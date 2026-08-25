It was also another record setting performance for the Indiana star. The 37 point outing was her 5th career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Only 4 other players in WNBA history have reached that mark. Clark entered the contest averaging 21.7 points and 8.2 assists this season. The win moved Indiana to 25 and 16 after a difficult five game road trip. For Clark, the night offered both a big performance and a memorable meeting with one of football's biggest names.