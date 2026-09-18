Abhishek Sharma Smashes Record-Breaking T20I Century.

Abhishek Sharma Turns Haaland After Blistering 30-Ball T20I Century
Abhishek Sharma produced a stunning 108 off 34 balls against Afghanistan in Delhi, reaching his century in just 30 deliveries. He broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batter and the fastest by a full-member nation batter.
Abhishek celebrated the milestone with an Erling Haaland-inspired pose after smashing nine boundaries and 11 sixes. In the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan in Delhi, Abhishek Sharma grabbed attention not only with his record-breaking batting but also with a celebration inspired by Erling Haaland. After completing his century in just 30 balls, Abhishek copied the Manchester City striker’s familiar celebration, creating a strong connection between cricket and football. The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans comparing the Indian batter’s celebration to Haaland’s iconic goal celebrations.
Haaland has regularly used his trademark celebration after scoring for Manchester City and in the Premier League, making it one of the most recognisable celebrations in football. Abhishek’s decision to recreate it came after an extraordinary knock against Afghanistan. The Indian opener reached his fifty from only 16 balls before completing his 3rd T20I hundred off 30 deliveries. His innings eventually ended at 108 from 34 balls, featuring 9 fours and 11 sixes.
The century also made Abhishek the fastest Indian batter to score a T20I hundred, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s previous record. It was also the fastest T20I century by a batter from a full-member nation. Abhishek’s Haaland-inspired celebration added another memorable moment to an already remarkable performance.