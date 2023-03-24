Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Match Prediction MIW 70 % Chance of Winning UPWW 30 % Bet Now! Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will take on each other in the Eliminator game of the Women’s Premier League at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on March 24, 2023 (Friday), 7:30 PM IST. While Mumbai were a completely dominant side for the majority of the competition, they lost some steam in the last few days. Still, they made a good comeback in their last league game to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets.

Facts Sophie Ecclestone has been in top form for UP Warriorz and is currently the leading wicket-taker in WPL 2023 with 14 scalps to her name in eight games at an economy rate of 6.2.

With the ball, Hayley has been one of the top wicket-takers of the tournament with 12 wickets in eight innings at an economy rate of 6.5.

Tahlia McGrath has been in good form with the bat for UP Warriorz in WPL 2023, scoring 295 runs at an average of 59 while striking at 160.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Chance of Winning

Mumbai are Mumbai. How much ever you try, they would have a chance to crack one past you and that’s the reality of the situation. With six wins from eight matches, they finished with as many points as Delhi Capitals, but Delhi qualified on the basis of having a better NRR. On the other hand, UP Warriorz have been decent on the field and by seizing the small moments, they have become the third team in the playoffs. UP Warriorz have been given odds of 2.5 whereas Mumbai Indians are given odds of 1.53 by our affiliate partner Melbet.

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Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Betting Tips

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have been two of the finest teams in the ongoing Women’s Premier League and their league standings tell you that. We have gathered much information for you to bet on the game and figure out the best things to pick from.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Match Toss Prediction

The average first Innings score at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai has come down to 144 in the Women’s Premier League. The matches in this venue have been very low scoring and this venue heavily favours the team batting second. That gives the impression that we might be in for a challenging encounter between both sides.

Weather Report

Heatwaves have taken over Mumbai but there is no rain predicted on the match day, which is a good thing. It is almost April now, so sapping humidity could only mean one thing - a lot of help for spinners and if the pacers can take benefit of the density, there is a chance for them to capitalize there.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika BhatiaWicket-keeper

Hayley Matthews Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Humaira Kazi Bowler Jintimani Kalita Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians won the first five games of the season but lost the next two matches before making a comeback in their last league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They know they are the best team in the league alongside Delhi Capitals and with the kind of conviction their players have shown in the ongoing WPL, they would be very much sure that toppling a UP Warriorz wouldn’t be a difficult proposition.

UP Warriorz Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophia Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Shweta Sehrawat All-rounder Simran Shaikh Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Alyssa Healy (c/wk) Batter Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler

UP Warriorz Team Form

UP Warriorz have had an inconsistent campaign in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League so far but later made up for it to secure a place in the Eliminator. If they can win the match tomorrow, it would be huge for them and for two Australian leaders, Meg Lanning, who’s leading Delhi Capitals and Healy.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Head-To-Head

Both sides have faced each other twice already and both teams have won once. Mumbai Indians comfortably beat UP by eight wickets in the first fixture thanks to brilliant bowling efforts from Saika Ishaque and a 50 from their captain Harmanpreet Kaur. In the reverse fixture, UP Warriorz beat Mumbai by five wickets with three balls to spare. Sophie Ecclestone with the help of Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad restricted Mumbai to 127 in the first innings. Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris made useful contributions for UP and chased the target to hand Mumbai their first loss of the season.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League Eliminator match, set to take place on Friday.

UPW to score under 149.5 runs @ 1.95 (Melbet)

UP Warriorz batting unit have failed to click as a unit in the WPL 2023, and despite having the most half-centuries, have the least runs among all the teams. Out of the six half-centuries scored, Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath have scored two each while Grace Harris and KP Navgire have notched one fifty each. However, captain Alyssa Healy is the only batter in the UP Warriorz team in the top 10 run scorers list, clearly stating the inconsistency in batting by UP.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Best Batters

Matthews to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

Hayley Matthews has been a consistent opener for Mumbai Indians this season and has scored 232 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 131 while averaging 33.1. The West Indian has scored in single digits only twice in this tournament. Even though she suffered a dip in between, her 24 runs at a strike rate of 141 in MI’s last league stage match indicated her gaining her original form. Hence, you can back her to be MI’s best batter.

McGrath to be UPW’s best batter (Melbet)

Tahlia McGrath has been in good form with the bat for UP Warriorz in WPL 2023, scoring 295 runs at an average of 59 while striking at 160. The batter has scored 4 fifties in the tournament, the most by any player till now. In two league-stage matches against MI, McGrath registered a total of 88 runs, averaging 44 at a strike rate of 142. You can back her to be the UPW’s best batter.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Best Bowlers

Matthews to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

With the ball, Hayley has been one of the top wicket-takers of the tournament with 12 wickets in eight innings at an economy rate of 6.5. That tells a story of a player, who is always ready to step up whenever you need and that confidence bolsters everything for a cause. Then what are you waiting for?

Sophie Ecclestone to be UPW’s best bowler (Melbet)

Sophie Ecclestone has been in top form for UP Warriorz and is currently the leading wicket-taker in WPL 2023 with 14 scalps to her name in eight games at an economy rate of 6.2. Ecclestone has not gone wicketless in a single match this season. She has a good record while bowling against MI batters in the WT20s, especially against Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Harmanpreet Kaur. The English lady has been way better in terms of strike rate and average while bowling 1st in WPL 2023.