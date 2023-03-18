Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Match Prediction MIW 30 % Chance of Winning UPWW 70 % Bet Now! The Women’s Premier League is on course to help lift the women’s game in India. Up next, in the 15th match of the tournament, we have two teams who have had contrasting fortunes so far go against each other. The Mumbai Indians will take on the UP Warriorz at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on March 18, 2023 (Saturday) at 3:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for the Mumbai Indians. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 2.11 for the UP Warriorz, while the odds are 1.89 for the Mumbai Indians.

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Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Another project to uplift women’s cricket in India is off the ground, and we are more than halfway through the group stages. So far, the prospects remain bright. The question that is being asked of four teams is this: who can stop the Mumbai Indians? For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Match Toss Prediction

The Dr. DY Patil Stadium has been a high-scoring venue in the last three years, with an average 1st innings score of 171. The split, in terms of the toss, has been equal, in general. But this year, the toss seems to favour the teams batting second, who have won four out of six at the venue. With the wickets tiring out, we think it is preferable to bet on the teams batting second as well.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be less humid (52%) with sunshine for the most part. The winds are expected to get as strong as 13 km/h. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amarjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Komal Zanzad, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita.

Predicted Playing XI

Dhara Gujjar Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Hayley Mathews Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Issy Wong Bowler Amanjot Kaur Batter Humairaa Kaazi Batter Jintimani Kalita Batter Yastika Bhatia (wk) Batter Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

The Mumbai Indians have been invincible in the Women’s Premier League so far. In the five games they have played, they have won all five. And that should tell you just how confident they would be ahead of this game.

UP Warriorz Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophia Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire,Shweta Sehrawat,Simran Shaikh,Deepti Sharma,Devika Vaidya,Grace Harris,Sophie Ecclestone,Tahlia McGrath,Alyssa Healy (C) (Wk),Rajeshwari Gayakwad,Anjali Sarvani.

Kiran Navgire Batter Shweta Sehrawat All-rounder Simran Shaikh Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Alyssa Healy (c/wk) Batter Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler

UP Warriorz Team Form

The UP Warriorz have had an inconsistent campaign in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League so far. In their five games, they have won twice and lost three.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Head to Head

The Mumbai Indians hold the edge over the UP Warriorz in the head-to-head numbers as well. In the reverse fixture on the 12th, the Indians defeated the Warriorz by eight wickets, chasing down a 159 with 15 balls to spare.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Betting Odds

MI to score more than 42 in powerplay @ 1.81 (Melbet)

The Mumbai Indians have built their wins in the 2023 Women’s Premier League on the back of a solid start to their innings with the bat. In all the five games they have played so far, they have notched up at least 40 in the powerplay, scoring at an average run-rate of 7.86. Given those kinds of numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Best Batters

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

In all honesty, you will be spoilt for choice if you want to bet on a Mumbai Indians’ batter this season. Besides Natalie Sciver-Brunt their superstar names—Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Mathews—have also notched up in excess of 150 runs in their five games so far. Among the three, the Englishwoman, widely renowned for her big hitting, has been the best, with 182 runs at an average of 91 and a strike-rate of 142.18. Betting on her is the kind of decision that you don’t regret later.

Alyssa Healy to be UPW’s best batter (Melbet)

In sharp contrast to the Mumbai Indians, there can only be one pick if you want to bet on a UP Warriorz’ batter. And that is their skipper Alyssa Healy. A consistent performer in the white-ball game for years, the Aussie has carried her team on her back with the bat, behind the stumps, and from the front. In the five games so far, she has scored 186 runs at an average of 46.50 with an impressive strike-rate of 153.71.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Best Bowlers

Saika Ishaque to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Once again, when you turn to the Mumbai Indians to place a sure-shot bet, you will be split between the likes of Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, and Amelia Kerr. The three women are among the top four wicket-takers in the tournament, accounting for a total of 30 scalps. Among them, the slow left arm spin of the local girl, Ishaque, has been a revelation. Not only does he have 12 wickets to her name from five games, she has only conceded less than six per over in the same time. Those numbers alone should inspire you enough to take this bet head on.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UPW’s best bowler (Melbet)

Like her skipper Alyssa Healy with the bat, Sophie Ecclestone has borne the brunt of the responsibility with the ball for the UP Warriorz. Like Ishaque, this slow left arm spinner has prized out nine wickets from four games at an average of 14.33 and an economy rate less seven per over. The Warriorz will look to her to continue her form, and so should you if you are looking for a fairly safe bet to make.