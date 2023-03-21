Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction RCBW 30 % Chance of Winning MIW 70 % Bet Now! On March 21 at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Royal Challengers Bangalore will play for their pride against Mumbai Indians in Match 19 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). After UP Warriorz’s three-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants in Match 17, the Smriti Mandhana-led side were eliminated from the competition, and the MI fixture is nothing but a consolation for them. However, this is a crucial fixture for Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls, given the fact a victory against RCB will increase their chances to directly qualify for the final. The contest between the sides which are led by two faces of Indian women’s cricket will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Despite the fact that MI had two thrashing defeats in their previous two fixtures, the bookmakers have made MI the favourites, handing them odds of 1.67. RCB, on the other hand, have been rewarded with lucrative odds of 2.205.

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Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

RCB began the season with an embarrassing 60-run defeat against Delhi Capitals, and followed it with four successive defeats, against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, and again Delhi Capitals. MI, on the other hand, had six victories on the trot until UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals showed the world they are not inevitable.

At present, MI are second in the points table, with 10 points from seven matches at an NRR of +1.725. RCB, on the other hand, sit at fifth, with 4 points from the same number of matches at -1.044.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Dr. DY Patil Stadium has seen teams batting second have won each of the last six matches, suggesting that whichever team win the toss will opt to bat second. Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur is yet to win a single toss in the tournament, having failed in seven attempts thus far.

Weather Report

The Tuesday (March 21) afternoon at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is forecast to be sunny, as perworldweatheronline. There is no chance of rain, while the cloud has a probability of 11%, and the humidity stands at 44%. Therefore, expect a full 40-over contest without any interruption.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad:Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Captain and Batsman Sophie Devine All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Dane van Niekerk All-rounder Kanika Ahuja All-rounder Richa Ghosh Batsman and Wicketkeeper Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Disha Kasat Batsman Megan Schutt Bowler Asha Shobana Bowler Preeti Bose Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

After five embarrassing defeats on the trot, the star-studded RCB finally lived up to the expectations in their last two games, winning them by five wickets and eight wickets respectively in convincing manners. Hence, if there is one team who are in stupendous form in the tournament, they are, without any doubt, RCB.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper & Batsman Hayley Matthews All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur Captain & Batsman Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Humaira Kazi All-rounder Jintimani Kalita Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Ahead of this fixture, Mumbai Indians endured five-wicket loss against UP Warriorz, and nine-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals, which led them to move down to the second of the points table, behind the Capitals. So, safe to say, MI are not in a position anymore to be what they would have liked.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

In their previous meeting, RCB, batting first, were bowled out for 155 in 18.4 overs, with Richa Ghosh top-scoring 28 off 26 balls. Hayley Matthews was the pick of the MI bowler, claiming 3/28 while Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr had two wickets each. Coming to chase, Hayley Matthews (77* off 38 balls) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (55* off 29 balls) then saw off the target with ease with nine wickets and 40 balls to spare.

Matches played - 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 0

Mumbai Indians - 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Ellyse Perry to score over 19.5 runs

Perry is coming to bat at No. 3 for RCB, and she has four 30+ scores (67*, 52, 32, 31) out of seven matches in the tournament so far. She did not need to do much against Gujarat Giants in their last match, where she remained not out on 19. These numbers suggest that she is among the few ones who have been so consistent with the bat throughout the competition. Therefore, betting on her should reward the punters with rich dividends.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Batsmen

Sophie Devine to be Royal Challengers Bangalore’s top batter

It is no surprise that Devine holds the key among the RCB batters, especially after that fiery 36-ball 99 against Gujarat Giants in their previous fixture. The Kiwi skipper has a strike rate of 175 in the WPL and has aggregated 266 runs at an average of 38. Although she could only muster 16 off 11 balls last time against MI, there is a high probability that she will make it big this time to finish things off in style.

Harmanpreet Kaur to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

With 228 runs at an average of 57 at a strike rate of 153.02, Harmanpreet Kaur leads the chart of run-scorers among MI players. She has three 50+ scores in the tournament and looked well while batting (23 off 26 balls) against Delhi Capitals in their last game. Bank upon her, ahead of Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt, to play a substantial knock.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Volts vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be Royal Challengers Bangalore’s top bowler

Despite the fact that Schutt is having a very middling WPL campaign, she has always been the biggest threat to the opposition wherever she plays. The Aussie pacer went wicketless in the previous fixture against Gujarat Giants but took a wicket in each of their previous three games before that. Although she returned figures of 0/32 off four overs against MI when they last met, keep faith in her to improve her numbers this time.

Hayley Matthews to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Having taken 12 wickets in seven matches, Matthews is the joint-second wicket-taker along with Saika Ishaque. However, Ishaque is not performing in the second phase of the tournament, having gone wicketless in all three previous outings, while Matthews, the strongest contender for MVP, has been constantly chipping in with wickets. So, putting a bet on Matthews ahead of Ishaque should be a good idea.