Rodri Opens Door for Barcelona Move as Transfer Race Intensifies
Rodri has reportedly given Barcelona permission to begin talks with Manchester City after Real Madrid's pursuit slowed. The 30 year old midfielder, fresh from winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Golden Ball, has spoken with Hansi Flick and likes Barcelona's playing style.
Madrid remain interested, but Barcelona currently lead the race for the Spain captain's signature.
In the latest twist of the summer transfer window, Barcelona have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri after the Spain international reportedly gave the club permission to open talks. Real Madrid had been in discussions with the player's representatives since last month, but negotiations have slowed, allowing Barcelona to move ahead in the race. Even so, Madrid have not completely withdrawn and are expected to make one final attempt to revive the deal. Rodri, 30, is eager to return to Spain instead of extending his stay at Manchester City.
The midfielder is understood to admire Barcelona's style of football and has already spoken with head coach Hansi Flick, who outlined his plans for the Spanish star. Reports also suggest Rodri had concerns over whether Real Madrid coach José Mourinho was fully convinced about signing him. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner recently captained Spain to FIFA World Cup glory and was named the tournament's best player after an outstanding campaign.
He is currently recovering from minor back surgery and remains on holiday following Spain's World Cup triumph on July 19. Barcelona also see an opportunity to strengthen their midfield after Frenkie de Jong's injury. This summer, the Catalan club have already added Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, while Real Madrid have strengthened with Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, Carlos Espí and Yan Diomande.
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