UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Prediction
UPWW
70%
Chance of Winning
RCBW
30%
India
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy
Facts
- Sophie Ecclestone delivered her best WPL bowling figures against RCB, where she grabbed 4 wickets to rout the Bangalore batting order.
- Ellyse Perry is currently the 2nd highest run-getter in WPL, only behind Meg Lanning.
- Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone for an aggressive approach in batting and currently have the 2nd most runs as a team in the WPL 2023.
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning
While UP Warriorz have shown flashes of brilliance in the ongoing season of WPL, sealing two games in their favour, things haven’t worked well enough for Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have come close many times, but some issues or others have come back to bite them big-time to ensure that games have gone out of their clutch. Hence, our affiliate partner Melbet is quite clear with their assessment. They are holding 1.736 odds for UP Warriorz whereas, for RCB, the winning odds stand at 2.11.
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Tips
So bad has been RCB’s performance that it is imperative we back their opposition to do better on the match day. Then counter that with UP Warriorz, who have been comprehensive in their last two games, we have a real sense of audacity brewing over. Hence, by judging all the basis, we have found multiple trends, which you would explore as you trod along, hence winning good bucks through our affiliate channels.
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction
The average first innings score at this venue is 158 in WPL. There have been six matches played in this venue in WPL and only twice a team has scored more than 200 runs. Pacers have enjoyed playing in this venue and have taken more wickets (41) compared to Spinners (24) in WPL. They have also been on the economical side and have conceded less than 8 runs per over in WPL. Hence, batting first may be a better option.
Weather Report
Mumbai’s weather in March has always been about sapping humidity and that causes a considerable amount of concern during the daytime. But given this is an evening game, here, the weather will be slightly pleasant with only a 5% chance of rain predicted. But for the evening, the weather seems to be clear.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List
Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar
Predicted Playing XI
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Smriti Mandhana
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Batter
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Sophie Devine
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All-rounder
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Indrani Roy
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Batter
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Richa Ghosh
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Wicket-keeper
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Ellyse Perry
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Batter
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Heather Knight
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All-rounder
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Poonam Khemnar
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All-rounder
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Kanika Ahuja
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Bowler
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Megan Schutt
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Bowler
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Renuka Singh
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Bowler
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Preeti Bose
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Bowler
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form
Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost all five games so far, and now don the wooden spoon tag. When batting clicked, bowlers failed to make inroads and that has come out to bite them. In the last game, facing Delhi Capitals, RCB bottled the game in the beginning and later Delhi won a thriller.
UP Warriorz Player List
Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
Alyssa HealyWicket-keeper
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Shweta Sehrawat
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Batter
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Kiran Navgire
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Batter
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Tahlia McGrath
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All-rounder
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Deepti Sharma
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All-rounder
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Grace Harris
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Batter
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Simran Shaikh
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All-rounder
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Devika Vaidya
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Bowler
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Sophie Ecclestone
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Bowler
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Anjali Sarvani
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Bowler
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Rajeshwari Gayakwad
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Bowler
UP Warriorz Team Form
UP Warriorz seemed prime to make it to the next stage of the Women’s Premier League 2023, simply by winning two games already in four matches. A win on March 14 will give them enough success story to rave about and hence, it is prudent they would be eager to take on RCB at the DY Patil Stadium tomorrow.
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-To-Head
Both sides have played each other once in the past and in the first round, UP Warriorz secured a fine win to get started. The fortune of RCB is so detrimental that you could expect to roll over without having to break any sweat.
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds
We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League, set to take place on Wednesday.
RCB to score over 45.5 runs @ 1.81 (Melbet)
Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone for an aggressive approach in batting and currently have the 2nd most runs as a team in the WPL 2023. Now Devine and Perry are the two best batters in the side after they played five matches in the tournament. Further, UP Warriorz bowlers have been heavily struggling to control the flow of runs while bowling in WPL 2023, which has been a cause of concern with the batting unit coming into form. Apart from Sophie Ecclestone, none of the UP bowlers have managed to maintain an economy rate of below 8 and have been conceding way too many runs.
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Batters
Perrry to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)
After an average start to the season in the first three matches, all-rounder Ellyse Perry has stepped up with the bat with consecutive fifties in the last two matches for RCB. Moreover, Ellyse Perry is currently the 2nd highest run-getter in WPL, only behind Meg Lanning. Perry has been quite identical in scoring against pace and spin. However, she has been dismissed twice against spin as compared to once by spin and hence averages a lot more against spin in WPL 2023.
Healy to be UP’s best batter (Melbet)
After starting the WPL with two below-par outings, UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy bounced back with a 96* followed by another fifty. Interestingly, Alyssa Healy registered form with her 96* against RCB and hence would look to put on a similar performance. The UP opener has been destructive against both pace and spin, where she has maintained a strike rate of more than 150 against both bowling types. However, her average rises considerably while facing spin.
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Bowlers
Ecclestone to be UP’s best Bowler (Melbet)
English off-spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been in good form in the ongoing WPL, and is the joint 2nd most wickets amongst all bowlers till now. Sophie Ecclestone also delivered her best WPL bowling figures against RCB, where she grabbed four wickets to rout the Bangalore batting order. She also has a decent record against RCB batters in WT20 cricket, only if she manages to ignore Ellyse Perry and Smriti Mandhana.
Shobana to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)
Off-spinner Asha Shobana also stepped up with the ball in the last match for RCB, grabbing two wickets for just 27 runs in her four overs. The bowler is still a rather unknown utility who has only played two WT20 matches, both in the WPL.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: UP Warriorz
We stand clearly with what Melbet thinks so. From the logical standpoint, it makes sense that we back UP Warriorz to make the day count. Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone for an aggressive approach in batting and currently have the second most runs as a team in the WPL 2023. However, they have lost way too many wickets and in fact, have lost more wickets than any other team in the WPL 2023. To add to it, their strike rate and the run rate has also been average due to the lack of prominent batters and hence, are bottom placed with 5 defeats in 5 matches. Hence, it is paramount we go with the team with most balance.
UPW to win @ 1.736 (Melbet)
RCB to win @ 2.11 (Melbet)Bet Now!