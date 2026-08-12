Barcelona Launches €100,000 Relief Fund for Colombia Earthquake Victims
FC Barcelona has launched a humanitarian campaign to support communities affected by Colombia’s 7.4 magnitude earthquake. Through the Barça Foundation, the club has donated €100,000, around US$115,000, to aid emergency efforts.
Fans, members and businesses can also contribute through voluntary purchase round ups, with funds supporting food, water, healthcare, education and child protection. In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Colombia, FC Barcelona has launched a humanitarian aid campaign through the Barça Foundation to support affected communities. The club has made an initial donation of €100,000, worth approximately US$115,000, to help strengthen emergency efforts in areas hit by the disaster. The funds will support humanitarian organizations already working on the ground, with assistance focused on children, families and other vulnerable groups.
The campaign will help provide essential supplies and services, including clean drinking water, food, healthcare, education, child protection and support for people displaced by the earthquake. FC Barcelona has also introduced a voluntary “round up for solidarity” option at several sales points across its facilities.
Fans purchasing match tickets or museum tickets can round up their payments, with the additional amount going toward the Colombia relief campaign. The initiative is open to Barcelona members, supporters’ groups, fans, businesses and the wider public. The Barça Foundation said donations will be directed through established humanitarian organizations with operational capacity in affected areas.