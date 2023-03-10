Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Match Prediction RCBW 30 % Chance of Winning UPWW 70 % Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will take on each other in the 8th match of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on April 10, 2023 (Friday), 7:30 PM IST. It is going to be a very important match for Bangalore, who have lost all three games so far in the tournament to ensure their chances are not gone up in smoke. On the other hand, UP Warriorz need a move on, after having won one and lost one in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Chance of Winning

Unlike other games in the tournament so far, this match would not be easy to predict. Even though Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost all their games, they have enough firepower to get the better of UP, which makes the contest more enthralling. But considering the brand of cricket that UPW have played so far, our affiliate partner Melbet is siding with them for the win, with odds being 1.81 as compared to RCB’s 2.01.

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Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Betting Tips

RCB are at the bottom of the table and UP Warriorz are plotting a comeback in the tournament with a successive win. That makes it clear that the game would be terrific to watch. We have found multiple trends, which you would explore as you trod along, hence winning good bucks through our affiliate channels.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Match Toss Prediction

The average first innings score at this venue is 193 runs, however, the average first innings winning runs are 212. Out of the three games played here, two games saw teams batted first at this venue scoring 200+ totals, and a side who struggled to score 160+. The average 1st innings score in WPL at this venue is 193. Hence, batting first would be a good idea.

Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather in March has always been about sapping humidity and that causes a considerable amount of concern during the daytime. But given this is an evening game, here, the weather will be slightly pleasant with only a 5% chance of rain predicted. But for the evening, the weather seems to be clear.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Indrani Roy Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry Batter Heather Knight All-rounder Poonam Khemnar All-rounder Kanika Ahuja Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Preeti Bose Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost all three games so far, and in all three games, something or other has come out to bite them. In the last game, facing Gujarat Giants, who like them, lost all two games before the encounter, RCB bottled the chase and lost the game by 11 runs. That is disappointing to say the least.

UP Warriorz Player List

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa HealyWicket-keeper

Shweta Sehrawat Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Grace Harris Batter Simran Shaikh All-rounder Devika Vaidya Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

UP Warriorz Team Form

For the majority of the game against Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz were in the backfoot but they made amends in the last phase to turn the game around. They won the game with a ball to spare but after that, they lost their next game to Mumbai to put the ball back in their court. UP Warriorz, in liklihood, would lose the game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Head-To-Head

This is the first encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League - one that promises to have many memorable games in the future. Then from all fairness, you could expect a game to be cracking right from the start.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, set to take place on Friday.

RCB to score over 45.5 runs @ 1.81 (Melbet)

After scoring a total of 30 runs in the first two matches, opener Sophie Devine stepped up in RCB’s 3rd match as she remained the highest scorer for her team after etching a half-century. Devine scored more than 65% of her runs in boundaries and took a strong stance as RCB were chasing a huge total. That would help us understand that RCB can be the team to score over 45.5 runs in this encounter as suggested by Melbet.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Best Batters

Mandhana to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Smriti Mandhana averages around 27 while batting in India, she has found it difficult to capitalize on the starts she has been getting for her team. Smriti has an average of 55.3 batting first at this venue with an SR close to 170, she’s got two fifties batting first on three occasions and has dealt most of her runs in boundaries. Hence, it is prudent to expect Mandhana to be the top run-scorer.

Healy to be UPW’s best batter (Melbet)

Alyssa Healy didn’t have the greatest of starts in the Women’s Premier League, but her returns are set to grow soon. She was the fourth-highest run scorer in the recently concluded World Cup having scored 189 runs at an average of 47.3. She also scored two fifties in this World Cup. As far as her performance in India is concerned, Healy has played 20 innings in India and has scored 393 runs at an average of 21.8 in WT20s. She has scored two fifties in India, which would keep her in good stead.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Best Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be UP’s best bowler (Melbet)

Deepti Sharma had a good outing with the ball and took two wickets and only went for 27 runs in her four overs in their opening match. She has been amazing with the ball since 2022 and has picked up 56 wickets at an economy of 6.3 in the WT20s. She is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in this period. She loves playing in India and has taken 39 wickets from 32 innings in the WT20s at an average of 19.9. She has controlled the flow of runs and has an economy of under 7 in India.

Megan Schutt to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Meghan Schutt has always held sway over the opponents in Asian conditions, primarily because of her variance. She is the all-time highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20s, with 244 wickets of her own and that tells a story of its own. If her nuisance continues for yet another game, which there is a great chance of, don’t be surprised if Schutt takes on the lead as RCB’s best bowler against UP Warriorz.