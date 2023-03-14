Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction MIW 70 % Chance of Winning GGW 30 % Bet Now! Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take on each other in the 12th match of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on April 14, 2023 (Tuesday), 7:30 PM IST. It is going to be a very important match for Gujarat Gianst, who have won only one game in four matches so far in the tournament to ensure their chances of making it to the final directly without having to break a sweat is well and truly on. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, who have won four games already, are vying for the final spot by securing their fifth win in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians are looking like a team that would create a niche for themselves on the women’s franchise cricketing circuit. Not only have their batting bore a menacing look, but their bowling and overall team composition are also deadly, to say the least, which gives away the kind of performance they have showcased in the tournament. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants look very imbalanced in their composition and that tells you why they are out of the reckoning. Our affiliate partner Melbet is giving odds of Gujarat Giants 2.31 while Mumbai Indians are providing odds of 1.58.

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Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Betting Tips

When Mumbai Indians are one of the teams in a game, you ought to be aware of the kind of challenge that would come your way. Then counter that with Gujarat Giants, who Mumbai Indians defeated comprehensively in the opening encounter of the league. Hence, by judging all the basis, we have found multiple trends, which you would explore as you trod along, hence winning good bucks through our affiliate channels.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Match Toss Prediction

There has been a total of five matches involved in this venue in WPL and only twice has a team scored more than 200. The last two games have been won by the team batting second. The average first-innings score at this venue has dropped to 175 runs and the average first-innings winning score is around 212 runs.

Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather in March has always been about sapping humidity and that causes a considerable amount of concern during the daytime. But given this is an evening game, here, the weather will be slightly pleasant with only a 5% chance of rain predicted. But for the evening, the weather seems to be clear.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika BhatiaWicket-keeper

Hayley Matthews Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Humaira Kazi Bowler Jintimani Kalita Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Four games and four convincing wins later, Mumbai Indians are entering the game against Gujarat Giants with the confidence of scaling new heights. They know they are the best team in the league and with the kind of conviction their players have shown in the ongoing WPL, they would be very much sure that toppling a struggling Gujarat Giants wouldn’t be a difficult proposition

Gujarat Giants Player List

Sneh Rana (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Sabbineni Meghana All-rounder Harleen Deol Batter Ashleigh Gardner Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Kim Garth All-rounder Sneh Rana All-rounder Annabel Sutherland Bowler Mansi Joshi Bowler Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Monica Patel Bowler

Gujarat Giants Team Form

Gujarat Giants have played four games already in the ongoing season of the Women’s Premier League and have secured only one game in those matches. That goes on to show the disbalance in the squad. They will try to keep their spirits high but how successful they would be in that regard is left for interpretation.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Head-To-Head

Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance, and Gujarat Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, have played each other only once so far and that game was a forgettable one for Gujarat. Mumbai Indians Women won by 143 runs, riding on an all-round effort.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League, set to take place on Tuesday.

MI to score over 45.5 runs @ 1.81 (Melbet)

The Mumbai Indians have so far have undoubtedly emerged as the best team of the ongoing Women’s Premier League, getting all the team combinations right. Starting from the top, Mumbai Indians have lost the least wickets inside the powerplay, only two wickets in three matches as the top order has been consistent in scoring runs. Hence, I would bet on Mumbai Indians to score over 45.5 runs in this encounter.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Best Batters

Matthews to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

Hayley Matthews has been in terrific form in the WPL and is currently the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. Matthews has played 17 WT20s in India and has scored an average of close to 30. The 24-year-old has better numbers in chasing, where she has scored 2 fifties in comparison to no fifties while batting first.

Garth to be GG’s best batter (Melbet)

In Gujarat’s batting collapse in the last match, Irish all-rounder Kim Garth stepped up with the bat as she top-scored for Gujarat Giants with an unbeaten 32 runs. Coming in to bat at 33/6, the batter held her composure as she guided Gujarat to 100+ runs along with other lower-order batters.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Best Bowlers

Ishaque to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Saika Ishaque has been a revelation for Mumbai Indians in the bowling department, as the 27-year-old has the most wickets in the tournament with nine scalps to her name. Prior to the tournament, Mumbai Indians had checked off all boxes in their team combinations except a slow left-arm bowler. However, Saika Ishaque has emerged as their top bowler and a consistent wicket-taker as opponent batters have had trouble facing her.

Rana to be GG’s best bowler (Melbet)

In the bowling department, Gujarat Giants have conceded the most sixes while having the second-highest economy and boundary percentage. Gujarat would have to step up in all departments to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The only silver lining is the way Rana bowled. Even though there is a lot to be risked, you could expect Rana to do her captaincy job and bowling job well.