Fans, members and businesses can also contribute through voluntary purchase round ups, with funds supporting food, water, healthcare, education and child protection. In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Colombia, FC Barcelona has launched a humanitarian aid campaign through the Barça Foundation to support affected communities. The club has made an initial donation of €100,000, worth approximately US$115,000, to help strengthen emergency efforts in areas hit by the disaster. The funds will support humanitarian organizations already working on the ground, with assistance focused on children, families and other vulnerable groups.