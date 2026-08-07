Guillermo Hoyos Compares Lionel Messi’s Stunning Volley to a Picasso Masterpiece
Lionel Messi marked his first start for Inter Miami after the 2026 World Cup with two goals in a Leagues Cup win over Atletico de San Luis. His brilliant first goal, a left foot volley that never touched the ground, drew high praise from coach, who compared the strike to a Picasso painting.
As the Leagues Cup got underway, Lionel Messi marked his first start for Inter Miami since the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an outstanding display, scoring twice in a comeback victory over Atletico de San Luis. Argentina's World Cup campaign had ended in disappointment after reaching the final, but Messi wasted little time returning to top form at club level. Having made a substitute appearance against Columbus Crew in his previous outing, the 39 year old was handed a place in the starting lineup and delivered immediately.
Inter Miami fell behind after just 4 minutes, but Messi restored parity only 7 minutes later with a remarkable left footed volley. Meeting a cross from the left without allowing the ball to touch the ground, he guided a perfectly timed finish into the net to score his first goal since the World Cup. The strike drew huge praise from Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos, who compared the finish to a work of art by legendary painter Pablo Picasso.
Hoyos highlighted the exceptional timing, technique and precision required to connect with the cross on the volley, describing it as a moment of footballing brilliance. Messi's performance helped Inter Miami secure the win and provided an ideal start to their Leagues Cup campaign.
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