Sure Bet of the Day, September 20! Zimbabwe vs Australia: A Solid Bet of 1.09

Parimatch Best Odds Australia 1.09 Place a bet

Why are Australia Still Well Backed?

For the Australia team, the recent form is much stronger, with 3 wins after 2 losses in their last 5 matches. They have already taken a 2-0 lead in this ODI series, beating Zimbabwe by 59 and 84 runs. Cooper Connolly has scored 400 runs in his last 8 matches at an average of 57.14 and a strike rate of 100.25. Matt Renshaw has contributed 320 runs at 32. Nathan Ellis has been Australia's leading recent wicket-taker, claiming 16 wickets in 8 matches at an economy rate of 4.72. Adam Zampa has taken 9 wickets.

Zimbabwe’s recent form has been mixed, with 2 wins followed by 3 losses in their last 5 matches. They lost both ODIs against Australia in this series, going down by 59 runs in the 1st ODI and 84 runs in the 2nd. Ben Curran has been Zimbabwe’s strongest recent batter, scoring 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 77.7 across 10 matches. Sikandar Raza has added 364 runs at 45.5. With the ball, Brad Evans has 12 wickets in 7 matches, while Blessing Muzarabani has 11 wickets in 9 games.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Australia vs Zimbabwe game, the Harare Sports Club surface should provide a fairly even contest between batters and bowlers. The ball is likely to come nicely onto the bat early, while the quick outfield can reward well-timed strokes. Fast bowlers could find some early movement with the new ball, but the pitch may get slower as the innings moves on. A total of around 150 to 165 may prove competitive, though batters who settle in can push the score higher. Batting first could be useful as chasing may become harder on a slower surface. Australia are the favourites here.