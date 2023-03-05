Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction RCBW 30 % Chance of Winning DCW 70 % Bet Now! It’s March and this is WPL month. One of the most eagerly-awaited tournaments for the last six years will kick start with a match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians and on the second day of the event - which also marks the first double-header of the tournament as well - Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Delhi Capitals Women will lock horns with each other at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 5, 2023 (Sunday) at 3:30 PM IST. The game promises to be an exciting encounter, with all tickets for the game sold out already.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

From Smriti Mandhana to Richa Ghosh, from Elysse Perry to Megan Schutt, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have gathered a squad that would reap dividends on every single match. That is not to discount the Meg Lanning-led squad, that have the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, but our affiliate partner Melbet is slightly veering in the direction of RCB, with odds of 1.8 as compared to Delhi’s winning odds of 2.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Betting Tips

In the WPL auction last month, RCB and DC used very contrasting ideologies to formulate their squad. While RCB went berserk right from the word go, Delhi were the last to acquire a player but ended up forming a good squad. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—that could determine the result in the game while adding all the important information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. In the last Indian Premier League edition, the venue clearly supported teams batting second, with 79% results going in their favour, and even in the bilateral T20 series that was played between India Women and Australia Women last December, batting second teams had a complete stronghold. Hence, it would be a wiser choice to field first.

Weather Report

Sapping humidity is a distinct feature of Mumbai. Expecting anything else would be foolish. For the entire duration of the Women’s Premier League, you could expect the cracks to develop pretty early on with sunshine being the order of the day. Not much dew would be on offer but the evenings will not be pleasant either. As per the weather predictions, the sky is expected to be clear on Saturday evening, which is a great sign for the supporters flocking into the stadium for the second match of the tournament between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Indrani Roy Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry Batter Heather Knight All-rounder Poonam Khemnar All-rounder Kanika Ahuja Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Preeti Bose Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

This is the first time that Women’s Premier League is set to take place and Royal Challengers Bangalore, owned by Diageo Group, will be locking horns with GMR-JSW-owned Delhi Capitals. The form would hardly matter here, but how the teams perform on the given day to create a legacy for themselves and for the tournament at large would be the differential factor.

Delhi Capitals Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Meg Lanning Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Taniya Bhatia WK Alice Capsey All-rounder Laura Harris All-rounder Marizzane Kapp All-rounder Shikha Pandey Bowler Poonam Yadav Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

As discussed earlier, this is the first match in the history of the Women’s Premier League and there is no previous record to bank on. But with the kind of batters and all-rounders Delhi Capitals have accumulated this season, don’t be surprised if they would be the team to enforce the call.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Head-To-Head

This is the first encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League - one that promises to have many memorable games in the future.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, set to take place on Sunday.

RCB to score over 43.5 runs @ 1.95 (Melbet)

There shouldn’t be any doubt regarding this. Royal Challengers Bangalore have gathered a squad with some of the finest players of the generation, like Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Richa Ghosh. All are attacking top-order batters who could change the discourse of the game in their own right. Mandhana, for example, has a powerplay batting strike rate of 145, with Devine’s corresponding numbers being 148. That tells you why RCB reaching 44 runs inside the powerplay is never a difficult proposition in the first place.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Best Batters

Sophie Devine to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

With 6822 runs in 245 matches, Sophie Devine has the second-highest runs in Women’s T20s after her compatriot Suzie Bates. Devine averages 32.95 with 39 half-centuries and five centuries, hence, expecting anything else doesn’t stand a chance. Even though I would have included Smriti Mandhana, the odds of Devine doing well is pretty damn high and I would be backing her to be RCB’s top scorer.

Meg Lanning to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

There is a reason Meg Lanning has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading Delhi Capitals. Her captaincy records with the Australian team are pretty well documented, but her batting makes for even better numbers. In 211 matches, Lanning has 6193 runs at an average of 38.94 and a strike rate of 118.1. With 42 half-centuries and 3 centuries, Lanning has every single thing going her way on the field and hence, I would back her to be DC’s best batter on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Best Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Well, Meghan Schutt has always held sway over the opponents in Asian conditions, primarily because of her variance. She is the all-time highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20s, with 241 wickets of her own and that tells a story of its own. If her nuisance continues for yet another game, which there is a great chance of, don’t be surprised if Schutt takes on the lead as RCB’s best bowler against DC.

Marizzane Kapp to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Marizzane Kapp has been a legend of South African cricket and played a huge role in South Africa’s qualification for the finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup last month. With 198 wickets, she is fourth on the list of all-time highest wicket-takers and that says a lot about her quality. Then what are you figuring out? Go, take the plunge and make the world your oyster.