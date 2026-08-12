Felipe Melo Claims Neymar Could Join Inter Miami in 2027.

Felipe Melo Predicts Neymar’s Inter Miami Move in 2027
Former Brazil international Felipe Melo has claimed Neymar could leave Santos for Inter Miami in January 2027. Neymar’s current contract expires on December 31, 2026, potentially making him a free agent.
A reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could recreate their famous MSN connection, which produced 363 goals and 173 assists for Barcelona between 2014 and 2017. In the latest development surrounding Neymar’s future, former Brazil international Felipe Melo has claimed that the Brazilian forward could leave Santos and join Inter Miami in January 2027. Melo revealed that he had spoken to a friend who told him Neymar was planning a move to the MLS club, potentially setting up a reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Neymar’s current contract with Santos runs until December 31, 2026.
Unless the 34 year old agrees to a new deal, he will become a free agent and can choose his next club. Inter Miami have not officially confirmed any negotiations with Neymar, meaning the proposed transfer remains speculation at this stage. A move to Miami would reunite Neymar with Messi and Suarez, who formed the famous MSN attacking trio during their Barcelona days.
Between 2014 and 2017, the three forwards combined for 363 goals and 173 assists, establishing themselves as one of football’s most productive attacking partnerships. Inter Miami have already attracted several high profile names, including Messi, Suarez and Casemiro. Neymar joining the club would add another major star to their squad and could become one of the biggest moves of his career. For now, however, his future beyond 2026 remains uncertain.