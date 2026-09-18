Abhishek Sharma Smashes Record-Breaking T20I Century.

Abhishek celebrated the milestone with an Erling Haaland-inspired pose after smashing nine boundaries and 11 sixes. In the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan in Delhi, Abhishek Sharma grabbed attention not only with his record-breaking batting but also with a celebration inspired by Erling Haaland. After completing his century in just 30 balls, Abhishek copied the Manchester City striker’s familiar celebration, creating a strong connection between cricket and football. The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans comparing the Indian batter’s celebration to Haaland’s iconic goal celebrations.