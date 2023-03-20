Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Match Prediction GGW 30 % Chance of Winning UPWW 70 % Bet Now! Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will take on each other in the 17th match of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 20, 2023 (Monday), 3:30 PM IST. It is going to be a very important match for both sides, but primarily for UP who need a win in that game to end RCB and GG’s chances and join Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals as the third team in the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed to perform to the best of their potential, leaving UP Warriorz, who blew hot and cold throughout the season to take things slowly. A win tonight will ensure that UP Warriorz will be the third team to join Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the playoff stage, and in all probability, they will play the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator. Hence, our affiliate partner Melbet is quite clear with their assessment. They are holding 1.91 odds for UP Warriorz while they have a winning odds of 2.01 for Gujarat Giants.

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Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Betting Tips

So bad has been GG’s performance that it is imperative we back their opposition to doing better on the match day, even though UP have blown hot and cold this season. Hence, by judging all the basis, we have found multiple trends, which you would explore as you trod along, hence winning good bucks through our affiliate channels.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Match Toss Prediction

The average first Innings score in the Brabourne Stadium is 169 in WPL. The last two matches in this venue have been won by the team Batting first. Spinners have taken more wickets (48) in this venue compared to Pacers (27) in this venue in WPL. Both the departments have gone for runs and have an economy of more than eight.

Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather in March has always been about sapping humidity and that causes a considerable amount of concern during the daytime. But given this is an evening game, here, the weather will be slightly pleasant with only a 5% chance of rain predicted. But for the evening, the weather seems to be clear.

Gujarat Giants Player List

Sneh Rana (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Sabbineni Meghana All-rounder Harleen Deol Batter Ashleigh Gardner Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Kim Garth All-rounder Sneh Rana All-rounder Annabel Sutherland Bowler Mansi Joshi Bowler Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Monica Patel Bowler

Gujarat Giants Team Form

Gujarat Giants bowling has been a disappointing aspect for them in the WPL 2023. The bowlers have failed massively in controlling the run rate or bowling out the opposition, which has hurt the team as they have only two wins in seven matches till now. In the last game, Gujarat lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore, effectively ending their hopes of making it to the next stage.

UP Warriorz Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophia Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Shweta Sehrawat All-rounder Simran Shaikh Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Alyssa Healy (c/wk) Batter Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler

UP Warriorz Team Form

UP Warriorz have had an inconsistent campaign in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League so far. In their six games, they have won thrice and lost three. Winning against Mumbai was a huge bonus and that would inspire them to keep the boat afloat.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Head-To-Head

UP Warriorz’ first game in the tournament was against Gujarat Giants, a game they won by three wickets to make their intent clear. With both sides coming face to face against each other once again, Gujarat would want to exact revenge.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, set to take place on Monday.

UPW to score under 149.5 runs @ 1.95 (Melbet)

UP Warriorz batting unit have failed to click as a unit in the WPL 2023, and despite having the most half-centuries, have the least runs among all the teams. Out of the six half-centuries scored, Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath have scored two each while Grace Harris and KP Navgire have notched one fifty each. However, captain Alyssa Healy is the only batter in the UP Warriorz team in the top 10 run scorers list, clearly stating the inconsistency in batting by UP.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Best Batters

Healy to be UPW’s best batter (Melbet)

After registering two back-to-back fifties, Alyssa Healy was dismissed in the first over in the last match. Nevertheless, Healy’s amongst the top scores in the WPL 2023 and has the second-highest strike amongst the top 5 batters. That gives the impression that she would be back doing what she does best, and trust her to pile runs against Gujarat.

Wolvaardt to be GG’s best batter (Melbet)

After a duck in her first innings, Wolvaardt was brought in by Gujarat in place of underperforming Annabel Sutherland and the South African repaid the trust as she smacked 57 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 127. Wolvaardt has been in excellent form in WT20s and has etched a fifty in four out of the last five innings.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Best Bowlers

Gardner to be GG’s best bowler (Melbet)

Ashleigh Gardner has picked up nine wickets with the ball in six innings. However, she has been expensive in her exploits with an economy rate of 8.6. Gardner was the top wicket-taker in the reverse fixture against RCB where she grabbed three important wickets – Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Kanika Ahuja.

Ecclestone to be UPW’s best bowler (Melbet)

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been in good form with the ball and has the third-most wickets in the tournament to her name after Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews. The #1 ranked T20I bowler is yet to go wicketless in the tournament so far, and managed the important wicket of Mumbai opener Hayley Matthews in the reverse fixture.