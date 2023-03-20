Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction MIW 70 % Chance of Winning DCW 30 % Bet Now! Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take on each other in the 18th match of the Women’s Premier League at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on March 20, 2023 (Monday), 7:30 PM IST. Both teams have qualified for the next stage but this game provides an opportunity for Delhi to put one past Mumbai in order to keep their chances of direct final qualification chances alive.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are two of the best teams in the tournament and there is no doubt about it. While Mumbai Indians have won five of their six matches in the tournament. On the other hand, Delhi are not far behind as they have lost only two games to ensure things have been in favour of them. While Melbet, our affiliate partner, are giving odds of 1.736 to Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are given odds of 2.11 for this.

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Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Betting Tips

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have been two of the finest teams in the ongoing Women’s Premier League and their league standings tell you that. We have gathered many information for you to bet on the game and figure out the best things to pick from.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The average 1st Innings score at Dr D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in WPL is 151. The teams have preferred to Bat 2nd in WPL as 6 out of 8 matches have been won by the team batting second. Pacers have enjoyed playing in this venue and have taken more wickets (51) compared to Spinners (41). They also have controlled the flow of runs and has an economy of 7.3.

Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather in March has always been about sapping humidity and that causes a considerable amount of concern during the daytime. But given this is an evening game, here, the weather will be slightly pleasant with only a 5% chance of rain predicted. But for the evening, the weather seems to be clear.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika BhatiaWicket-keeper

Hayley Matthews Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Humaira Kazi Bowler Jintimani Kalita Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Six games and five convincing wins later, Mumbai Indians are entering the game against Delhi Capitals with the confidence of scaling new heights. They know they are the best team in the league and with the kind of conviction their players have shown in the ongoing WPL, they would be very much sure that toppling a rampant Delhi Capitals wouldn’t be a difficult proposition.

Delhi Capitals Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Meg Lanning Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Taniya Bhatia WK Alice Capsey All-rounder Laura Harris All-rounder Marizzane Kapp All-rounder Shikha Pandey Bowler Poonam Yadav Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have lost two games in the entire league so far, but in the last game, they lost to Gujarat Giants. But they would wish to change that by getting the better of Mumbai Indians in the Monday encounter.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Head-To-Head

Mumbai Indians comfortably defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets the last time both the sides met in the same venue. Delhi got bundled out for a mere 109 thanks to three -fers from Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong. The Mumbai batters comfortably chased the target with five overs to spare.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League, set to take place on Monday.

MI to score more than 42 in powerplay @ 1.81 (Melbet)

The Mumbai Indians have built their wins in the 2023 Women’s Premier League on the back of a solid start to their innings with the bat. In all the five games they have played so far, they have notched up at least 40 in the powerplay, scoring at an average run-rate of 7.86. Given those kinds of numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Best Batters

Lanning to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

Meg Lanning has been excellent for Delhi and is the second highest run scorer in the tournament with 239 runs at an average of 47.7. She has not been able to convert her starts in the last two games after a sensational start to the tournament. She has been in fine form in WT20s since 2023 and has an average of 43.2 at an SR of 125.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

In all honesty, you will be spoilt for choice if you want to bet on a Mumbai Indians’ batter this season. Besides Natalie Sciver-Brunt their superstar names—Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Mathews—have also notched up in excess of 150 runs in their five games so far. Among the three, the Englishwoman, widely renowned for her big hitting, has been the best, with 182 runs at an average of 91 and a strike-rate of 142.18. Betting on her is the kind of decision that you don’t regret later.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Best Bowlers

Jonassen to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Jess Jonnasen went wicket-less in her first match of the tournament, but proved effective in the second game, scoring 42 runs in just 20 balls scoring three fours and as many sixes also picking three wickets in the chase earned her first player of the match. She could be the best bowler in the tournament and that’s the reason why I am picking her as one of the best bets for DC’s bowling unit.

Saika Ishaque to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Once again, when you turn to the Mumbai Indians to place a sure-shot bet, you will be split between the likes of Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, and Amelia Kerr. The three women are among the top four wicket-takers in the tournament, accounting for a total of 30 scalps. Among them, the slow left arm spin of the local girl, Ishaque, has been a revelation. Not only does he have 15 wickets to her name from six games, she has only conceded less than six per over in the same time. Those numbers alone should inspire you enough to take this bet head on.