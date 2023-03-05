UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction UPWW 70 % Chance of Winning GGW 30 % Bet Now! UP Warriors will square off against Gujarat Giants in match no.3 of the Women's Premier League on March 5, Sunday. Both the teams would be vying to win the title in the inaugural season of the league when they will meet at 7:30 PM IST at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants had a horrible start to the tournament suffering a defeat by 143 runs against Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture. Also, the injury to Beth Mooney has raised a question mark over her presence in the game. Considering their form and the possible absence of Mooney from the batting lineup, bookmakers have backed UP Warriorz with 1.67 winning odds while Gujarat have been handed the odds of 2.205

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UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

UP Warriorz would like to start their campaign with a victory and they have a pretty talented pool of foreign superstars to pull off the win. The inclusion of Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, and Grace Harris makes the batting unit a strong asset for the team. The bowling unit will mostly rely on the shoulders of Deepti Sharma and Shabnim Ismail. The team would aim to get to a winning start in their opening encounter and the fixture against a side who might be low on their confidence after the first match defeat might work in their favour.

Gujarat Gianst found nothing more than disappointment in their tournament opener. They went down against Mumbai Indians without even putting up a fight and lost the game by 143 runs. Beth Mooney got injured in the game and after she was back in the dugout after being retired hurt the team just crumbled. Dayalan Hemalatha was the only batter who was comfortable on the crease and played some quality strokes. The team will expect some runs from Ashleigh Gardener to play a significant knock in the game. Also, Sophia Dunkley might come in place of Beth Mooney and she can also contribute with some runs. Overall, the team will need their batting to fire with Gardener leading the charge.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match Toss Prediction

In the last five IPL games played at the venue, teams have chosen to field first after winning the toss on four occasions. However, the teams batting first won four matches while the chasing team hunted down the target only once. Also, in the two encounters played between India Women and Australia Women recently, chasing teams won the fixtures. Considering the results and trend on the surface, the team winning the toss is likely to field first.

Weather Report

According to worldeatheronline.com, a full contest is expected to take with the temperature on the warmer side during the first innings. It will be around 35 to 40 degree celsius during the first innings and will cool down in the last 20 overs taking the count below 30. So, with zero possibility of rain playing any part, an exciting contest is on the cards.

UP Warriorz Player List

UP Warriorz squad : Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Alyssa Healy Batswomen and Wicketkeeper Kiran Navgire Batswomen Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler

UP Warriorz Team Form

The team will start their campaign against Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season of the WPL. they have a bunch of quality all-rounder and that would be their main strength going into the fixture. Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone will have a load of expectations on their shoulder as the success will rely on the performance of these key players on the side.

Gujarat Giants Player List

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth

Sophia Dunkley Batswomen Sabbhineni Meghana Batswomen Harleen Deol All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Sushma Verma, Batswomen Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Sneh Rana All-rounder Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Mansi Joshi Bowler

Gujarat Giants Team Form

Gujarat Giants’ batting was poor in the game against Mumbai Indians as Beth Mooney got retired hurt while Ash Gardener registered a golden duck. These two are the key batters for the team and the franchise will need both of them to step up and deliver for the team in the inaugural season of the WPL leading a way to the title.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Head to Head

This is the first encounter between both teams and so there are no historical records for this matchup.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Betting Odds

UP Warriorz to have highest opening partnership @1.8

Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire are likely to open for Warriorz in their opening fixture and Healy’s form increases the probability of the team getting a good start. Healy has scored two fifties in her last five T20Is and one of them came against New Zealand who are considered to be a quality team in world cricket. On the other hand, Sabbhineni Meghana was seen struggling for Gujarat in the first game while there is a big question mark over Beth Mooney’s fitness for the match. Considering all the factors, it is likely that UP will have a better start to their inning as compared to their opponents.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Top team batsman

Allysa Healy to be UP Waariorz top batter @2.875

Healy’s red hot form in international cricket increases the chances of her playing a solid knock at the top of the innings. Her last five knocks read 55, 37, 54*, 25, 18. Also, she has 2489 runs in 123 T20I innings with an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 126.92. Her impressive stats at the international level makes her the best candidate to emerge as the top batter from the UP Warriorz camp.

Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giant’s top batter @4.32

Although, Gardener was dismissed on a duck against Mumbai Indians, she is one the world-class all-rounder and will bounce back with the bat sooner or later. The Australian all-rounder has notched up 1176 T20I runs with an average of 28 and a strike rate of 132.43. All these numbers indicate that Gardener can be the top batter for her side.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Top team bowler

Deepti Sharma to be UP Warriorz top bowler @4.5

Deepti has scalped 102 wickets from 90 innings in T20Is so far with a strike rate of 18.9 and a bowling average of 19.46. Also, she has picked six wickets in her last five T20Is and so her recent form also cements her case to be the top bowler for her side.

Georgia Wareham to be Gujarat Giants’ top bowler

In the game against Mumbai Indians, Wareham dismissed Nat Sciver Brunt but she was expensive. The leg-spinner is expected to bounce back with the ball in the match as she has been consistent at the international level taking 42 wickets from 37 innings with a strike rate and bowling average both less than 15.