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry Batter Heather Knight All-rounder Poonam Khemnar All-rounder Kanika Ahuja Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Preeti Bose Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore have played two matches in the ongoing season of the Women’s Prmier League and have lost both the games so far. With the kind of squad that they have assembled, this was a surprising result but they would want to change the narrative during Wednesday’s encounter.

Gujarat Giants Player List

Beth Mooney (c), Sneh Rana (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Batter Sabbineni Meghana All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Ashleigh Gardner Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Harleen Deol All-rounder Sneh Rana All-rounder Annabel Sutherland Bowler Mansi Joshi Bowler Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Monica Patel Bowler

Gujarat Giants Team Form

Like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants are coming into the encounter after losing two straight games and they would be eager to put that behind for a win. They have lost one game to Mumbai Indians, and then lost a close encounter against UP Warriorz. Both the losses indicate that nothing other than a win would bring their confidence back.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-To-Head

This is the first encounter between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challegers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League - one that promises to have many memorable games in the future.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challegers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League, set to take place on Wednesday.

GG to score under 45.5 runs @ 1.81 (Melbet)

Gujarat Giants’ 5.2 run rate in the initial 6 overs is the worst run rate for a team in the competition. Their top order has struggled to get going in the powerplay and leaves a lot of work for the batters to play. While bowling Gujarat starts well in the beginning and goes for an economy rate of only 6.6. But it is in the final five overs where they concede a lot of runs and has an economy rate of 13.9 which is the worst among all the teams in the competition. Hence, it would be prudent to go for an underpar total here.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Batters

Hemalatha to be GG’s best batter (Melbet)

28-year-old Indian all-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha has shown promise with her batting performance in the two matches so far, despite Gujarat losing both. The batter has not been dismissed even once in WPL 2023 and can play the role of a finisher aptly if supported by rest of the middle order. Hemalatha has been especially effective in WT20s when chasing a target, where she has maintained an average of 23.4 in comparison to her average of 11.2 while batting first.

Mandhana to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Smriti Mandhana averages around 27 while batting in India, she has found it difficult to capitalize on the starts she has been getting for her team. Smriti has an average of 55.3 batting first at this venue with an SR close to 170, she’s got two fifties batting first on three occasions and has dealt most of her runs in boundaries. Hence, it is prudent to expect Mandhana to be top run-scorer.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Bowlers

Garth to be GG’s top bowler (Melbet)

After Deandra Dottin’s exit from the WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants roped in Australian-Irish pacer Kim Garth as a replacement. The pacer delivered in the very first match as she picked up a five-wicket haul. In 2010, Garth made her debut for the Irish team at the age of just 14 years and 70 days, making her the youngest Irishwoman to debut, third-youngest overall. Garth moved to Australia in 2020 and made her international debut for the Aussies in 2022. The right-arm medium fast bowler has picked up 108 wickets in 108 WT20 matches at a decent economy of 6.2.

Megan Schutt to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Meghan Schutt has always held sway over the opponents in Asian conditions, primarily because of her variance. She is the all-time highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20s, with 244 wickets of her own and that tells a story of its own. If her nuisance continues for yet another game, which there is a great chance of, don’t be surprised if Schutt takes on the lead as RCB’s best bowler against GG.