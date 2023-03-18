Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction RCBW 70 % Chance of Winning GGW 30 % Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will take on each other in the 16th match of the Women’s Premier League at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on March 18, 2023, 7:30 PM IST. It is going to be a very important match for both sides, but primarily for Gujarat who are harboring hopes of making it to the next phase. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have only one game this season, and a win tomorrow may dash Gujarat’s hopes once and for all.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Chance of Winning

Both sides have been underperforming to a new level this season, defying all the pre-season predictions. Not a lot of things haven’t worked well enough for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants. They have come close many times, but some issues or others have come back to bite them big-time to ensure that games have gone out of their clutch. Hence, our affiliate partner Melbet is quite clear with their assessment. They are holding 1.91 odds for Royal Challengers Bangalore whereas, for RCB, the winning odds stand at 2.01 for Gujarat Giants.

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Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Betting Tips

So bad has been RCB’s performance that it is imperative we back their opposition to doing better on the match day, even though the opposition have won only one game more than them. Hence, by judging all the basis, we have found multiple trends, which you would explore as you trod along, hence winning good bucks through our affiliate channels.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Match Toss Prediction

The average first Innings score in this venue is 169 in WPL. The last two matches in this venue have been won by the team Batting first. Spinners have taken more wickets (48) in this venue compared to Pacers (27) in this venue in WPL. Both the departments have gone for runs and have an economy of more than eight.

Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather in March has always been about sapping humidity and that causes a considerable amount of concern during the daytime. But given this is an evening game, here, the weather will be slightly pleasant with only a 5% chance of rain predicted. But for the evening, the weather seems to be clear.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Indrani Roy Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry Batter Heather Knight All-rounder Poonam Khemnar All-rounder Kanika Ahuja Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Preeti Bose Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

After losing five matches in a row, Royal Challengers Bangalore needed to win their remaining three games and hope for other results to go for their way to qualify directly. One of which was Gujarat Giants losing against Delhi Capitals, which did not happen. Hence, RCB yet again must use a calculator to calculate their qualification chances.

Gujarat Giants Player List

Sneh Rana (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Sabbineni Meghana All-rounder Harleen Deol Batter Ashleigh Gardner Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Kim Garth All-rounder Sneh Rana All-rounder Annabel Sutherland Bowler Mansi Joshi Bowler Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Monica Patel Bowler

Gujarat Giants Team Form

Gujarat Giants bowling has been a disappointing aspect for them in the WPL 2023. The bowlers have failed massively in controlling the run rate or bowling out the opposition, which has hurt the team as they have only two wins in six matches till now.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Head-To-Head

Gujarat defeated Bangalore in a high-scoring match to give Gujarat’s first win of the tournament. Gujarat posted a mammoth total of 201 in the first innings thanks to the entertaining fifties from Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol. Bangalore fell in short of the target by 11 runs and Ashleigh Gardner was the star with the ball picking up three wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League, set to take place on Saturday.

RCB to score over 45.5 runs @ 1.81 (Melbet)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone for an aggressive approach in batting and currently have the 2nd most runs as a team in the WPL 2023. Now Devine and Perry are the two best batters in the side after they played five matches in the tournament. Further, Gujarat Giants' bowlers have been heavily struggling to control the flow of runs while bowling in WPL 2023, which has been a cause of concern with the batting unit coming into form. Apart from Ashleigh Gardner, none of the GG bowlers have managed to maintain an economy rate of below 8 and have been conceding way too many runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Best Batters

Perry to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

After an average start to the season in the first three matches, all-rounder Ellyse Perry has stepped up with the bat with consecutive fifties in the last two matches for RCB. Moreover, Ellyse Perry is currently the 2nd highest run-getter in WPL, only behind Meg Lanning. Perry has been quite identical in scoring against pace and spin. However, she has been dismissed twice against spin as compared to once by spin and hence averages a lot more against spin in WPL 2023.

Wolvaardt to be GG’s best batter (Melbet)

After a duck in her first innings, Wolvaardt was brought in by Gujarat in place of underperforming Annabel Sutherland and the South African repaid the trust as she smacked 57 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 127. Wolvaardt has been in excellent form in WT20s and has etched a fifty in four out of the last five innings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Best Bowlers

Shobana to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

RCB spinner Asha Shobana has stepped up with the ball in the last two matches and has managed 2 wickets each. The bowler has breathed life into the RCB bowling unit with her economical and wicket-taking spell. Moreover, the spinner has an excellent domestic record, where she has grabbed 27 wickets in 21 matches while maintaining an excellent economy of 4.

Gardner to be GG’s best bowler (Melbet)

Ashleigh Gardner has picked up nine wickets with the ball in six innings. However, she has been expensive in her exploits with an economy rate of 8.6. Gardner was the top wicket-taker in the reverse fixture against RCB where she grabbed three important wickets – Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Kanika Ahuja.