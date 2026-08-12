Felipe Melo Claims Neymar Could Join Inter Miami in 2027.

Between 2014 and 2017, the three forwards combined for 363 goals and 173 assists, establishing themselves as one of football’s most productive attacking partnerships. Inter Miami have already attracted several high profile names, including Messi, Suarez and Casemiro. Neymar joining the club would add another major star to their squad and could become one of the biggest moves of his career. For now, however, his future beyond 2026 remains uncertain.