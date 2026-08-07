Guillermo Hoyos Compares Lionel Messi’s Stunning Volley to a Picasso Masterpiece

‌As the Leagues Cup got underway, Lionel Messi marked his first start for Inter Miami since the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an outstanding display, scoring twice in a comeback victory over Atletico de San Luis. Argentina's World Cup campaign had ended in disappointment after reaching the final, but Messi wasted little time returning to top form at club level. Having made a substitute appearance against Columbus Crew in his previous outing, the 39 year old was handed a place in the starting lineup and delivered immediately.