UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction UPWW 30 % Chance of Winning MIW 70 % Bet Now! UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will take on each other in the 10th match of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on April 12, 2023 (Sunday), 7:30 PM IST. It is going to be a very important match for UP Warriorz, who have won two games in three matches so far in the tournament to ensure their chances of making it to the final directly without having to break a sweat is well and truly on. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, who have won three games already, are vying for the final spot by securing their fifth win in the tournament.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians are looking like a team that would create a niche for themselves on the women’s franchise cricketing circuit. Not only have their batting bore a menacing look, but their bowling and overall team composition are also deadly, to say the least, which gives away the kind of performance they have showcased in the tournament. On the other hand, UP Warriorz are balanced in their composition, without looking flashy, and that tells you why UP are looking the way they have so far. Our affiliate partner Melbet is giving odds of UP Warriorz 2.01 while Mumbai Indians are providing odds of 2.01.

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UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips

When Mumbai Indians are one of the teams in a game, you ought to be aware of the kind of challenge that would come your way. However, UP Warriorz are no sly either. Hence, by judging all the basis, we have found multiple trends, which you would explore as you trod along, hence winning good bucks through our affiliate channels.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

The average first innings score at the Brabourne Stadium in Women’s Premier League is 179. Both the teams have batted only once in this venue and have failed to score more than 160. Spinners have taken more wickets (25) in the venue compared to the pacers (15). Both the pacers and spinners have gone for runs and have an economy of over 8.5.

Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather in March has always been about sapping humidity and that causes a considerable amount of concern during the daytime. But given this is an evening game, here, the weather will be slightly pleasant with only a 5% chance of rain predicted. But for the evening, the weather seems to be clear.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika BhatiaWicket-keeper

Hayley Matthews Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Humaira Kazi Bowler Jintimani Kalita Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Three games and three convincing wins later, Mumbai Indians are entering the game against UP Warriorz with the confidence of sclaing new heights. They know they are the best team in the league and with the kind of conviction their players have shown in the ongoing WPL, they would be very much sure that toppling UP Warriorz wouldn’t be a difficult proposition

UP Warriorz Player List

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa HealyWicket-keeper

Shweta Sehrawat Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Grace Harris Batter Simran Shaikh All-rounder Devika Vaidya Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

UP Warriorz Team Form

For the majority of the game against Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz were in the backfoot but they made amends in the last phase to turn the game around. They won the game with a ball to spare but after that, they lost their next game to Mumbai to put the ball back in their court. In the game against RCB, however, they secured a 10-wicket win. Even though the match against Mumbai Indians wouldn’t be easy, don’t be surprised if they make it all worth it.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head

This is the first encounter between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League - one that promises to have many memorable games in the future. Then from all fairness, you could expect a game to be cracking right from the start.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, set to take place on Sunday.

MI to score over 45.5 runs @ 1.81 (Melbet)

The Mumbai Indians have so far have undoubtedly emerged as the best team of the ongoing Women’s Premier League, getting all the team combinations right. Starting from the top, Mumbai Indians have lost the least wickets inside the powerplay, only two wickets in three matches as the top order has been consistent in scoring runs. Hence, I would bet on Mumbai Indians to score over 45.5 runs in this encounter.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Best Batters

Matthews to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

Hayley Matthews has been in terrific form in the WPL, and is currently the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. Matthews has played 17 WT20s in India and has scored at an average of close to 30. The 24-year-old has better numbers in chasing, where she has scored 2 fifties in comparison to no fifties while batting first.

Healy to be UP’s best batter (Melbet)

Alyssa Healy has been batting well since 2022 and has scored 946 runs at a SR of 127. She also has a hundred to her name in this period. Healy enjoys batting in WT20s in India, where she has struck more than 500 runs at a strike rate of 140. Healy would need to fend off carefully against Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews as the Australian has a decent record against other Mumbai Indians’ bowlers in WT20.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Best Bowlers

Ishaque to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Saika Ishaque has been a revelation for Mumbai Indians in the bowling department, as the 27-year-old has the most wickets in the tournament with nine scalps to her name. Prior to the tournament, Mumbai Indians had checked off all boxes in their team combinations except a slow left arm bowler. However, Saika Ishaque has emerged as their top bowler and a consistent wicket-taker as opponent batters have had trouble facing her.

Deepti Sharma to be UP’s top bowler (Melbet)

The Indian all-rounder stepped up with her best bowling figures in the WPL 2023 as she grabbed three wickets against RCB. She has taken 44 wickets since 2022 and is the leading wicket taker from India during this period in WT20s. Deepti Sharma loves to Bowl 2nd in WT20s and has taken 67 wickets at an average of 16.8. While Bowling 1st she has taken 90 wickets at an average of 21.2.