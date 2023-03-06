Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Prediction MIW 70 % Chance of Winning RCBW 30 % Bet Now! The Women’s Premier League got off to a terrific start on Saturday, with Mumbai Indians, riding on half-centuries from skipper Harmapreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr, and a stunning bowling effort from Saika Ishaque, beating Gujarat Giants by a massive margin of 143 runs. So fulfilling was Mumbai’s performance that they would be riding into Monday's encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who suffered an agonizing 60-run defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals, full of confidence. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 6, 2023 (Monday) at 7:30 PM.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning

From Smriti Mandhana to Richa Ghosh, from Elysse Perry to Megan Schutt, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have gathered a squad that would reap dividends on every single match. It was on show on Sunday when they put up a show, while chasing a humongous total, but if Mumbai’s opening game was any indication, then we have nothing but a scathing hand. It is understandable why Melbet, our affiliate partner, feels so as well, with Mumbai Indians having an odds of 1.83 as compared to RCB’s winning odds of 2.01.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Tips

In the WPL auction last month, RCB and MI used very contrasting ideologies to formulate their squad. While RCB went berserk right from the word go, accumulating one batter after another, Mumbai have a great deal of bowlers to procure the best bets. Nataile Sciver-Brunt was the joint most expensive player in the auction while the likes of Amelia Kerr and rookie Saika Ishaque proved to be too hot to handle for their opposition. In this piece, we have gathered all sorts of information that you would need to place your bets and make handsome money on the side.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction

In Women’s T20s, captains winning the toss at the Brabourne Stadium elected to bowl first on nine occasions, considering the fact that the boundaries are easy to clear and the targets are always unpredictable at the venue, toss winning captain might look to chase here. The average first innings score at this venue is 165 runs, however the average first innings winning runs are 186. However, teams batting first have won five teams - the exact number of wins secured by teams batting second.

Weather Report

Sapping humidity is a distinct feature of Mumbai. Expecting anything else would be foolish. For the entire duration of the Women’s Premier League, you could expect the cracks to develop pretty early on with sunshine being the order of the day. Not much dew would be on offer but the evenings will not be pleasant either. As per the weather predictions, the sky is expected to be clear on Monday evening, which is a great sign for the supporters flocking into the stadium for the tournament's fourth match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and home side Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Indrani Roy Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry Batter Heather Knight All-rounder Poonam Khemnar All-rounder Kanika Ahuja Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Preeti Bose Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

This is the first time that Women’s Premier League is set to take place and Royal Challengers Bangalore, owned by Diageo Group, will be locking horns with Reliance-owned Delhi Capitals. RCB Men’s teams have a disastrous record against MI but their fans would for a different storyline to emerge in the women’s front, one that would see them making some sort of a statement.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika BhatiaWicket-keeper

Hayley Matthews Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Humaira Kazi Bowler Jintimani Kalita Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians secured a domineering win in the first game against Gujarat Giants, reducing them to 23/7 at one point, before bundling them for an overall tally of 64 runs. Eventually, they secured a 143-run win, something that would break the back of even the best of the sides. From that factor alone, one can be confident that Mumbai Indians would be having a ball-day out there.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-To-Head

This is the first encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League - one that promises to have many memorable games in the future.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, set to take place on Monday.

RCB to score over 45.5 runs @ 1.95 (Melbet)

In their first game of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore put up 54 runs in the powerplay as compared to Delhi Capitals’ 57. That is a very good indicator how the pitch has been in Mumbai and hence, expecting RCB to score over 45.5 runs shouldn’t be too difficult. Royal Challengers Bangalore have some of the finest players of the generation in their line-up, like Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Richa Ghosh. All are attacking top-order batters who could change the discourse of the game in their own right. Mandhana, for example, has a powerplay batting strike rate of 145, with Devine’s corresponding numbers being 148. That tells you why RCB reaching 44 runs inside the powerplay is never a difficult proposition in the first place.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Batters

Mandhana to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Smriti Mandhana has been in top form in the recently-concluded World Cup and was the leading run scorer for India having scored 151 runs at an average of 37.7 with two fifties to her name. She scored runs at a very quick rate and had the highest strike rate for an Indian at the World Cup. Even in RCB’s first game of the WPL season, Mandhana was the highest run-scorer, with 35 to her name and that tells you why we picked her as the first bet.

Kaur to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

One shouldn’t have any doubt regarding this after seeing her tearing apart Gujarat Giants in the opening game of the league. Kaur had a dismal outing in the recently-concluded World Cup but her 52 against Australia in the semi-finals of the World Cup and backed that up with a 30-ball 68 in the opening game of the WPL. She is the highest run scorer for India in WT20Is and is the only Indian to score more than 3000 runs. She has been consistent throughout the years and has scored at an average of more than 35 in the last 3 years. That should be enough to convince you why you should back her.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Well, Meghan Schutt has always held sway over the opponents in Asian conditions, primarily because of her variance. She is the all-time highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20s, with 241 wickets of her own and that tells a story of its own. If her nuisance continues for yet another game, which there is a great chance of, don’t be surprised if Schutt takes on the lead as RCB’s best bowler against MI.

Sciver-Brunt to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Natalie Sciver-Brunt is a full package. While her batting is enough to make it to the national side, Sciver-Brunt has taken the mantle of bowling the way only she can. With 23 wickets in the last 10 games, Natalie Sciver-Brunt has put her best foot forward in the direction of making things good. Then what are you waiting for? Go for it and thank me later.