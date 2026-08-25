Watch Caitlin Clark Meet Lewandowski Before Unleashing a Stunning 37 Point Masterclass
Caitlin Clark met Robert Lewandowski before Indiana Fever faced the Chicago Sky. The meeting came before Clark produced a career best 37 points, including 8 three pointers, along with 10 assists in Indiana’s 113 90 victory.
Lewandowski, now with Chicago Fire, has scored 3 goals in 6 MLS appearances after a remarkable European career featuring 662 goals across 21 years.
In the game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, Caitlin Clark had a special moment before tipoff when she met Robert Lewandowski at Wintrust Arena. The Chicago Fire striker was at the arena for the game, and the two stars spent some time together before posing for a picture.
Lewandowski, now 38, arrived in MLS after a remarkable 21 year career in Europe. During that time, he scored 662 goals and also found the net 14 times for Barcelona last season. His first few months with Chicago Fire have brought 3 goals from 6 MLS appearances.
Clark later gave fans plenty more to talk about on the court. She scored 37 points and handed out 10 assists as the Fever beat the Sky 113 to 90. Her shooting from long range was especially impressive, with Clark making 8 of her 12 attempts from three point range.
It was also another record setting performance for the Indiana star. The 37 point outing was her 5th career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Only 4 other players in WNBA history have reached that mark. Clark entered the contest averaging 21.7 points and 8.2 assists this season. The win moved Indiana to 25 and 16 after a difficult five game road trip. For Clark, the night offered both a big performance and a memorable meeting with one of football's biggest names.