Rodri Opens Door for Barcelona Move as Transfer Race Intensifies

In the latest twist of the summer transfer window, Barcelona have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri after the Spain international reportedly gave the club permission to open talks. Real Madrid had been in discussions with the player's representatives since last month, but negotiations have slowed, allowing Barcelona to move ahead in the race. Even so, Madrid have not completely withdrawn and are expected to make one final attempt to revive the deal. Rodri, 30, is eager to return to Spain instead of extending his stay at Manchester City.